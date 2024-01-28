14 Ridiculously Expensive Things You Keep Getting Suckered Into Buying

Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While we may look for ways to save money in certain areas, there are various expensive items that many of us keep getting suckered into buying.

Even though we all have unique spending habits, there are costly items that we sometimes can’t avoid, or we’ve just accepted as normal in society.

This is why we will look at ridiculously expensive things that you keep on buying even though you know they’re a rip-off.

What things have been highly overpriced for so long that we no longer think about it?

New Technology on Release Day

Early adopters pay a hefty price to purchase the latest Apple gadget on the release date or any technology for that matter. With constant updates, there’s always a new model available for you to purchase. The prices of technology, like phones, tablets, headphones and laptops, have always gone up on release dates, yet we keep on making the upgrade.

Textbooks

College textbooks have been overpriced for years, but students spend money on them because they often don’t have another choice. While you may be able to find a used copy, in many cases, the curriculum will require you to purchase the updated version of the expensive textbook.

Bottled Water

Bottled water and designer water have become more expensive over the years. You’re overpaying for the bottle when you could get the same hydration from tap water. You can also include sparkling water in this category as the prices continue to rise as well.

Airport Food & Beverages

You have time to spare on your four-hour layover, so you naturally want to find something to eat and a beverage to quench your thirst. If you ever order food or drink at an airport or a flight, you’ll pay a hefty premium.

Engagement Rings

Spending significant money on an engagement ring has become the standard these days. With the diamond industry controlling prices, it’s not rare for someone to spend an exorbitant amount on an engagement ring. Most will just accept these prices as they feel the societal pressure to do so.

Weddings

The average price of a wedding in 2022 was $30,000, according to The Knot. Weddings have become an expensive item that many of us will accept, and the special day could easily put a financial burden on you. You don’t have to go with a traditional wedding if you want to get married.

Wedding-Related Events

As expensive as the engagement ring and wedding can be, the other events can quickly add up. According to Batch, an app that helps you plan bachelorette parties, individuals spend on average, around $1,200 on attending a bachelorette party. A poll from Savings.com showed that the median price to attend a bachelor or bachelorette party in 2022 was $1,500.

Wedding-related events, from destination bachelor parties to bridal showers, have become accepted practice. These expensive purchases can add up for everyone involved. Since it would be considered taboo to complain about the costs, most will just go along with it.

Printer Ink

Printer ink has been notoriously expensive for years, and most of us have just accepted it since there’s not much else we can do when we have required documents.

Event Ticket Fees

If you’ve ever purchased a ticket to an event, you may have noticed that you get charged additional fees. From the convenience costs to the handling fees, you can easily see your ticket price add up.

Event Tickets

Since we’re on the topic of events, we can’t ignore how expensive concerts and sporting events have become. In a Wall Street Journal article, SeatGeek confirmed that the average concert ticket price had doubled within the last five years. Concert tickets have gone from $125 in 2019 all the way up to $252 in 2023. This is also just the average price, as prices skyrocket if you have to purchase them through a third party. If you want to see your favorite artist or watch your sports team live in action, you’re going to have to pay the premium.

Hotel Mini Bar Items

Many of us have been there at some point. You’re feeling thirsty after a long day of exploring, so go for that refreshing bottle of water in your fridge. These beverages and snacks in a hotel mini bar are highly inflated. You could easily pay double the price for water or a chocolate bar.

Lottery Tickets

It’s no secret that lottery tickets are overpriced, as most will purchase them in hopes of winning big money. The reality is that these companies stay in business by profiting from those who think they can make money from their lottery ticket.

Food Delivery Apps

Consumer spending habits shifted during the pandemic, and many of us relied on food delivery apps for convenience. However, these delivery apps come with inflated prices since you’re likely paying more for the item than dealing with delivery fees and other costs.

Ride Share Apps

When ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft first came on the market, they were the cheaper alternative for transportation. Over time, the prices have increased and are no longer the most affordable option. Paying for the convenience of a ride-share app over taking public transportation or walking can add up quickly. When we’re in a hurry or not feeling motivated, it’s natural to turn to the convenience of a ride-share app.

Closing Thoughts

If you’re trying to get serious about your finances, it’s critical that you look out for these ridiculously expensive items that many of us keep spending money on. While you can’t always be frugal, it helps to be cautious of how you spend your funds.

