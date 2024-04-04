14 Major Cities Where Home Prices Have Soared $100K+ Since the Pandemic
As demand for homes soared during the pandemic, so did home prices. The national average sales price in the U.S. jumped from $383,000 at the beginning of 2020 to $552,600 by the end of 2022 — a 44.3% increase in less than two years, Zoocasa reported.
While prices have leveled out — and even have decreased in some places — since the pandemic boom, the median sales price has increased by over $100,000 in many major cities across the U.S. from 2020 to 2024.
Here’s a look at the cities where home prices have increased by six figures since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as identified by Zoocasa.
Richmond, Virginia
2020 median home price: $127,538
2024 median home price: $241,000
4-year price difference: $113,462
Albuquerque, New Mexico
2020 median home price: $222,500
2024 median home price: $333,245
4-year price difference: $110,745
Tucson, Arizona
2020 median home price: $245,000
2024 median home price: $352,500
4-year price difference: $107,500
Jacksonville, Florida
2020 median home price: $250,000
2024 median home price: $379,900
4-year price difference: $129,900
Dallas
2020 median home price: $259,990
2024 median home price: $385,000
4-year price difference: $125,010
Tampa, Florida
2020 median home price: $248,500
2024 median home price: $400,000
4-year price difference: $151,500
Nashville, Tennessee
2020 median home price: $305,950
2024 median home price: $460,000
4-year price difference: $154,050
Salt Lake City
2020 median home price: $357,004
2024 median home price: $499,995
4-year price difference: $142,991
Denver
2020 median home price: $443,375
2024 median home price: $599,995
4-year price difference: $156,640
Miami
2020 median home price: $370,000
2024 median home price: $605,000
4-year price difference: $235,000
Los Angeles
2020 median home price: $538,500
2024 median home price: $750,000
4-year price difference: $211,500
Boston
2020 median home price: $604,500
2024 median home price: $825,000
4-year price difference: $220,500
San Diego
2020 median home price: $660,000
2024 median home price: $925,000
4-year price difference: $265,000
San Francisco
2020 median home price: $853,000
2024 median home price: $1.1 million
4-year price difference: $247,000
Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of March 28, 2024.
