With 14.74% CAGR, Agricultural Microbials Market Worth USD 15.71 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Covered in agricultural microbials market are Certis USA LLC (U.S.), ChemChina (China), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Bioceres S.A. (Argentina) & other.

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural microbials market size was USD 5.27 billion in 2021 and reached USD 6.00 billion in 2022. The market touched USD 15.71 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.74% during the forecast period. The functional superiority of microbials and the rising emphasis on organic agriculture will enhance the market growth. Fortune Business Insightspresents this information in its report titled “Agricultural Microbials Market,2022-2029.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/agricultural-microbial-market-100412


List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Certis USA LLC (U.S.)

  • ChemChina (China)

  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

  • Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., (Japan)

  • Novozymes (Denmark)

  • Bioceres S.A. (Argentina)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2022

USD 6.00 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 15.71Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 14.74%  during 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018-2020

Forecast Years

2022- 2029

Segments Covered

By Type, By Formulation , By Application

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Certis USA LLC (U.S.), ChemChina (China), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Varsha Bioscience and Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Bioceres S.A. (Argentina)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

COVID-19 Impact:

Disruptions in Supply Chain Impeded Market Growth

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to disruptions in the supply chain. Border closures and restricted movements are the main reasons responsible for this disruption. Furthermore, these disruptions also led to transportation delays and a decline in agricultural commodities. However, the strong biostimulants’ sales performance elevated the industry's growth. For example, Syngenta and BASF SE experienced growth despite the pandemic. Syngenta reported a 2% rise in sales in 2020. These factors may allow for industry growth during the pandemic.


Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-microbial-market-100412


Segments

Bacteria Segment to Dominate Owing to Extensive Adoption of Bio-stimulants

By type, the market is segmented into bacteria, fungi, virus, and others.

The bacteria segment is expected to dominate the market due to extensive adoption of biostimulants, biofertilizers, and biopesticides. It performs several growth-promoting functions, and some are termed as protective bacteria responsible for subduing root-fungus disorders.

Liquid Formulation to Hold Dominant Market Share Owing to its Compatibility and Usage with Modern Irrigation Systems

Based on formulation, the market is bifurcated into dry and liquid.

The liquid segment is expected to dominate the market share owing to its ease of application. It can be directly used as root dips, sprays, and drenches due to the requirement of the mixing procedure to avoid spoilage.

Soil Amendments Segment to Hold Dominant Share Owing to High Nitrogen Content and Enhanced Production

By function, the market is classified into soil amendment and crop protection

The soil amendment segment is expected to dominate due to its high nitrogen content and enhanced production. Further, the extensive adoption of agricultural microbials to protect crops may control several diseases and plant disorders. Its cost-effective and sustainable nature is expected to enhance segmental growth.

Foliar Spray to Dominate Attributable to its High-Effectiveness in Improving Overall Plant Health

Based on application method, the market is divided into foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others.

The foliar spray segment may dominate the market share due to its benefits over other applications. The adoption of the spray enhances the soil’s nutrient uptake and rapidly absorbs all the nutrients.


Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/agricultural-microbial-market-100412


Fruits & Vegetables Section to Dominate Owing to Strong Demand for Organic Fruits & Vegetables

By crop, the market is categorized into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

The fruits & vegetable segment is expected to dominate the market share due to the high remuneration factor associated with the crop. Furthermore, the strong demand for vegetables and fruits is expected to enhance the industry's growth.

Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Driving Factors

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Bad Effects of Synthetic Chemicals on Crops to Bolster Market Growth

Agricultural microbials consist of fungi, viruses, and bacteria beneficial for agricultural activities such as soil improvement and crop protection. The rising demand for eco-friendly crops is expected to enhance the product adoption. The increasing awareness regarding the detriments of synthetic fertilizers is expected to enhance the adoption of natural fertilizers. For example, as per the United Nations and the Food and Agriculture Organization, synthetic fertilizers are responsible for approximately 13% of greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the rising demand for organic foods and farming may boost the adoption of organic fertilizers. These factors may drive the agricultural microbials market growth.

However, the lower demand for organic fertilizers than their counterparts is likely to restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Awareness Regarding the Environmental Benefits of the Fertilizer to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the agricultural microbials market share due to the rising awareness regarding the environmental benefits of the fertilizer. The market in North America stood at USD 2.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share. Further, policies and regulations regarding the adoption of organic farming practices of the microbials are expected to enhance product adoption. The National Science Foundation (NSF) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) promote research and development of fertilizers to achieve diversity.

In Europe, strict government norms regarding the adoption of non-synthetic fertilizers are expected to promote industry growth. Furthermore, the steady adoption of organic farming in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Denmark is likely to enhance industry progress.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Announce Novel Operating Units to Expand its Activities

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel operating units to expand their activities globally. For example, Valent BioSciences LLC announced the opening of a novel operating unit in February 2022 to expand its biostimulant product line-up. This strategy may allow the company to expand its operating units. Furthermore, companies devise research and development, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and automated production techniques to satisfy goals and enhance their market position globally.


Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/agricultural-microbial-market-100412


Key Industry Development

  • May 2021- Lesaffre declared the acquisition of the U.S.-based Advanced Biological Marketing (ADM). ADM specializes in bio-nutrition products, and this acquisition may allow for market penetration in the U.S.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market SegHouseholdtation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of Agricultural Biologicals Market

    • Key Market Trends of Agricultural Microbials –Research, Developments, Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments: Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in-relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the market

      • Supply chain challenges

      • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Bacteria

        • Fungi

        • Virus

        • Others

      • By Formulation (Value)

        • Dry

        • Liquid

      • By Application Method (Value)

        • Foliar Spray

        • Soil Treatment

        • Seed Treatment

        • Others

      • By Function (Value)

        • Soil Amendment

        • Crop Protection

      • By Crop

        • Cereals

        • Oilseeds & Pulses

        • Fruits & Vegetables

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Bacteria

        • Fungi

        • Virus

        • Others

      • By Formulation (Value)

        • Dry

        • Liquid

      • By Application Method (Value)

        • Foliar Spray

        • Soil Treatment

        • Seed Treatment

        • Others

TOC Continued…!   


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/agricultural-microbial-market-100412


Read Related Insights:

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Growth & Report [2028]

Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share & Forecast 2026

Biofertilizers Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Analysis [2029]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


