The 14th Infinitus Global Partnership Conference comes to a successful conclusion

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, 2023, the 2022 Infinitus Global Partnership Conference (the "Conference") was live-streamed online. Infinitus Global CEO Lam Yu, Infinitus (China) CEO Huang Jianlong, Infinitus (China) vice president Jacky Hu alongside representatives from over 300 of Infinitus' suppliers attended the Conference during which they took a nostalgic look back on the firm's 30 years in the making as well as discussed what they foresaw for the next stage of growth.

Infinitus Global CEO Lam Yu delivering a speech at the 2022 Infinitus Global Partner Conference

The "Building, Sharing and Winning Together"-themed Conference aimed to build a platform for information exchanges and experience sharing between Infinitus and its suppliers. Two topics that sparked the most interest were how to better work together towards a common goal, and how to best incentivize all stakeholders in the sales process.

In the keynote speech entitled "Creating a better future over the next 30 years together" delivered by the Global CEO, Mr. Yu, he elaborated on the challenges amid the changing environment that Infinitus faced in 2022 as well as the significance of the company's efforts to redefine its mission. He said that all of the steps taken by Infinitus to update processes and procedures, as well as new collaborations into which the firm has engaged, are aimed at better meeting consumers' expectations and building competitiveness. "As 2023 will be a year full of opportunities and challenges, the firm plans to strengthen and deepen communications and project partnerships with its suppliers, with the aim of providing consumers with premium products and services together by raising awareness of the importance of maintaining good health and driving the next stage of growth," added Mr. Yu.

On behalf of Infinitus and its 30th anniversary project team, the Infinitus (China) CEO, Mr. Huang, welcomed and expressed his sincere gratitude to both the participating suppliers and viewers of the live broadcast. "Infinitus couldn't have celebrated its 30th anniversary without the support and collaborative spirit of our suppliers partners. 'Building, Sharing and Winning Together' is not only Infinitus's philosophy towards its partners but also a company requirement," stated Mr. Huang. "Infinitus plans to focus on balancing the relationship between corporate social responsibility, sustainability and a green, eco-friendly mindset while increasing the impact of its social responsibilities. Furthermore, the health products manufacturer looks forward to making greater contributions in terms of social responsibilities, environmental protection and green development by working in concert with its partners."

Infinitus (China) vice president, Mr. Hu, outlined Infinitus' new direction and focus for procurement management in addition to raising expectations and requirements for the firm's suppliers. "Given the competitive environment in the new era, companies and suppliers are becoming part of a community of shared interests. As a result, our shared goal is to provide better services to customers," indicated Mr. Hu. "Only by working together, breaking through self-imposed limits, and looking at things not only from 'our' perspective but also from the perspective of customer needs, many of our differing viewpoints can be addressed seamlessly so that we can truly achieve a win-win situation by building and sharing together."

During the Conference, Infinitus announced the winners of awards for Long-Term Partnership, Innovation in Practice, Sustainability, Digital Intelligence Pioneer and Best Supplier in tandem with granting exclusive recognition to 44 high-performing partners. Infinitus plans to continue providing high quality products and services to customers by deepening tie-ups with its partners worldwide while actively fulfilling its social responsibilities, with the ultimate goal of achieving a win-win situation and creating a better future with its partners over the next 30 years.

