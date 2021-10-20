At 15.4% CAGR, Fitness Tracker Market Size to Hit USD 114.36 billion by 2027
Key Prominent Players Covered in the Fitness Tracker Market Research Report Are Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States) , Apple Inc (California, United States) , Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States) , Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States) , Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Suwon-si, South Korea) , Google Inc. (California, United States) , Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China) , Jawbone (California, United States) ,Nike (Oregon, United States) ,Other Players
Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fitness tracker market size is expected to reach USD 114.36 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Fitness Tracker Market, 2021-2028.” the market size stood at USD 36.34 billion in 2020.
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
15.4%
2028 Value Projection
USD 114.36 Billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2020
USD 36.34 Billion
Historical Data for
2017 to 2019
No. of Pages
133
Segments covered
Device Type, Application, Distribution Channel
Growth Drivers
Growing Awareness Related to Health and Fitness to Fuel Demand for Fitness Monitoring Products
Increasing Prevalence of Health Disorders to Propel Market
Safety and Privacy Concerns to Limit Market Growth
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/fitness-tracker-market-103358
The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market:
Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)
Apple Inc (California, United States)
Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)
Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Suwon-si, South Korea)
Google Inc. (California, United States)
Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)
Jawbone (California, United States)
Nike (Oregon, United States)
Other Players
Preference for Fitness During Pandemic to Positively Sway Market
The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused disturbance to the business of the fitness tracker industry. The interruption triggered in manufacturing, production, shipment, and sales of these products have massively affected the market. However, OEMs' constant development of technologically advanced products will cater to the demand for fitness amid the coronavirus epidemic. For Instance, Fitbit announced the launch of an innovative tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. The new device will assist and offer support to customers at home during this time.
Moreover, Fitbit also provides a free 90-day trial and access to premium content, thus leading to more premium subscribers. Similarly, the growing demand for fitness products during COVID-19 will improve fitness trackers' sales through online mediums, hence boosting the market. Besides, major brands' enormous research and development activities to incorporate technologies in devices that can identify and track infectious diseases such as COVID-19 will further enhance market potential.
For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fitness-tracker-market-103358
Fitness Bands are Expected to Hold the Highest Share
Based on device type, the market is divided into smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, smart clothing, and others. Fitness bands held the dominant fitness tracker market share in 2020 owing to their user-friendliness and convenience.
Based on the application, the market is divided into heart rate tracking, sleep measurement, glucose measurement, sports, running, and cycling tracks. Running segment is expected to hold the maximum share during the forecast period.
Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into online, retail, and others. The online channels are expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period. The dominance is attributed to the growing penetration of the internet.
Geographically, this market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Quick Buy - Fitness Tracker Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103358
The report fitness tracker market comprises:
Through analysis of the industry
Key insights into the market
Latest market trends and developments
Crucial information on COVID-19
Present and future market values
Sedentary Lifestyle of People to Spur Market Demand
The growing health issues such as obesity, lack of sleep, diabetes, and others because of the present deskbound generation will simultaneously create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on health and fitness to prevent major health conditions will bode well for the market. The rising awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle will fuel the demand for fitness products, thus enabling the fitness tracker market growth. Additionally, an escalation in gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts has potentially spurred lucrative opportunities for the market.
Surging Obese Population to Aid Expansion in Europe
The market size in North America stood at USD 17.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The region's growth is attributed to the growing health issues such as chronic diseases among the general population. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing obesity in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the foreseeable future due to the growing adoption of tracking devices among the young population in countries such as Japan, China, and India. India accounts for 60% of the young people in Asia Pacific.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fitness-tracker-market-103358
Significant Development:
October 2019: Fitbit collaborated with the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance to address atrial fibrillation detection gaps to accelerate diagnosis.
Table Of Contents:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Industry Trends
New Product Launch
Technological Advancements in Fitness Tracker Market
Key Industry Development (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.)
Impact of COVID-19 on the Fitness Tracker Market
Global Fitness Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Smart Watches
Fitness Band
Smart Glasses
Smart Clothing
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Heart Rate Tracking
Sleep Measurement
Glucose Measurement
Sports
Running
Cycling Tracking
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
Online
Retail
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Fitness Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Device Type
Smart Watches
Fitness Band
Smart Glasses
Smart Clothing
Others
Market Analysis – By Application
Heart Rate Tracking
Sleep Measurement
Glucose Measurement
Sports
Running
Cycling Tracking
Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Online
Retail
Others
Market Analysis – By Country
U.S.
By Device Type
Smart Watches
Fitness Band
Smart Glasses
Smart Clothing
Others
Canada
By Device Type
Smart Watches
Fitness Band
Smart Glasses
Smart Clothing
Others
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fitness-tracker-market-103358
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com