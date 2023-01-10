U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

$15.4+ Billion Worldwide Hearth Industry to 2031 - Increasing Adoption of Hearths, Particularly in Countries With Extremely Cold Weather Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hearth Market

Global Hearth Market
Global Hearth Market

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hearth Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hearth market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global hearth market is expected to grow from $12.10 billion in 2021 to $12.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12%. The hearth market is expected to reach $15.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.98%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the hearth market are HNI Corporation, Pacific Energy, Empire Comfort Systems Inc., Napoleon Products, FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., Innovative Hearth Products LLC, Travis Industries Inc., Montigo, GHP Group Inc., Glen Dimplex, Stove Builder International (SBI), Hearthstone Quality Home Heating Products Inc., RH Peterson Co., Barbas Bellfires, BFM Europe Ltd., Boley, Stellar Hearth Products Inc, Element4, Hearth Products Controls Co., European Home, and Wilkening Fireplace.

The hearth market consists of sales of hearth by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing hearth and related products. A hearth is defined as the floor of a fireplace. A hearth is a brick or stone-lined fireplace that might have an oven occasionally and is used for heating the room and for cooking or heating water. It is made from a non-combustible material and is used for protecting the floor from sparks, burning logs, radiant heat, and flying embers that may roll out of the fireplace.

The main type of hearths are fireplace, stove, and insert. A fireplace is a framed opening made in a chimney to hold an open fire. The heat sources for hearth and fireplaces are gas, electricity, wood, and pellet. A stove is a free-standing structure producing heat by burning renewable cord wood or fuel pellets made of condensed biomass materials like wood chips and sawdust. Inserts are usually a stove, wood or gas that is designed to be inserted into an existing fireplace. The hearths can be indoor, outdoor and portable, and is used for commercial, residential, and other applications.

North America was the largest region in the hearth market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hearth market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing adoption of hearths, particularly in countries with extremely cold weather conditions is expected to drive growth for the hearth market. A hearth is a convenient option for heating in rooms and it also helps in lowering electricity bills as compared to other space heating systems in countries with extreme cold temperatures.

According to the Tyndall Centre of Climate Change Research, the top countries where the mean temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius are the UK, China, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, and Poland. Hearths are widely used in these countries in residential spaces, cafes, restaurants, and other indoor places for heating rooms and cooking. Therefore, cold weather conditions across various geographies and high adoption of a hearth in these areas would boost the market growth in the forecast period.

The stringent regulations and the government focus to reduce pollution could restrain the hearth market in the forecast period. There are a number of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards like the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) for residential wood heaters that hearth manufacturers have to comply with in order to reduce pollution and make environmentally responsible products. The stringent performance standards would require higher engineering budgets and more additional costs which could act as a restraint for the hearth market in the future.

The launch of advanced eco-friendly hearth and related products is gaining significant popularity in the hearth market. Key companies operating in the market are continuously involved in developing new eco-friendly products with advanced features such as low emissions and reduced fuel consumption to meet the requirements of end-users and expand the product portfolio of the company.

The countries covered in the hearth market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$12.72 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$15.45 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hearth Market Characteristics

3. Hearth Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hearth

5. Hearth Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Hearth Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Hearth Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Hearth Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Hearth Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Fireplace

  • Stove

  • Insert

6.2. Global Hearth Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Gas

  • Electricity

  • Wood

  • Pellet

6.3. Global Hearth Market, Segmentation By Design, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Traditional

  • Modern

6.4. Global Hearth Market, Segmentation By Placement, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Indoor

  • Outdoor

  • Portable

6.5. Global Hearth Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Commercial

  • Residential

  • Others

7. Hearth Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Hearth Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Hearth Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9dy8z

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


