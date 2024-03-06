At €15.34, Is Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Worth Looking At Closely?

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €21.98 and falling to the lows of €14.89. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Varta's current trading price of €15.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Varta’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Varta?

Good news, investors! Varta is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €20.85, but it is currently trading at €15.34 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Varta’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Varta look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 97% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Varta. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since VAR1 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VAR1 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VAR1. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Varta and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Varta, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

