With 14.74% CAGR, Agricultural Microbials Market Worth USD 15.71 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Covered in agricultural microbials market are Certis USA LLC (U.S.), ChemChina (China), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Bioceres S.A. (Argentina) & other.

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural microbials market size was USD 5.27 billion in 2021 and reached USD 6.00 billion in 2022. The market touched USD 15.71 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.74% during the forecast period. The functional superiority of microbials and the rising emphasis on organic agriculture will enhance the market growth.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Certis USA LLC (U.S.)

ChemChina (China)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., (Japan)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Bioceres S.A. (Argentina)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 6.00 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 15.71Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.74% during 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018-2020 Forecast Years 2022- 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Formulation , By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Certis USA LLC (U.S.), ChemChina (China), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Bioceres S.A. (Argentina) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

COVID-19 Impact:

Disruptions in Supply Chain Impeded Market Growth

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to disruptions in the supply chain. Border closures and restricted movements are the main reasons responsible for this disruption. Furthermore, these disruptions also led to transportation delays and a decline in agricultural commodities. However, the strong biostimulants’ sales performance elevated the industry's growth. For example, Syngenta and BASF SE experienced growth despite the pandemic. Syngenta reported a 2% rise in sales in 2020. These factors may allow for industry growth during the pandemic.

Story continues





Segments

Bacteria Segment to Dominate Owing to Extensive Adoption of Bio-stimulants

By type, the market is segmented into bacteria, fungi, virus, and others.

The bacteria segment is expected to dominate the market due to extensive adoption of biostimulants, biofertilizers, and biopesticides. It performs several growth-promoting functions, and some are termed as protective bacteria responsible for subduing root-fungus disorders.

Liquid Formulation to Hold Dominant Market Share Owing to its Compatibility and Usage with Modern Irrigation Systems

Based on formulation, the market is bifurcated into dry and liquid.

The liquid segment is expected to dominate the market share owing to its ease of application. It can be directly used as root dips, sprays, and drenches due to the requirement of the mixing procedure to avoid spoilage.

Soil Amendments Segment to Hold Dominant Share Owing to High Nitrogen Content and Enhanced Production

By function, the market is classified into soil amendment and crop protection

The soil amendment segment is expected to dominate due to its high nitrogen content and enhanced production. Further, the extensive adoption of agricultural microbials to protect crops may control several diseases and plant disorders. Its cost-effective and sustainable nature is expected to enhance segmental growth.

Foliar Spray to Dominate Attributable to its High-Effectiveness in Improving Overall Plant Health

Based on application method, the market is divided into foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others.

The foliar spray segment may dominate the market share due to its benefits over other applications. The adoption of the spray enhances the soil’s nutrient uptake and rapidly absorbs all the nutrients.





Fruits & Vegetables Section to Dominate Owing to Strong Demand for Organic Fruits & Vegetables

By crop, the market is categorized into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

The fruits & vegetable segment is expected to dominate the market share due to the high remuneration factor associated with the crop. Furthermore, the strong demand for vegetables and fruits is expected to enhance the industry's growth.

Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Driving Factors

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Bad Effects of Synthetic Chemicals on Crops to Bolster Market Growth

Agricultural microbials consist of fungi, viruses, and bacteria beneficial for agricultural activities such as soil improvement and crop protection. The rising demand for eco-friendly crops is expected to enhance the product adoption. The increasing awareness regarding the detriments of synthetic fertilizers is expected to enhance the adoption of natural fertilizers. For example, as per the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organization, synthetic fertilizers are responsible for approximately 13% of greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the rising demand for organic foods and farming may boost the adoption of organic fertilizers. These factors may drive the agricultural microbials market growth.

However, the lower demand for organic fertilizers than their counterparts is likely to restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Awareness Regarding the Environmental Benefits of the Fertilizer to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the agricultural microbials market share due to the rising awareness regarding the environmental benefits of the fertilizer. The market in North America stood at USD 2.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share. Further, policies and regulations regarding the adoption of organic farming practices of the microbials are expected to enhance product adoption. The National Science Foundation (NSF) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) promote research and development of fertilizers to achieve diversity.

In Europe, strict government norms regarding the adoption of non-synthetic fertilizers are expected to promote industry growth. Furthermore, the steady adoption of organic farming in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Denmark is likely to enhance industry progress.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Announce Novel Operating Units to Expand its Activities

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel operating units to expand their activities globally. For example, Valent BioSciences LLC announced the opening of a novel operating unit in February 2022 to expand its biostimulant product line-up. This strategy may allow the company to expand its operating units. Furthermore, companies devise research and development, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and automated production techniques to satisfy goals and enhance their market position globally.





Key Industry Development

May 2021- Lesaffre declared the acquisition of the U.S.-based Advanced Biological Marketing (ADM). ADM specializes in bio-nutrition products, and this acquisition may allow for market penetration in the U.S.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of Agricultural Biologicals Market Key Market Trends of Agricultural Microbials –Research, Developments, Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments: Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in-relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the market Supply chain challenges Potential opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Bacteria Fungi Virus Others By Formulation (Value) Dry Liquid By Application Method (Value) Foliar Spray Soil Treatment Seed Treatment Others By Function (Value) Soil Amendment Crop Protection By Crop Cereals Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Bacteria Fungi Virus Others By Formulation (Value) Dry Liquid By Application Method (Value) Foliar Spray Soil Treatment Seed Treatment Others



TOC Continued…!





