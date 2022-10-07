U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

$145 Billion Worldwide Athletic Footwear Industry to 2027 - Featuring Adidas, New Balance, Nike and Puma Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Athletic Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global athletic footwear market size reached US$ 110.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 145.81 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.76% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Athletic footwear refers to shoes specially designed for sporting and other activities, such as running, exercising, jogging, aerobic dancing, and recreational hobbies. They are manufactured using lightweight materials, such as leather, wood, rubber, plastic, jute, breathable knit polyester, and nylon mesh.

As compared to traditional alternatives, athletic footwear has a stiffer sole and provides extra cushioning, flexibility, adjustability, durability, and stability. They also offer comfort, optimum arch support and protection, improve athletic performance, and prevent foot injuries and problems, such as fungal infections, corns, and ingrown toenails.

Athletic Footwear Market Trends:

The increasing participation in sports and physical activities and home workout routines due to the rising health consciousness among the masses is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the widespread product adoption by athletes and climbers to prevent muscle and leg injuries and remove excessive strain from the knee and back is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the introduction of lightweight athletic shoes made with mesh fabric layers enabling air-circulation and durability is providing an impetus to the market growth. The key manufacturers are actively working to develop innovative products with unique designs and superior comfort, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for premiumization and customization for superior quality and design of athletic shoes is positively impacting the market growth. Besides this, the launch of athletic shoes manufactured with environmentally friendly materials, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, and the development of smart footwear that gathers physical activity data on connected devices are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, FILA Holdings Corp, K-Swiss Inc., New Balance Inc., Nike Inc., Puma SE, Reebok International Ltd, Saucony, SKECHERS Inc. and Under Armour Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global athletic footwear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global athletic footwear market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global athletic footwear market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Athletic Footwear Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Aerobic Shoes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Running Shoes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Walking Shoes
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Trekking and Hiking Shoes
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Sports Shoes
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Specialty Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Brand Outlets
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online Channels
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Men
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Women
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Kids
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adidas AG
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 ASICS Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 FILA Holdings Corp
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 K-Swiss Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 New Balance Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Nike Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Puma SE
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Reebok International Ltd
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Saucony
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 SKECHERS Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Under Armour Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gf0qy

