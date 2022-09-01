14 amazing dishwashers you can get on any budget

A good dishwasher can make life simpler—taking care of that seemingly never ending chore so you can focus on more important things. A bad dishwasher will just leave you frustrated—and likely washing dishes again by hand.

Even when dishwashers aren’t on sale for Labor Day, you can find a quality model that fits any budget. But you don’t want to run out and buy a cheap dishwasher just because it’s on sale. The best budget dishwashers will clean your dishes whether they’re on the upper rack and no matter how dirty they are.

People with bigger budgets will find dishwashers With higher-end features and finishes, but more expensive doesn’t necessarily mean better. The best dishwashers will remove food particles while staying quiet and being energy efficient.

Here at Reviewed, we’ve tested hundreds of dishwashers, and we're constantly staying on top of the latest trends in dishwashing, using our high-end labs to test the best new models unveiled every year.

Here are the best we've tested that you can get for any price point.

Best dishwashers under $500

Danby DDW631SDB: The best countertop dishwasher we tested

The Danby DDW631SDB is the best countertop dishwasher we tested.

That's right—they make dishwashers for your counter. If you're living in an apartment or home without a dishwasher, you don't need to install a new appliance to get clean dishes. We tested the best countertop dishwashers and crowned the Danby DDW631SDB the top model, finding that it not only delivered an impressive cleaning performance, but that it also came with a range of washing options perfect for any user. Plus, this model is incredibly affordable, meaning it can work well for new homeowners or those with smaller budgets.

Buy for $416 from Amazon

Whirlpool WDF330PAHW: A powerful dishwasher for an incredible price

The Whirlpool WDF330PAHW dishwasher removed nearly 100% of the stains we tried to wash during testing.

You won't find a great number of bells and whistles on the Whirlpool WDF330PAHW, but that's OK—sometimes you just need an appliance that will get the job done. This Whirlpool model held its own during testing, removing nearly 100% of the stains we tried to wash. It had trouble with spinach, which is a notoriously pesky food to clean). This dishwasher has a plastic tub, but it’s reasonably quiet. Dishwashers with stainless steel tubs run more quietly, but they cost more.

Buy for $489 from Appliances Connection

Hisense HUI6220XCUS: A great dishwasher for a family

Although the Hisense HUI6220XCUS doesn't come equipped with the bells and whistles of a luxury option, it still saves water with a reasonable price tag attached.

The Hisense HUI6220XCUS is an affordable dishwasher that offers exemplary performance at a budget price.

It’s an especially good dishwasher for families, featuring a 15-minute Quick cycle—one of the fastest quick wash cycles we’ve ever tested—and a Sanitize cycle for baby bottles and gross plastic toys. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of higher-priced models, it does offer high-powered cleaning capabilities.

At its price, it’s hard to score a better value deal.

Buy for $499 from Lowe’s

Best dishwashers under $1,000

Beko DUT25401X: A great dishwasher at a great price

The Beko DUT25401X was our favorite budget-friendly dishwasher.

We tested quite a few budget-friendly dishwashers, but our favorite was the Beko DUT25401X, which wasn't the cheapest on our list, but definitely offered the most bang for your buck. While the DUT25401X’s Normal cycle hit slightly above average with its stain removal prowess and the Quick cycle was slightly below average, this dishwasher’s Heavy cycle had a near-perfect score. Bonus: This dishwasher is Energy Star certified.

Buy for $589 from Appliances Connection

Frigidaire FFID2426TD: A stainless steel dishwasher from a favorite brand

The Frigidaire FFID2426TD is a great affordable dishwasher.

The Frigidaire FFID2426TD is a great affordable dishwasher. Our testing team thought this model offered powerful cleaning, impressive stain removal, an attractive interior, and a budget-friendly price tag. The team wasn't impressed with its volume or lack of a quick cycle, but thought both could be overlooked for the machine's overall price.

Buy for $529 from Abt

Bosch SHEM3AY52N: An inexpensive dishwasher from an amazing brand

The Bosch SHEM3AY52N offers many of the same features you find in higher-end Bosch models.

The Bosch 100 Series represents the brand's affordable line, offering many of the same features we see in higher-end Bosch models for a fraction of the price. The Bosch SHEM3AY52N offers many of the same great features and superior cleaning abilities, but it's a bit louder than our favorite Bosch models. If you’re looking above-average stain removal without all the flashy features, this is one to consider.

Buy for $549 from Abt

Whirlpool WDT730PAHZ: An affordable dishwasher that gets your dishes dry

The Whirlpool WDT730PAHZ removed nearly 100% of the food stains during the Normal cycle when we tested it.

The Whirlpool WDT730PAHZ may have basic features, but it removed nearly 100% of the food stains during the Normal cycle when we tested it—and each dish came out bone dry. Its drying power is impressive: Just about every dish we unloaded was dry, thanks to its fan dry feature with a heated dry option.

While the cycle times are a bit long, the Whirlpool WDT730PAHZ is a great budget option for those who rely on the Normal cycle to deal with the weekly dish load.

Buy for $595 from Abt

Whirlpool WDT710PAHZ: A luxury look at budget price

The Whirlpool WDT710PAHZ is a great buy for its price.

Another Whirlpool model our testers recommend is the Whirlpool WDT710PAHZ, a quiet and energy-efficient model you can snag for under $600. This dishwasher features a matte stainless steel finish—it looks like luxury, it acts like luxury, but it doesn't carry the price tag of its high-end competitors. Our team wasn't impressed with this machine's quick wash cycle, nor did it perform perfectly in our cleaning tests, but it proved itself as a powerful contender in our affordable dishwasher roundup.

Buy for $579 from Appliances Connection

Bosch SHSM63W55N: An affordable dishwasher from beloved brand

The Bosch 300 series is a step up from the Bosch 100 series.

Dishwashers from the Bosch 300 series are some of the best Bosch dishwashers you can buy. Our favorite in the 300 series was the Bosch SHSM63W55N, which features an impressive Heavy Cycle that was able to clear nearly 100% of the stains we tested. It also features a third rack, allowing users to utilize extra space during their dishwashing cycle. We were impressed by its effective drying cycle, but note that it adds to the overall cycle time.

Buy for $999 from Appliances Connection

Best dishwashers over $1,000

Bosch SHPM88Z75N: The best overall dishwasher on the market right now

It doesn't get better than the Bosch 800 series.

If you've got room in your budget, the Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N is absolutely worth the splurge. It's among the best dishwashers we've ever tested in our labs. Not only is this machine quiet, effective, and attractive, but it features a new drying system—the CrystalDry feature—that manages to dry every dish in the machine, including plastics. Our team raves about this model from Bosch, noting that the only downside is its cost.

Buy for $1,449 from Abt

Miele G 5266 SCVi SFP: A great upgrade

Take pride in knowing that you're saving gallons of water with each use of the Miele-G 5266 SCVI SFP.

The Miele G 5266 SCVi SF is another great dishwasher. This model blows most other dishwashers out of the water, but it does come with a higher price tag. On top of its cleaning power, the Normal cycle is a full 30 minutes faster than average. There’s not a lot to dislike about this dishwasher, other than its premium price. While currently back-ordered, this dishwasher is worth the wait.

Buy for $1,649 from Abt

KitchenAid KDTM404KPS: A powerful dishwasher from a surprising brand

The KitchenAid KDTM404KPS has three big racks perfect for large families.

KitchenAid may make our favorite stand mixer, but that's not the only great machine the brand makes. We were impressed with the KitchenAid KDTM404KPS, a large model that features a stainless steel door and roomy three racks perfect for large families. We thought this machine was powerful and gorgeous, though we weren't in love with its slow cycle times.

Buy for $1,215 from Best Buy

Bosch SHPM65Z55N: A great dishwasher from a great brand

The Bosch 500 series introduces a number of great new features.

A step up from the 300 series, the Bosch 500 Series brings another layer of power to the dishwasher table without the cost that comes with the 800 series. Our favorite 500 model was the Bosch SHPM65Z55N, a quiet, sleek, and effective machine that introduces a new drying system we found to be pretty impressive. Aside from its higher price point, it was hard for our team to find faults with this great appliance.

Buy for $1,049 from Appliances Connection

Thermador Sapphire DWHD770WFM: A luxury dishwasher for the high-end home

This powerful Thermador is the best high-end dishwasher you can buy.

When it comes to high-end appliances, go big or go home. The Thermador Sapphire DWHD770WFM is the best luxury dishwasher you can buy, but you'll be paying the price for its sleek appearance, unbelievable performance, and customizability. This model also has interior blue lighting and an enviably attractive third rack.

Buy for $2,299 from Appliances Connection

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 14 best dishwashers for any budget