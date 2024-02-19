10 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

It isn’t just retirees who are moving to Arizona these days.

The state now draws people of all ages, seeking to escape to a place known for mostly mild winters and abundant sunshine. In its 2023 migration report, Allied Van Lines found that Arizona was No. 2 in popularity for people relocating to a new state, following a No. 1 ranking in its 2022 report.

While Arizona real estate is less expensive than properties to the west in California, for example, the cost of buying a home in Arizona stands above the national average home value of $343,319. In Arizona, based on December 2023 values posted by Zillow, the average home value came in at $429,099.

And in some cities, the price of real estate is skyrocketing. While the average home value across the country grew nearly 13% from December 2021 to December 2023, here’s a look at the 10 Arizona cities where home prices have increased by more than that over the same two-year period.

10. Flagstaff

9. Rio Rico

December 2021 Home Value: $220,703

December 2023 Home Value: $251,044

($) 2-year Change in Home Value: $30,341

(%) 2-year Change in Home Value: 13.75%

8. Scottsdale

December 2021 Home Value: $813,502

December 2023 Home Value: $927,627

($) 2-year Change in Home Value: $114,125

(%) 2-year Change in Home Value: 14.03%

7. Bisbee

December 2021 Home Value: $182,576

December 2023 Home Value: $208,635

($) 2-year Change in Home Value: $26,059

(%) 2-year Change in Home Value: 14.27%

6. Cave Creek

5. Nogales

December 2021 Home Value: $175,563

December 2023 Home Value: $201,825

($) 2-year Change in Home Value: $26,262

(%) 2-year Change in Home Value: 14.96%

4. Paradise Valley

December 2021 Home Value: $2,814,087

December 2023 Home Value: $3,245,650

($) 2-year Change in Home Value: $431,563

(%) 2-year Change in Home Value: 15.34%

3. Yuma

December 2021 Home Value: $251,671

December 2023 Home Value: $291,743

($) 2-year Change in Home Value: $40,071

(%) 2-year Change in Home Value: 15.92%

2. Somerton

December 2021 Home Value: $215,999

December 2023 Home Value: $255,753

($) 2-year Change in Home Value: $39,754

(%) 2-year Change in Home Value: 18.40%

1. San Luis

December 2021 Home Value: $190,383

December 2023 Home Value: $232,830

($) 2-year Change in Home Value: $42,447

(%) 2-year Change in Home Value: 22.30%

Methodology: For this piece we took the December 2021 and December 2023 home values, as sourced from Zillow, for all Arizona cities (within the biggest 7,500 cities in America) and looked at their 2-year percent growth in home value. In order to be included on the list the city had to have a 2-year percent change in home value greater than the BOTH the state and national average. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 6, 2024.

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

