At 15.50% CAGR, Global AMOLED Display Market Size Worth US$ 105.11 Bn by 2028 - Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[220+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global AMOLED Display Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 48.70 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 105.11 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 15.50% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Chimei Innolux Corp., Sony Corporation, Japan Display Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Universal Display Corporation, Dresden Microdisplay, and Others.

TOKYO, JAPAN, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “AMOLED Display Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Material (Glass, Polymer), By Product Type, Transparent, Flexible, 3D, Conventional, By Application (Automotive, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Military), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global AMOLED Display Market size & share was approximately USD 48.70 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 15.50% and is anticipated to reach over USD 105.11 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the AMOLED Display market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global AMOLED Display market.

What is AMOLED Display? How big is the AMOLED Display Industry?

  • Market Overview:

AMOLED is a form of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display technology that is utilized in tablets, smartwatches, gaming consoles, digital cameras, portable music players, and music production tools. It employs a thin-film transistor (TFT) with a storage capacitor to retain the line pixel states. AMOLED screens are substantially faster than passive matrix organic light-emitting diode (PMOLED) rivals and may be simply incorporated into any size display. Aside from that, they use less electricity, have a more vivid picture quality and a wider viewing angle, and provide faster motion response than other display technologies.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/amoled-display-market

Market Growth Dynamics: Industry Drivers/Growth Drivers

AMOLED is a more advanced type of OLED that features active matrix OLED pixels that produce images when electricity passes across them. TFT display devices in the system are used to control and monitor these visuals. For the AMOLED, the OLED technology is a thin film linked with organic molecules that generate electroluminescent matter. The announcement by Apple Inc. to employ AMOLED displays for their iPhone series is one of the factors impacting the AMOLED display industry growth. Other factors impacting the market growth include the rising use of Wi-Fi, multimedia, tablets, broadband, and similar devices. These display units are efficient and offer high resolutions; but, due to the complex manufacturing process, the production cost is considerable. However, the market for AMOLED displays is predicted to grow as the use of AMOLED displays in consumer devices grows.

The material used in AMOLED display production is biodegradable, which complies with EPA standards and norms. As a result, many environmental regulatory organizations throughout the world have granted the AMOLED markets a clean bill of health. Since AMOLEDs produce their own light, they do not require backlighting or filtering systems. As a result, they use less electricity than LCD-based gadgets. The rapid development of the AMOLED display industry has resulted in lower production costs for businesses.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material, Product Type, Application, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/amoled-display-market

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 48.70 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 105.11 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

15.50% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Chimei Innolux Corp., Sony Corporation, Japan Display Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Universal Display Corporation, Dresden Microdisplay, and Others

Key Segment

By Material, Product Type, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for AMOLED Display industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the AMOLED Display Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the AMOLED Display Industry?

  • What segments does the AMOLED Display Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the AMOLED Display Market sample report and company profiles?

AMOLED Display Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 has a substantial impact on AMOLED display adoption. Due to online education and work-from-home trends, the global industry has seen a significant increase in laptop and smartphone sales. However, due to movement restrictions and lockdowns, a reduction in the workforce and a halt in production during the first half of 2020 had a negative impact on the consumer electronics sector. Steps tried to stop the virus from spreading have aggravated the problem and harmed the growth of a number of industries. The market has been harmed by the rapid loss of operational efficiencies and value chain disruptions caused by the unanticipated closure of national and international borders.

Nevertheless, Post-COVID-19 the growing acceptance of the work-from-home norm, as well as the increasing attention of regional financial institutions on designing fiscal strategies to keep the display market afloat during the COVID-19 crisis, are driving the expansion of the display panel market. Other factors influencing market expansion include increased investments in the building of new AMOLED and LCD panel manufacturing facilities.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/amoled-display-market

AMOLED Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

The consumer electronics segment is predicted to hold the greatest proportion of the AMOLED Display Market. It can be found in monitors, TV display displays, tablets, laptops, smart watches, cell phones, and other consumer devices. The key driving forces behind AMOLED Displays include the introduction of smartphones to the market and their widespread use, as well as other causes such as the growing use of Wi-Fi, broadband multimedia, tablets, and other similar devices.

The product type segment is bifurcated into conventional, transparent, flexible, and 3D. In 2021, conventional displays had a major share due to the traditional display technology used in these displays. Besides, flexible and 3D type displays are expected to be the fastest growing in the coming years. This is majorly due to the increased use of these displays in different consumer electronic applications such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and others. The advancement in technologies for 3D displays is further expected to enhance the category growth over the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

In 2021, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global AMOLED display market, thanks to developed infrastructure in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea. Samsung Group, a South Korean multinational corporation based in the Asia Pacific, produced in-cell touch panels, for example. Besides, due to the rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, the North American AMOLED Display Market is expected to deliver significant revenue shares. Similarly, Europe is likely to be a significant contributor due to its need for non-OLED display options.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/amoled-display-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global AMOLED Display Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global AMOLED Display market include Company123. Or

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Sharp Corporation

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • AU Optronics Corp.

  • Chimei Innolux Corp.

  • Sony Corporation

  • Japan Display Inc.

  • SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

  • Universal Display Corporation

  • Dresden Microdisplay

Browse the full “AMOLED Display Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Material (Glass, Polymer), By Product Type, Transparent, Flexible, 3D, Conventional, By Application (Automotive, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Military), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/amoled-display-market

The global AMOLED Display market is segmented as follows:

By Material

  • Glass

  • Polymer

By Product Type

  • Transparent

  • Flexible

  • 3D

  • Conventional

By Application

  • Automotive

  • Retail

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Military

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the AMOLED Display market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 15.50% between 2022 and 2028.

  • The AMOLED Display market size was worth around US$ 48.70 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 105.11 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • In the forecast years, application segments are projected to be market leaders.

  • North American AMOLED Display Market is likely to provide considerable revenue shares owing to the increased demand for cutting-edge technology.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


