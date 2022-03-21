U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.86
    +8.74 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,627.51
    -127.42 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,890.22
    -3.61 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.38
    -8.76 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.77
    +6.07 (+5.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.80
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1051
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2460
    +0.0980 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3201
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1670
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,090.36
    -394.41 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.82
    +12.79 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.65
    +45.92 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

A $14.9 Billion Global Opportunity for EDA Tools by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "EDA Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

A $14.9 Billion Global Opportunity for EDA Tools by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR
A $14.9 Billion Global Opportunity for EDA Tools by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 1618
Companies: 231 - Players covered include Agnisys, Inc.; Aldec, Inc.; Altium Limited; ANSYS Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; AutoTRAX; Baum; Cadence Design Systems Inc.; Dolphin Design SAS; EasyEDA; Eremex, Ltd.; Ferrochip; Intercept Technology; Keysight Technologies Inc.; Labcenter Electronics Ltd.; Mirabilis Design Inc.; National Instruments Corporation; Pulsonix; Schindler & Schill GmbH; Siemens EDA; Sigasi; Synopsys Inc.; Zuken Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification, Printed Circuit Board & Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM), Services); Application (Consumer Electronics, Communications, Industrial, Medical, Automotive, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global EDA Tools Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2026
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) is a sophisticated approach that allows design engineers to streamline and transform design flows associated with modern electronic systems. The growth of the global market is set to be driven by strong performance of the semiconductor industry and increasing adoption across diverse industry verticals. Intended to streamline design flows, EDA tools are finding increasing acceptance at the expense of manual approaches for designing of semiconductors and circuit boards. The market is poised to gain from increasing demand for these tools across different industries such as automotive, medical, communications, electronics, machinery and aerospace & defense. While the market received a major setback from the impact of COVID-19 on the semiconductor industry, it is anticipated to regain momentum due to consistent demand for chips and printed circuit boards along with strong focus of players on simulation of system-level designs. The market is slated to benefit from emergence of advanced chip architectures and AI applications. The increasing acceptance of FinFET architecture to develop and design sophisticated processors, adoption of emerging technologies like VR, AI and IoT, and rising popularity of SoC technology are anticipated to present new growth opportunities for EDA tools.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EDA Tools estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global EDA Tools market. Semiconductor IP (SIP) refers to reusable design aspects including chip layout, and cell among other components used in manufacturing advanced Integrated Circuits (IC). The concept of computer-aided engineering (CAE) involves the use of computer software tools for performing analysis tasks, like computational fluid dynamics, finite element analysis, and multi-body dynamics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026
The EDA Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 19.53% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a dominant market on account of extensive adoption of electronic devices and the presence of key players in the region. The region has been witnessing consistent surge in semiconductor sales over the last few years. The trend along with continuous expansion of major end-use industries like automotive, communications and medical is expected to offer significant opportunities. The increasing demand for EDA tools in the Asia-Pacific region is credited to technological advances in sophisticated electronic devices and equipment.

IC Physical Design & Verification Segment to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
The IC Physical Design & Verification segment`s growth is credited to increasing sophistication of IC designs along with rising focus on precision and accuracy of semiconductor devices. IC design and verification EDA tools are finding increasing acceptance across various industries for automatically performing routing and placement of circuits on ICs and application-specific integrated circuits. In the global IC Physical Design & Verification segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$774.6 Million by the year 2026.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-14-9-billion-global-opportunity-for-eda-tools-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301505605.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Boeing stock dips after China Eastern Airlines 737 plane crashes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses how Boeing stock is performing.&nbsp;

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • A Boeing 737 Crashed in China. It’s Terrible Timing for a Tragic Event.

    While the aircraft wasn't a MAX version of the jet, another accident will add to the perception that Boeing has chronic problems.

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • Is Investing in Intel Corp. (INTC) A Smart Decision?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Davis Opportunity Fund delivered a return of 24.96%, reflecting real progress in the underlying business fundamentals across most of its holdings. Spare some time […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Berkshire Finds Another Elephant in Alleghany

    Last week was a huge one for Wall Street, as stock market benchmarks managed to rally despite all the pessimism across the globe. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been able to outpace the broader stock market in 2022, climbing to new all-time highs and sending the price of its Class A shares above the $500,000 mark for the first time. Many have feared over the past several years that Berkshire and its CEO, Warren Buffett, might have lost their touch in finding great investments.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Berkshire Hathaway's acquisition of insurance company Alleghany.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares?

    GreenWood Investors, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund’s fourth-quarter performance was impacted along with most other stocks, -12.3% for the Global Micro Fund and -10.9% for the euro-denominated Luxembourg Global Fund. Both funds were up 13.0% and 24.2% respectively for […]