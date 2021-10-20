U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

At 15.4% CAGR, Fitness Tracker Market Size to Hit USD 114.36 billion by 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Fitness Tracker Market Research Report Are Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States) , Apple Inc (California, United States) , Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States) , Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States) , Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Suwon-si, South Korea) , Google Inc. (California, United States) , Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China) , Jawbone (California, United States) ,Nike (Oregon, United States) ,Other Players

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fitness tracker market size is expected to reach USD 114.36 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Fitness Tracker Market, 2021-2028.” the market size stood at USD 36.34 billion in 2020.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

15.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 114.36 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 36.34 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

133

Segments covered

Device Type, Application, Distribution Channel

Growth Drivers

Growing Awareness Related to Health and Fitness to Fuel Demand for Fitness Monitoring Products

Increasing Prevalence of Health Disorders to Propel Market

Safety and Privacy Concerns to Limit Market Growth


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/fitness-tracker-market-103358


The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market:

  • Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

  • Apple Inc (California, United States)

  • Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Suwon-si, South Korea)

  • Google Inc. (California, United States)

  • Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

  • Jawbone (California, United States)

  • Nike (Oregon, United States)

  • Other Players


Preference for Fitness During Pandemic to Positively Sway Market

The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused disturbance to the business of the fitness tracker industry. The interruption triggered in manufacturing, production, shipment, and sales of these products have massively affected the market. However, OEMs' constant development of technologically advanced products will cater to the demand for fitness amid the coronavirus epidemic. For Instance, Fitbit announced the launch of an innovative tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. The new device will assist and offer support to customers at home during this time.


Moreover, Fitbit also provides a free 90-day trial and access to premium content, thus leading to more premium subscribers. Similarly, the growing demand for fitness products during COVID-19 will improve fitness trackers' sales through online mediums, hence boosting the market. Besides, major brands' enormous research and development activities to incorporate technologies in devices that can identify and track infectious diseases such as COVID-19 will further enhance market potential.


For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fitness-tracker-market-103358


Fitness Bands are Expected to Hold the Highest Share

Based on device type, the market is divided into smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, smart clothing, and others. Fitness bands held the dominant fitness tracker market share in 2020 owing to their user-friendliness and convenience.

Based on the application, the market is divided into heart rate tracking, sleep measurement, glucose measurement, sports, running, and cycling tracks. Running segment is expected to hold the maximum share during the forecast period.

Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into online, retail, and others. The online channels are expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period. The dominance is attributed to the growing penetration of the internet.

Geographically, this market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa


Quick Buy - Fitness Tracker Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103358


The report fitness tracker market comprises:

  • Through analysis of the industry

  • Key insights into the market

  • Latest market trends and developments

  • Crucial information on COVID-19

  • Present and future market values

Sedentary Lifestyle of People to Spur Market Demand

The growing health issues such as obesity, lack of sleep, diabetes, and others because of the present deskbound generation will simultaneously create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on health and fitness to prevent major health conditions will bode well for the market. The rising awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle will fuel the demand for fitness products, thus enabling the fitness tracker market growth. Additionally, an escalation in gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts has potentially spurred lucrative opportunities for the market.

Surging Obese Population to Aid Expansion in Europe

The market size in North America stood at USD 17.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The region's growth is attributed to the growing health issues such as chronic diseases among the general population. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing obesity in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the foreseeable future due to the growing adoption of tracking devices among the young population in countries such as Japan, China, and India. India accounts for 60% of the young people in Asia Pacific.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fitness-tracker-market-103358


Significant Development:

October 2019: Fitbit collaborated with the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance to address atrial fibrillation detection gaps to accelerate diagnosis.

Table Of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Trends

    • New Product Launch

    • Technological Advancements in Fitness Tracker Market

    • Key Industry Development (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.)

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Fitness Tracker Market

  • Global Fitness Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

      • Smart Watches

      • Fitness Band

      • Smart Glasses

      • Smart Clothing

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Heart Rate Tracking

      • Sleep Measurement

      • Glucose Measurement

      • Sports

      • Running

      • Cycling Tracking

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Online

      • Retail

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Fitness Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Device Type

      • Smart Watches

      • Fitness Band

      • Smart Glasses

      • Smart Clothing

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Application

      • Heart Rate Tracking

      • Sleep Measurement

      • Glucose Measurement

      • Sports

      • Running

      • Cycling Tracking

    • Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

      • Online

      • Retail

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

        • By Device Type

          • Smart Watches

          • Fitness Band

          • Smart Glasses

          • Smart Clothing

          • Others

      • Canada

        • By Device Type

          • Smart Watches

          • Fitness Band

          • Smart Glasses

          • Smart Clothing

          • Others

Toc Continue..


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fitness-tracker-market-103358


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


