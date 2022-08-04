U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.50
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,757.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,242.50
    -29.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.02
    +0.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    20.02
    +0.13 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1650
    +0.3340 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,989.81
    -43.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.15
    +3.42 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.09
    -8.59 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

With 14.4% CAGR, Contact Center Software Market Worth USD 78.75 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Contact Center Software Market size is projected to reach USD 78.75 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period

Pune, India, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Contact Center Software Market size was USD 26.93 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 30.74 billion in 2022 to USD 78.75 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Contact Center Software Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our research analysts, developing technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, predictive analysis, as well as machine learning, among other, are estimated to refine contact center competences. The rising alertness of civil privileges has led to the growth of customer inquiries across industries.

Key Industry Development:

January 2020:  Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. declared its collaboration with Microsoft Corporation to run its customer experience solution, Genesys Engage on Microsoft Azure. The companies are concentrating on delivering the paramount cloud services and a protected environment to aid companies to incorporate AI with its customer service.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contact-center-software-market-100840


Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

14.4%

2029 Value Projection

USD 78.75 Billion

Base Year

2021

Contact Center Software Market Size in 2021

USD 26.93 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Deployment, Enterprise, Industry

Contact Center Software Market Growth Drivers

Increased Implementation of Omnichannel Services to Ensure Customer Satisfaction

Increased Demand for Cloud-Based Contact Centers to Support Market Growth


Demand for Support Services to Hasten Acceptance of Contact Centers amid Pandemic

To tackle the global crisis of coronavirus pandemic and satisfy social distancing resolutions, businesses all around the globe are implementing work-from-home guidelines in elevated numbers.

This tactic has a substantial influence on the demand for contact center services in different sectors. Additionally, owing to pandemic difficulties, businesses are witnessing unanticipated behavioral fluctuations among their client base.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contact-center-software-market-100840


Drivers and Restraints

Elevated Application of Omni channel Services to Safeguard Customer Contentment

Customers interact with the organization via digital communication channels comprising emails, SMS, phone calls, social media, video, live chats, and more, with the assistance of Omni channel solution. It delivers tailored communication with customers, which amplifies customer satisfaction.

The contact center solution decreases customer service prices while surging the enhanced number of customer criticisms. This is expected to drive the contact center software market growth during the projected period.

Segmentation

Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of components, the market is classified into solutions and services.

By deployment, the Contact Center Software Market is segmented into the cloud and on-premises.

In terms of enterprise size, the market is categorized as large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

On the basis of industry, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, media and entertainment, ITES, healthcare, travel and hospitality, consumer goods and retail, and others. The healthcare is estimated to grow promptly as a result of augmented customer inquiries across the industry.

Geographically, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contact-center-software-market-100840


Report Coverage

The Contact Center Software Market report offers valuable insights obtained by a thorough study done by our researchers. Extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the contact center software market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels are obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Regional Insights

North America is predicted to hold the largest contact center software market share. The U.S. is estimated to observe elevated growth because of augmented incorporation and invention in technologies such as cloud computing, big data as well as AI.

Europe is projected to grow progressively during the forecast period, owing to the increasing service-based industries in this region. Germany and the U.K. are predicted to dominate the regional market.

Asia Pacific is probable to grow promptly during the forecast period owing to the existence of considerable number of IT as well as ITES companies in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Procurements Initiated by Crucial Companies Set to Endorse Market Growth

The frontrunners present in the Contact Center Software Market incessantly root for proficient tactics to thrust their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of contact center software with least possible hurdles. One such effective strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the companies.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France)

  • NEC Corporation (Japan)

  • Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

  • Bright Pattern, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Enghouse Interactive Inc. (U.S.)

  • Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Five9 (U.S.)

  • 8x8, Inc. (U.S.)

  • NICE Ltd. (Israel)

  • 3CLogic (U.S.)


Quick Buy - Contact Center Software Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100840


Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Contact Center Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Contact Center Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

        • Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

        • Automatic Call Distribution

        • Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

        • Call Recording

        • Reporting and Analytics

        • Dialer

        • Workforce Optimization

        • Customer Collaboration

        • Others

      • Services

        • Professional Services

          • Consulting

          • Training

          • Support & Maintenance

        • Managed Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premise

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Small & Medium Size Enterprise

      • Large Enterprise

    • By Industry (USD)

      • BFSI

      • ITES

      • IT & Telecom

      • Government

      • Healthcare

      • Consumer Goods and Retail

      • Travel and Hospitality

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Others

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

TOC Continued…!


FAQ:

How big is the Contact Center Software Market?

The global contact center software market size was valued at USD 26.93 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.74 billion in 2022 to USD 78.75 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

How big is Contact Center Software Market In North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 8.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Oil Steadies After Plunge as Traders Grapple With Demand Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after plunging to the lowest close in almost six months as investors weighed weaker US gasoline demand and rising inventories against a token supply increase from OPEC+.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanWest Texas Intermediate was little changed below $91 a barrel, after sinking 4% on Wednesday. In the US

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers

    The retailer is restructuring headquarters operations after warning of profit troubles last week as merchandise has piled up in its stores. Around 200 jobs are being cut.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It’s Not Enough For Biden

    With crude prices falling back towards $90 per barrel, Biden’s special advisor for global energy security Hochstein notes that crude prices need to fall further, calling on OPEC and U.S. producers to raise production

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • Enterprise Products to start three new Permian Basin projects

    Enterprise did not specify how much it plans to spend on the new plants and pipeline expansion, but the company is not adjusting the expectations shared with investors around how much it plans to spend in coming years, co-CEO Jim Teague said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3.

  • Airlines Set to Save Billions With Fuel Hedges Amid $100 Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines with oil hedges are set to save billions of dollars on their fuel bills this year, the first such gains since the industry was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeBoth Southwest Airlines Co. and Air France-KLM said they stand to gain about $1 billion each from their hedging

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Europe’s Parched Earth Hits Corn as Climate Crisis Resounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Searing temperatures are shriveling corn crops across Europe, in the latest sign of a deepening crisis that spans everything from Rhine River transport to Spanish olive growers.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSown in the spring, corn is under stress due to a lack of rain as the region struggles with rolling heat wav

  • Robinhood Cuts 23% of Staff, Joining Netflix and Amazon in Tech Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking staffing needs. That’s included freezing hiring, rescinding offers and even laying off workers.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanRobinhood Markets Inc. was one of the latest to ma