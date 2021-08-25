$ 143.73 million growth in Water Desalination Pumps Market In EMEA in Industrial Machinery | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is set to grow by USD 143.73 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2.58% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increasing demand for reverse osmosis techniques, scarcity of fresh water and growing population in Middle East countries, and use of renewable power sources for desalination will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, flexible operations using intelligent pump systems, use of ultrasonic level sensors for pump control, and increasing use of solar pumps are few other trends anticipated to fuel the market's growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, high equipment and operational costs, fluctuating oil and gas prices in the Middle East, and government regulations on desalination plants will hamper the market to flourish in the long run.
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Segmentation
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA is segmented as below:
Type
Application
Geography
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Andritz AG, Danfoss AS, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, SPX FLOW Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants.
To leverage the current opportunities and to help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the water desalination pumps market in EMEA are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA size
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA trends
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA industry analysis
Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist water desalination pumps market in EMEA growth during the next five years
Estimation of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water desalination pumps market in EMEA vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Reverse osmosis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Multi-effect distillation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Multi-stage flash - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Middle East - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Andritz AG
Danfoss AS
Ebara Corp.
Flowserve Corp.
General Electric Co.
Grundfos Holding AS
SPX FLOW Inc.
SUEZ SA
Sulzer Ltd.
Xylem Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
