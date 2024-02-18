14 Best New Aldi Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Alan Morris / iStock/Getty Images

Whether you’re a long-time Aldi shopper or this is your first time visiting the store, there are some great new products worth checking out. From holiday items to exercise balls, these items are reasonably priced and of high quality.

But which items are the best ones at Aldi — and the most worth your hard-earned dollar?

GOBankingRates perused the current and upcoming Aldi Finds and Seasonal Product selection to determine the best new products that are worth buying. Here’s what we found.

Valentine’s Day Cupcakes

Price: $3.89

These assorted cupcakes are sweet, bite-sized snacks perfect for sharing this February.

“The Valentine’s Day-themed cupcake is perfect for the upcoming Valentine’s Day,” said Sophia Phillips, lifestyle expert at CouponBirds. “The two-bite mini cupcakes are highly recommended as they only cost $3.89 for 10 ounces at Aldi. At Walmart, the plain mini cupcakes are priced at $4.48, which is 15% higher than Aldi.”

Premium V-Day Bouquet

Price: $14.99

Looking to show your loved one how much you care through the gift of flowers? You don’t need to break the bank. Pick up an assorted bouquet of flowers from Aldi and you’ve got the perfect complement to a romantic night.

Giambellino Raspberry Bellini

Price: Varies

Aldi has a large selection of seasonal alcoholic beverages to choose from, including the Giambellino Raspberry Bellini. Sweet, fizzy and surprisingly refreshing, this cocktail pairs well with both savory dishes and sweet ones.

Valentine’s Frosted Sugar Cookies

Price: $3.95

It might be a little early to celebrate just yet, but it never hurts to give your loved one a sweet, romantic treat. Aldi’s Valentine’s Day frosted sugar cookies are a great way to do just that. They’re also inexpensive.

“The Lofthouse Valentine’s Frosted Sugar Cookies are also worth buying at Aldi, as they are only $3.95 for 13.5 ounces,” Phillips said. “You will get a 13% higher price at Walmart, whose pink frosted sugar cookies are sold at a price of $4.48 for 13.5 ounces.”

Huntington Home Faux Sheepskin Rug

Price: $14.99

Aldi doesn’t just sell food and drinks. You can also find specialty items like this faux sheepskin rug for less than $15. It’s soft and warm, and it adds a little something extra to any home office, living room or bedroom. It also comes in white, beige and brown, so you have several options to choose from.

Huntington Home Sofa Cover

Price: $17.99

If you’ve got pets at home and want to keep their hair off the furniture, check out Aldi’s new sofa cover.

Made from soft, comfortable polyester, it’s anti-static, slip resistant and water repellant. It’s also machine washable, meaning you can easily take it off and toss it into the washing machine whenever you need to clean it. Best of all, it fits most standard-sized sofas and has a non-slip design that keeps it firmly in place.

Crofton Teppanyaki or Reverse Griddle Grill

Price: $16.99

If you love to grill or make breakfast food — whether that’s eggs, pancakes or bacon — this griddle-grill could be the perfect addition to your kitchen. It heats food evenly and is resistant to warping and rust. It even comes with a two-year warranty, so you can rest assured your purchase is safe to everyday wear and tear.

Crane Sunglasses

Price: $4.99

Who said you have to whip out the credit card for style? This year, pick up some $5 unisex sunglasses from Aldi. They come in several sporty designs. But don’t let the low price tag fool you — they’re still quite functional with UVA-UVB protection.

SOHL Adjustable Lap Desk

Price: $19.99

Whether you’re a student or you work from home, this quality lap desk could be what you need to make your life easier and more efficient. It includes ample interior storage space and has three separate compartments for all of your essentials. It’s also adjustable for maximum comfort and ease of use.

SOHL Office Chair

Price: $49.99

Why spend $80 or more on an office chair when you can get one for half the price at Aldi? The SOHL office chair is sturdy, easy to assemble and comfortable for everyday use. You can put it in the office or use it as an accent piece in your living or dining room.

Heart to Tail Pet Sofa

Price: $39.99

If you want to get your pet something nice but don’t want to spend a ton of money, check out Aldi’s newest pet sofa. This luxury piece is soft, supportive and easy to clean. It can also support pets weighing up to 30 pounds. Plus, it looks great in the corner of any living room or spare bedroom.

Waterdrop Microlyte Cubes

Price: $2.99

If you’re trying to stay hydrated after exercising but find plain water too boring to drink, it might be time to splurge a little. These microlyte cubes come in melon, blueberry and grapefruit flavors.

Not only do they make water taste better, but they also contain essential electrolytes to help replenish you after exercising. This means no more cramping up after those intense workouts.

Black Angus T-Bone Steak

Price: Varies

As the weather starts improving, it might be time to bring out the grill and start cooking up some steaks. Black Angus USDA-Choice T-Bone steak is the perfect main course to any get-together, so grab a few and toss them in your shopping cart the next time you’re at Aldi.

Pricing varies depending on where you live.

Welby Gummies

Price: Varies

A well-balanced diet can help ensure you get all the nutrients you need. But if you’re missing Vitamin C and Zinc from your diet, these Elderberry adult gummies could be just what you need.

They come in 60-count containers and are chewable, making them easy to take. Each gummy contains 150 mg of Zinc and Vitamin C.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Best New Aldi Products That Are Worth Every Penny