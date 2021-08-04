$ 141.05 Bn Growth Expected In Courier, Express, And Parcel Market | Analyzing Growth In Diversified Support Services Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The courier, express, and parcel market in the diversified support services industry is poised to grow by USD 141.05 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the courier, express, and parcel market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 7%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is segmented as below:
Consumer
Geography
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the courier, express, and parcel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market size
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market trends
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market industry analysis
The courier, express, and parcel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of supply chain visibility affecting vendor-customer relationships will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the courier, express, and parcel market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the courier, express, and parcel market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the courier, express, and parcel market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier, express, and parcel market vendors
