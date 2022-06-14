$147 Billion Payment Processing Solutions Markets, 2027: Debit Card, Credit Card, eWallets, ACH, On-premises, Cloud-based, BFSI, Government & Utilities, Telecom & IT, Healthcare
Global Payment Processing Solutions Market
Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, eWallets, ACH), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Utilities, Telecom & IT, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global payment processing solutions market is forecast to grow from USD 90.9 billion in 2022 to USD 147.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.
By Payment method, the credit card record a larger market share during the forecast period
Credit card is a payment card issued to users , enabling the cardholder to pay a merchant for goods and services and other charges. A credit card enables consumers to build a continuing balance of debt, subject to interest being charged. A credit card typically involves a third-party entity that pays the seller and is reimbursed by the buyer. The banks and other financial institutes offer various credit cards, such as business, secured, prepaid, and digital cards.
By Deployment type, the on-premises record a larger market share during the forecast period
On-premises deployment of payment processing solutions to gain complete control over their infrastructure and assets as wells as enhance their online security measures. Payment processing solutions are deployed on-premises by organizations wherein user credentials are critical for business operation.
On-premises deployment is preferred by BFSI, healthcare, and governments due to their strict data security regulations. Well-established retailers also prefer using on-premises payment solutions that can support their existing point of sale systems.
Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher CAGR rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Some developed countries in the region are fastly adopting new technologies, while some developing countries require a significant amount of time to catch up with the developed countries.
The region shows a combination of high growth, developing economies, and increasing adoption of mobile and the internet. The population in the region has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for telecom companies, vast and diverse geographies, and a large subscriber base.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing e-Commerce Sales Along with Growing Internet Penetration
Embracing Contactless Payments Globally
Evolving Customer Expectations
Rising Use of m-Commerce in the Transportation Industry
Restraints
Absence of a Global Standard for Cross-Border Transactions
Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries
Opportunities
Rising Financial Inclusion Across the Globe
Rising Government and Private Initiatives to Promote Digital Transactions
Challenges
Threat of Increasing Cyberattacks on Digital Payment Solutions
5.3 COVID-19 Outlook for Payment Processing Solutions
Payment Processing Solutions Market: Analysis of Drivers and Opportunities in the COVID-19 Era
Market: Analysis of Challenges and Restraints in the COVID-19 Era
Regulatory Landscape
Use Cases
Use Case 1: PayPal
Use Case 2: FIS
Use Case 3: PayU
Use Case 4: Stripe
Use Case 5: Square
Value Chain Analysis
Patent Analysis
Top Ten Companies with the Highest Number of Patent Applications
Top Twenty Patent Owners (United States)
Number of Patents Granted, 2011-2021
Pricing Analysis
Technology Analysis
Digital Technology Enablers, Their Benefits, and Examples in the Payment Processing Solutions Market
Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
