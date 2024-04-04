14 Major Cities Where Home Prices Have Soared $100K+ Since the Pandemic

pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

As demand for homes soared during the pandemic, so did home prices. The national average sales price in the U.S. jumped from $383,000 at the beginning of 2020 to $552,600 by the end of 2022 — a 44.3% increase in less than two years, Zoocasa reported.

While prices have leveled out — and even have decreased in some places — since the pandemic boom, the median sales price has increased by over $100,000 in many major cities across the U.S. from 2020 to 2024.

Here’s a look at the cities where home prices have increased by six figures since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as identified by Zoocasa.

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Richmond, Virginia

2020 median home price: $127,538

2024 median home price: $241,000

4-year price difference: $113,462

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

2020 median home price: $222,500

2024 median home price: $333,245

4-year price difference: $110,745

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tucson, Arizona

2020 median home price: $245,000

2024 median home price: $352,500

4-year price difference: $107,500

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

2020 median home price: $250,000

2024 median home price: $379,900

4-year price difference: $129,900

Arpad Benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dallas

2020 median home price: $259,990

2024 median home price: $385,000

4-year price difference: $125,010

Wirestock / iStock.com

Tampa, Florida

2020 median home price: $248,500

2024 median home price: $400,000

4-year price difference: $151,500

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

Nashville, Tennessee

2020 median home price: $305,950

2024 median home price: $460,000

4-year price difference: $154,050

Maciej Bledowski / Shutterstock.com

Salt Lake City

2020 median home price: $357,004

2024 median home price: $499,995

4-year price difference: $142,991

Mark Brooks / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver

2020 median home price: $443,375

2024 median home price: $599,995

4-year price difference: $156,640

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami

2020 median home price: $370,000

2024 median home price: $605,000

4-year price difference: $235,000

VitalyEdush / Getty Images

Los Angeles

2020 median home price: $538,500

2024 median home price: $750,000

4-year price difference: $211,500

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boston

2020 median home price: $604,500

2024 median home price: $825,000

4-year price difference: $220,500

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

San Diego

2020 median home price: $660,000

2024 median home price: $925,000

4-year price difference: $265,000

xavierarnau / Getty Images

San Francisco

2020 median home price: $853,000

2024 median home price: $1.1 million

4-year price difference: $247,000

Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of March 28, 2024.

