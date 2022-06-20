$144.2 Billion Global Beauty Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Research Report 2022-2028 | Increasing Skin Related Issues is Driving the Market | Competitive Scenario, Growth Opportunities, Historic Data by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing concerns among the young population regarding their aesthetics & appearances, increasing awareness regarding the availability of various skin treatments & devices and rising technological advancements in the medical devices industry are propelling the growth of the Beauty Devices Market in coming years.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 51.3 Billion in the year 2021.

The Global Beauty Devices Market size is forecasted to reach USD 144.2 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Beauty Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hair Care Devices, Facial Devices, Skin Care Devices, Oral Care Devices), by Application (Hair, Facial, Skin, Oral), by Portability (Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device, Fixed), by Mode of Operation (Electric and Battery, Operated and Manual), by Gender (Female, Male), by End User (Commercial/Professional, Domestic/Personalized/Homecare), by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail, Online), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/beauty-devices-market-1653/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Story continues

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Rise in the Geriatric Population

A surge in the geriatric population across the globe, an increasing prevalence of skin-related issues, and rising lifestyle quotient are expected to drive the Beauty Devices Market over the predicted years. The prevalence of skin diseases, such as photo-aging, is increasing across the globe due to excessive exposure to pollution and ultraviolet (UV) radiation, thus resulting in sunburns, reduced skin elasticity, and hair loss. Skin diseases are also caused by excessive alcohol consumption, environmental pollution, and tobacco consumption. Acne, hyperpigmentation, depigmentation, psoriasis, freckles, deep wrinkles, atopic dermatitis, and melisma are some of the most-common skin problems. In order to cure them, beauty devices are increasingly being adopted. For example, people suffering from freckles can be cured using beauty devices. Thus, the rising cases of skin problems are driving the growth of the market.

Increasing Awareness about Beauty Devices

The increasing awareness of the safety profile and advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices, especially laser-based devices, is a pivotal factor driving the Beauty Devices Market. Laser skin tightening is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved method for the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity. Major advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices are minimal skin invasion, quick recovery, fewer side-effects, and less discomfort as compared to conventional, surgical beauty treatments. Moreover, these devices are cost-effective, painless, and offer quick results. All these factors help in increasing the demand for energy-based aesthetic devices, which in turn, increases the growth of the Beauty Devices Market across the globe. In the last few years, facial care products have accounted for nearly 70.0 percent of total revenue in the skin care market. Manufacturing companies have recognised the importance of these products among customers and have shifted their focus toward facial beauty products.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Beauty Devices market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.8% during the forecast period.

The Beauty Devices market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 51.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 144.2 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Beauty Devices market.



Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/beauty-devices-market-1653/0

Benefits of Purchasing Beauty Devices Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Beauty Devices Market:

Type Hair Care Devices Facial Devices Skin Care Devices Oral Care Devices Eye Care Devices

Application Hair Facial Skin Oral Eye Portability Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

Portability Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device Fixed

Mode of Operation Electric and Battery Operated and Manual

Gender Female Male

End User Commercial/Professional Domestic/Personalized/Homecare

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Retail Online

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/beauty-devices-market-1653

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Beauty Devices Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America accounted for a substantial growth in the Beauty Devices Market in 2021, owing to the availability of advanced devices and the large number of an aging population. Also, growing awareness of beauty devices is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Beauty Devices Market in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to indicate high growth rates for the Beauty Devices Market during forecast years. India and China are anticipated to grow fast in the Asian market for beauty devices. In addition, the beauty and personal care market in China is also growing due to the rapid economic development in the country.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Beauty Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Hair Care Devices, Facial Devices, Skin Care Devices, Oral Care Devices), by Application (Hair, Facial, Skin, Oral), by Portability (Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device, Fixed), by Mode of Operation (Electric and Battery, Operated and Manual), by Gender (Female, Male), by End User (Commercial/Professional, Domestic/Personalized/Homecare), by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail, Online), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Beauty Devices Market:

Nu Skin (US)

Candela Corporation (US)

Silkn (US)

Tria Beauty (US)

Curallux LLC. (US)

Termosalud (Spain)

Foreo (Sweden)

Tech4beauty (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Conair Corporation (US)

Lumenis (Israel)

Cynosure (US)

Sciton Inc. (US)

Fotona (Slovenia)

Procter & Gamble (US)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)

Lutronic (South Korea)

Strata Skin Sciences (US)

Nuface (US)

Spectrum Brands Inc. (US)

Cutera (US)

Merz North America Inc. (US)

El. En. S.P.A. (Italy)

Ya-Man Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)



Recent Developments:

January 2021: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. launched the age LOC Boost device, which uses microcurrent waveforms with the variable pulse technology to create visibly brighter, plumper, and bouncier skin.

July 2020: Koninklijke Philips N.V., has introduced a new line of DIY female grooming products based on the newest technology, which may be used to improve facial beauty and hair care. The items are powered by clever microprocessor technology that adapts in real time to provide personalised care.

March 2020: Amore pacific Corporation’s brand Sulwhasoo accelerated its expansion in the North American market by launching Sephora stores in the major cities of the U.S., as well as sephora.com.

May 18, 2020: Foreo (Sweden), a beauty technology company, introduced its first IPL (intense pulse light) device – Peach to South Korean market, partnering with SK Hyundai Duty-Free dept. The peach device offers at-home hair removal, which eliminates the need for personal visits to salons for costly IPL services. Foreo further said that it is expecting the Peach to be the hottest device for summer 2020, particularly relevant during the era of COVID-19.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Beauty Devices Market?

How will the Beauty Devices Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Beauty Devices Market?

What is the Beauty Devices market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Beauty Devices Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Beauty Devices Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type Hair Care Devices Facial Devices Skin Care Devices Oral Care Devices Eye Care Devices

Application Hair Facial Skin Oral Eye Portability Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

Portability Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device Fixed

Mode of Operation Electric and Battery Operated and Manual

Gender Female Male

End User Commercial/Professional Domestic/Personalized/Homecare

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Retail Online

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Nu Skin (US)

Candela Corporation (US)

Silkn (US)

Tria Beauty (US)

Curallux LLC. (US)

Termosalud (Spain)

Foreo (Sweden)

Tech4beauty (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Conair Corporation (US)

Lumenis (Israel)

Cynosure (US)

Sciton Inc. (US)

Fotona (Slovenia)

Procter & Gamble (US)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)

Lutronic (South Korea)

Strata Skin Sciences (US)

Nuface (US)

Spectrum Brands Inc. (US)

Cutera (US)

Merz North America Inc. (US)

El. En. S.P.A. (Italy)

Ya-Man Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/beauty-devices-market-1653/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market to Reach Valuation of USD 3,042.2 Million by 2028 - The growth of online stores and e-commerce purchasing is Driving the Market Growth.

Cannabis Testing Market to Reach USD 2,669.45 Million by 2028.

B2B Payments Market to Reach 1,618.15 USD Billion by 2028.

Electric Truck Market to Reach Valuation of USD 1686.6 Million by 2028 - The Government's Focus on Zero-Emission Cars and Rules will Encourage the Use of Electric Trucks in the E-Commerce and Automotive Industries.

Ethanol Market to Reach Valuation of USD 117.5 Billion by 2028 – Changing Lifestyle and Disposable Income among the Global Population Drives the Market.

Green Hydrogen – The Future Fuel Set to Witness 50 - Fold Growth Increasing Investments & Government Policies to Boost Global Green Hydrogen Market.

Green Chemicals Market to Reach Valuation of 16684.27 USD Million by 2028; Increasing Adoption of Packaging Which is Bio-based is Driving the Market.



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



