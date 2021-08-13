U.S. markets closed

$ 147.82 mn growth in Digital Caliper Market - Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model | Technavio Insights

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the Digital Caliper Market to grow by $ 147.82 mn at 6.03% during 2021-2025. Dorsey Metrology International, Draper Tools Ltd., Fowler High Precision Inc., Guilin Guanglu Measuring Instrument Co. Ltd, Helios-Preisse, GmbH, Hexagon AB, Hornady,iGaging, Mitutoyo Corp., The L.S. Starrett Co. are few of the major players.

Attractive Opportunities with Digital Caliper Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Digital Caliper Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get Your Digital Caliper Market Report Now!

The report on the digital caliper market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report in one click!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances over traditional analog Vernier calipers and dial calipers. On the other hand, factors such as rising preference for automated metrology amongst end-users have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors.

The digital caliper market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. The growth in APAC in encouraging academic research is one of the prime reasons driving the digital caliper market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The digital caliper market covers the following areas:

  • Digital Caliper Market Sizing

  • Digital Caliper Market Forecast

  • Digital Caliper Market Analysis


Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Flat Panel Display Equipment Market Report -The flat panel display (FPD) equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.05%. Get a Free Sample Now!

Field-Programmable Gate Array Market -The field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.84 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.10%. Get a Free Sample Now!

Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial end-users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Dorsey Metrology International

  • Draper Tools Ltd.

  • Fowler High Precision Inc.

  • Guilin Guanglu Measuring Instrument Co. Ltd.

  • HELIOS-PREISSER GmbH

  • Hexagon AB

  • Hornady

  • iGaging

  • Mitutoyo Corp.

  • The L.S. Starrett Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Have Queries? Speak to Our Top Analyst Today!

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-147-82-mn-growth-in-digital-caliper-market--global-market-analysis--forecast-model--technavio-insights-301353521.html

SOURCE Technavio

