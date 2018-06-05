The 14 best new features coming to the macOS Mojave this fall

Apple introduces the upcoming MacOS Mojave at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

At Apple’s (AAPL) developers conference on Monday, CEO Tim Cook announced a new version of the Mac’s system software, just as he does every year.

But Apple’s run-through of the new OS, called macOS Mojave, didn’t take long; it’s a short, sweet list. Ready?

Visual tweaks

Now, you can have all your Apple apps (and apps that have been written according to Apple’s guidelines) show up in Dark Mode—a dark gray color scheme. Finder, Mail, Calendar, Messages, iTunes, Xcode, and so on.

The wallpaper settings will offer new landscape photos that change through the day, according to the way the sun would hit it in the real world.

Finder features

There’s now something called Desktop stacks. It lets you clump icons on your desktop into related piles, auto-sorted by time, kind, or tag, which auto-expand when clicked. Why should your real-world desktop be the only one with piles of stuff?

In Finder windows, there’s a new optional sidebar that shows metadata—your choice of data bits like size, date, camera model, number of pages, and so on.

Yep, it’s a lot like the similar panel in Windows 10. But this one’s got Quick Action buttons at the bottom that pertain to the kind of file you’ve clicked. For a photo, the buttons might include Rotate and Mark up. For a PDF document, it might offer Mark Up or Add Password. For an audio or video file, you can make trims.

If you’re handy with Apple’s Automator app, you can make your own Quick Action buttons, too.

Screenshots

Capturing screen images graduates to the big leagues in macOS Mojave. The screenshot keystroke (Command-Shift-3) now brings up a whole screen-capture menu, with features like:

Capture the screen after a countdown

Hide or show the cursor

Specify where you’d like to save the screenshots

When you capture the screen image, it now works as it does on iOS: It shrinks down into a thumbnail in the corner of the screen. If you click it before it disappears (into your designated Save location), you can open it up, edit it, crop it, mark it up, and then share it.

You can now capture a video of your screen activity, too—including just a portion of the screen.

Continuity Camera

This cool feature turns your iPhone into a detached, handheld, wireless camera for your Mac. When you snap a photo with the phone, you can use the Edit->Insert a Photo command on the Mac to pop that picture into whatever app you’re using. (Works, at the outset, in Apple apps like Mail, Notes, Pages, Keynote, and Numbers.)

You can also use the iPhone’s document-scanning feature in the same way. Insta-PDF, neatly straightened.

