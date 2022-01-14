11 affordable alternatives to the $10,000 couch that's blowing up on TikTok

TikTok made me do it.

If you spend any amount of time on Instagram or TikTok, chances are you’ve seen the Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa—even if you didn’t realize that’s what it was. This fluffy, high-end couch is the darling of celebrities and influencers, and it's quickly become the internet’s latest obsession—and it’s easy to see why.

The Cloud Sofa has a sleek modern silhouette, amazingly deep seats and down cushions, making it unbelievably plush and cozy. However, there’s a catch, and oh boy, it’s a doozy. The Cloud Sofa (or any of the other pieces in the brand’s Cloud Collection) is incredibly expensive. The regular 6 feet long sofa starts at $4,000, and if you wanted, say, a sectional, it’s going to cost you upward of $10,000. I’m all for investing in quality pieces of furniture, but that just seems excessive.

Naturally, the TikTok-ers of the world have made it somewhat of a sport to find more affordable dupes for this high-end couch, and I have to say, some of them are really spot-on. Here are 11 alternatives to the Cloud Sofa straight from TikTok, as well as several of our own favorites. They're so close to the real thing, you might not notice the difference.

1. Ever Sofa from Crate & Barrel

This sofa has the same feather-down cushions, but for significantly less.

Don’t get me wrong, the Ever Sofa is by no means the deal of the century, but it’s still half the price of the Cloud Sofa and looks remarkably similar. This 89-inch slipcovered sofa has square arms and a single seat cushion for a trendy modern appearance, and yes, both its seat and back cushions are filled with a feather-down blend for the plush, sink-into-it feel you’re looking for. Plus, its slipcover is machine-washable, making it easy to keep clean, which is especially great if you have kids or pets.

Get the Ever Slipcovered Sofa from Crate & Barrel for $2,299

2. Upcycled Wells Sofa from Anthropologie

This couch is made with sustainable materials.

For an uber-comfy couch that's also kind to the environment, check out the Upcycled Wells Sofa from Anthropologie. It features the Cloud Couch's deep seats and fluffy pillows, but it's made with cotton-polyester upholstery sourced by The New Denim Project of Iris Textiles, a sustainable textile laboratory. Available in 75- and 90-inch sizes, it's also much cheaper than RH's original couch.

Get the Upcycled Wells Sofa from Anthropologie for $1,998

3. Dream Sectional from Bob’s

TikTok is obsessed with this budget-friendly sectional.

The Dream Sectional from Bob’s is definitely TikTok’s favorite Cloud Sofa dupe. This five-piece sectional comes with two corner pieces and three armless chairs, allowing you to arrange it in a variety of ways to best fit your space, and it has 29-inch deep seats that are ideal for curling up in. The cushions are made from memory foam with a feather and polyester blended topper, and though it's not cream like the Cloud Sofa, you can still choose from gray or navy blue upholstery fabric.

Get the Dream Gray Modular 5 Piece Sectional from Bob’s Discount Furniture for $3,000

4. Karalynn Sofa from Wayfair

This simple sofa comes in more than 50 color options.

If you’re looking for a simple sofa that will match your existing decor, the Winsford Sofa is a worthwhile contender. It has a classic design that’s 89 inches long and can comfortably seat three people, and you can choose from more than 50 fabric options, including the popular cream color. This sofa might not be as cushy as the Cloud Collection, as its seats are solely filled with foam, but it has a similar silhouette that costs much less.

Get the Birch Lane Winsford Rolled Arm Sofa from Wayfair for $1,103

5. Ava Sofa from Grandin Road

The brand sells replacement slipcovers for this sofa--just in case you ever want to give it a new look.

If you have kids or pets who make a mess of your furniture, the Ava Slipcovered Sofa would be an ideal choice for your home. Not only is it affordable, but it has a slipcover made from stain-repelling performance fabric, and if the slipcover starts looking raggedy, the brand sells replacements. The 93-inch sofa features a kiln-dried hardwood frame and cushy feather-and-foam cushions, and it comes with four matching pillows for optimal lounging.

Get the Ava Slipcovered Sofa from Grandin Road for $1,279.20

6. Stone & Beam Lauren Couch from Amazon

The cushions on this couch are both reversible and removable.

Yes, you can find a cloud sofa dupe on Amazon. This one from Amazon's own brand Stone & Beam has over 1,300 rave reviews from customers who say it's as comfortable as it is durable. It comes in both 74- and 89-inch lengths and features stain-resistant cushions that are filled with fluffy down. Even better: It comes pre-assembled so there's zero effort required on your part.

Get the Stone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Sofa Couch from Amazon for $1,082.40

7. Capri Sofa from Overstock

The Capri Sofa comes with two down-filled pillows.

This long 99-inch sofa looks as good as it feels. It has the same minimalist silhouette as the cloud sofa, with low-profile legs and a bench-style cushion, and the same plush comfort, with down-filled pillows and deep seats. The polyester material is durable and high-quality, so it should last for years to come, and the cushions have removable covers for easy cleaning.

Get the Poly and Bark Upholstered Neutral Fabric Capri Sofa from Overstock for $1,975.99

8. Rylee Sofa from Target

The dark espresso legs add subtle yet trendy contrast.

Warning: You may never want to get up from this couch. While it's not made with down like the OG cloud sofa, it's instead made with foam and a "plush fiber-blend topping" that sounds equally as cushy. The sleek 88-inch piece is upholstered in elegant and soft linen and has low-slung arms and attached cushions that make lounging a breeze.

Get the Abbyson Living Rylee Fabric Sofa from Target for $1,424.99

9. Harmony Sectional from West Elm

This well-made couch gives off serious Cloud Sofa vibes.

I can confirm that the Harmony Sectional is every bit as comfortable as it looks—I actually own a matching sofa from the Harmony collection, and it’s one of my favorite spots for napping, thanks to its super deep seat and plush down-mix back cushions. This sectional gives off strong Cloud Sofa vibes thanks to its blocky frame and excess of throw pillows, and you can choose between two configurations and dozens of upholstery options to perfectly suit your space.

Get the Harmony Modular 3-Piece Chaise Sectional from West Elm for $4,797

10. Brynn Sofa from World Market

Yes, those are down-filled cushions you're looking at.

It doesn’t get plusher than the Brynn Sofa, which has comfy, feather-filled reversible cushions. This sofa is on the smaller side, measuring 86 inches in length, but it has deep 30-inch seats that allow you to curl up to watch TV or nap. Plus, the ivory-colored slipcover can be removed and washed, making the sofa easy to maintain. Plus, it costs less than $1,000. What’s not to love?

Get the Ivory Feather Filled Brynn Sofa from World Market for $1,199.99

11. Habitat Sofa from Raymour and Flanigan

This sofa's cushions are overstuffed to resemble bed pillows, and we love it.

Here’s yet another delightfully oversized sofa to add to your home. The Habitat Sofa is 96 inches long with 28.5-inch deep seats, and its foam cushions are overstuffed to resemble pillows. The couch is covered in a light gray stain-resistant upholstery fabric that can stand up to your family’s worst antics, and its transitional style is versatile enough to fit in with your existing decor. While it's not available in a cream color, the plushness is pretty much equivalent to the OG Cloud Couch.

Get the Habitat Oversized Slipcovered Sofa from Raymour and Flanigan for $2,499.95

