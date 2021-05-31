U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.91
    +0.59 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    28.14
    +0.13 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4207
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5440
    -0.2560 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,959.14
    +1,000.83 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.75
    -32.66 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

14 years of recognizing the next generation - Six exceptional Quebec businesses were honoured at the Business Transfer Awards

·6 min read

MONTREAL, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Initiated by PwC Canada, the 14th annual Business Transfer Awards were celebrated via virtual gala this year. More than 160 people attended and joined honorary president, David Théorêt, President and CEO of Roxboro, to celebrate these Quebec companies that have successfully completed their succession processes.

lnspiring success stories
Quebec has an abundant amount of great entrepreneurial and family succession success stories that deserve recognition. The competition organized by PwC Canada and its partners highlighted local companies that have distinguished themselves in various industries and showcased the strong entrepreneurial spirit that is driving the province. Co-chaired by Martin Deschênes, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Groupe Deschênes Inc., and Claude Auchu, Partner and CEO of lg2, the jury bestowed awards on a diverse group of six companies that are sure to inspire Quebec's business community.

"Quebec is fortunate to have an impressive number of companies, all of which hold valuable expertise. As an entrepreneur, it is our responsibility to encourage the next generation to strengthen takeover initiatives," said David Théorêt, President and CEO of Roxboro. "This support is essential to allow us to retain our expertise and talent here in Quebec. I am proud to be associated with the emerging medalists competition, which helps promote this cause that is dear to me and drives me."

"For 14 years, the Business Transfer Awards has put a well-deserved spotlight on the unique and exceptional stories that demonstrate the depth and richness of Quebec's entrepreneurial landscape. My hope is that these stories can inspire others to do the same," said Yves Bonin, Partner and Leader of Private Company Services for Québec at PwC Canada. "We must not forget in Quebec, nearly 100,000 businesses will soon be called upon to change leadership. In this context, the takeover is significant, and its success must be celebrated. Congratulations to the winners who will perpetuate our tradition of inspiring the next generation of tomorrow."

This year, six companies were honoured in two different categories:

Family Transfer category

Gold medalists: Groupe Robin
Nellie Robin, President

Promoter, builder and manager of residential, commercial, institutional and hotel environments, Groupe Robin has 200 employees. The transfer of the company from the founder to the next generation was an elaborate process that took over nearly ten years. "Thanks to the vision of Robert [founder], the Robin Group has a solid foundation and strong family roots to shine and accommodate our customers at all stages of their lives," said Nellie Robin, President. "What I cherish the most is working with passionate teams, watching our colleagues grow and supporting them on their journey."

Silver medalists: Odessa Canada
Stéphanie Perreault, Co-president
Jean-Philippe Perreault, Co-president

Founded in 1984, Odessa Canada imports and distributes specialized tires (agricultural, industrial, off-road, forestry, etc.) and stands out for its technical expertise, its desire for innovation and attentive customer service. "Despite the challenges, we managed to properly prepare all the steps to action the handover and the members of the family," says Stéphanie Perreault, co-president. "These efforts are now being rewarded and recognized through this competition, which gives us the opportunity to share our experience and grow entrepreneurial success here", adds Jean-Philippe Perreault, Co-President.

Bronze medalists: Ratelle
Me Nicolas Préville-Ratelle, President
Me Emmanuel Préville-Ratelle, Practice Leader

With 65 employees, Ratelle provides services in civil, commercial, corporate, family and criminal law, as well as human resources. Its business transfer process took over six years, with the integration of new partners and the retirement of the founders. "This success is possible thanks to the confidence of our parents, Éveline Préville and Luc Ratelle, of our partners and our team. It also wouldn't be possible without the shared intention to ensure the continuity and sustainability of our family practice, and the desire to continue its tradition of legal excellence," says Me Nicolas Préville-Ratelle, President.

Entrepreneurial Transfer category

Gold Medalists: Levitts Foods
Jean-François Desjardins, President

One of the largest manufacturers of smoked meat in Canada, Levitts focused for several years on serving private labels. Its acquisition by former banker Jean-François Desjardins led to a complete restructuring, allowing the company to successfully develop its own brand and increase its profitability.

"The efforts of all of our employees, the support of our customers and our investments in new technologies and automation have allowed us to bring the brand back to the forefront of grocery store shelves", said Desjardins, President. "Thank you for this award which demonstrates the passion of our people."

Silver medalists: Duropac
Jean-François Bourdeau, Chairman and CEO
Olivier Bourdeau, Executive Vice-President and Director of Sales

Founded in 1993, Duropac is an importer and distributor of flexible food packaging for frozen and refrigerated products. Faced with the lack of family succession, its founder turned to a father-son duo of buyers to ensure the sustainability of his business. "We are pleased with this recognition from the business community and the jury, but what we are most proud of is our team", said Jean-François Bourdeau, President and CEO. "It's never easy to experience a change of leaders, and for Duropac, this prestigious award recognizes the work of everyone", said Olivier Bourdeau, Executive Vice-President and Director of Sales.

Bronze medalists: Accès Location +
Luc Bertrand, President

Accès Location + specializes in the rental and sale of lifting equipment, such as aerial platforms, hydraulic scaffolding and forklifts. Initially planning to sell his business upon retirement, the founder eventually finds a succession among his own partners and employees through a gradual transfer process executed with the utmost respect. "I am proud to see the company take on a new impetus for growth thanks to our strategic choices", said Luc Bertrand, President.

PwC Canada, along with its contest partners, the National Bank, Fasken, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, HEC Montréal, La Presse + and Koze - Marketing agency, would like to congratulate the winners of the 14th Business Transfer Awards. Please visit www.lesmedaillesdelareleve.com/en/ for further details.

About PwC Canada

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,400 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 250,000 people in 158 countries. Find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/ca.

© 2021 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. All rights reserved.

PwC refers to the Canadian member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see http://www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

SOURCE PwC Management Services LP

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/31/c4728.html

Recommended Stories

  • Economic Data Puts the EUR and the Loonie in Focus after a Busy Asian Session

    Inflation figures from the Eurozone and stats from Canada put the EUR and the Loonie in focus. There are no stats from the U.S, however, with the U.S markets closed.

  • World stocks set for 4th month of gains, yuan slips

    World equities were firmly on track to post a fourth straight month of gains on Monday, while the dollar struggled broadly ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will provide a clearer picture on the global economy's recovery path. But U.S. stock futures edged lower and European cash equities trading was subdued on Monday due to holidays in the United States and Britain, with benchmark indexes sticking to well-worn ranges. May has proven to be a decent month for asset markets, but policymakers are increasingly faced with the dilemma that inflation is running hot while the underlying structural economy is still struggling to gain traction.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba. It Sold Airbnb and One Chip Stock.

    Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, doubled its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba. Generation cut stakes in Airbnb, Charles Schwab, and Texas Instruments.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Top 5 Companies Owned by Ford

    Discover some of Ford Motor Company's most important subsidiaries and joint ventures and what they do to further Ford's business interests.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

    The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed, two people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would loosen the families' grip on Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the iconic sports car brand, founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931. Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone valuation of Porsche AG ranging from 45 billion to 90 billion euros ($55 billion-$110 billion), compared with 135 billion for the Volkswagen group.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement From Lawsuits

    Getting sued is something noboddy plans on. Be proactive and make sure your hard-earned retirement is safe from lawsuits.

  • Why an Inflation-Driven Selloff Might Be a Good Thing

    A sharp rise in inflation wouldn't mean that the market will fall into an abyss—just that investors will need to reassess how to price stocks before the rally can continue.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job. You’re 52, which means you have 13 years until you qualify for Medicare. Private health insurance can be quite expensive, so if you don’t have a spouse whose insurance can cover you, the premiums alone could take quite a large chunk of your annual budget.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • Fourth stimulus check in jeopardy while the last payments keep dwindling

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

  • Asian markets fall after disappointing economic data from Japan, China

    Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

  • ‘I’m still not on the Roth IRA bandwagon’: Have you made these tax blunders?

    First, as explained immediately below, Roth IRAs have two big advantages over other tax-favored retirement accounts. Second, waiting until next year to do a Roth conversion could result in a higher conversion tax bill. You can take federal-income-tax-free Roth withdrawals after reaching age 59½ as long as you’ve had at least one Roth account open for more than five years.

  • Is the stock market open Memorial Day? Here’s what investors need to know

    Memorial Day honors the women and men who died serving their country, and the holiday has become an unofficial start to summer, synonymous with backyard barbecues and festive parades.

  • Ex-Head of China’s Digital Yuan Effort Says CBDCs Could Operate on Ethereum

    Central bank digital currencies will one day be more "smart," and not merely digital versions of cash, Yao Qian said.