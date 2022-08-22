U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,186.25
    -45.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,427.00
    -279.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,080.00
    -188.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.80
    -19.30 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    +0.45 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.00
    -14.90 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.26 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    +3.56 (+18.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0450
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,282.34
    -112.37 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.49
    -47.12 (-8.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.00
    -21.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

With 15.6% CAGR, Conversational Commerce Market Size to Hit US$ 26,301.8 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Ability of conversational commerce solutions and services to help build customer relations via the internet by interacting with them is driving demand. South Asia and Pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 19% from 2022-2032. IT & telecom industry held the largest share in 2021 in the conversational commerce market

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global conversational commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 26,301.8 Mn by the end of 2032. As per FMI, by 2022, it is projected to be valued at US$ 6,147.1 Mn.

Conversational commerce is one of the major aspects of e-commerce which deals with customer interaction by using chatbots, messenger applications, and social media. It allows brands or companies to better understand the concerns, issues, complaints, and requests of their clients and customers. This form of conversation can create a more natural, informal, and personalized communication between the two parties through which both parties can benefit.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15465

Key Takeaways: Conversational Commerce Market

  • By component, the solution segment reached a valuation of US$ 3,441.2 Mn in 2021.

  • By type, the chatbots segment is anticipated to lead the global market with a share of nearly 59.5% by 2032.

  • By deployment mode, the on-premises segment was worth US$ 3,147.3 Mn in 2021.

  • By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021 with a valuation of US$ 2,971.0 Mn.

  • By business function, the sales segment was valued at US$ 1,538.9 Mn in 2021.

“Increasing penetration of the internet in regions like South Asia and Pacific is likely to boost the use of social media, thereby encouraging companies to communicate with their customers through conversational commerce. Besides, new solutions can help companies to address and clear repetitive questions, doubts, and prevent the exchange of false information,” says a FMI analyst.

Investments by Companies to Launch Social Media Marketing Campaigns Will Aid Growth

Messaging applications like WhatsApp are equipped with various features that would help businesses to boost their growth. Social media platforms like Instagram allow companies to share updates, sell their products, and interact with customers online.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15465

Social media platforms are considered to be an ideal place for companies to market their products and services as their target customers are usually active on these platforms, especially if they are young. Being open to accepting messages from consumers, companies can allow the exchange of raw and direct messages.

This would further enable businesses to better understand various problems that their customers are facing to approach and solve the issue. Personalized interactions with customers can also help improve the brand image and enhance sales.

Conversational Commerce Market Outlook by Category

By Component:

  • Solution

  • Services

    • Training and Consulting Services

    • System Integration and Implementation Services

    • Support and Maintenance Services

By Type:

  • Chatbots

  • Intelligent Virtual Assistants

By Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

By Enterprise Size:

  • Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

  • Large Enterprises

By Business Function:

  • Sales

  • Finance

  • HR

  • Operations

  • IT Service Management

By Industry:

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • IT & Telecom

  • Retail and E-commerce

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Automotive

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15465

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Solution Innovation / Development Trends

  3.3. Key Success Factors

4. Pricing Analysis

  4.1. Types of pricing models, By Solution

  4.2. Global pricing analysis benchmark

5. Global Conversational Commerce Market Demand (in Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

To be continued…!

More Valuable Insights on Conversational Commerce Market

In this report by Future Market Insights, conversational commerce has been segmented into seven sections: by component: solution and services (training and consulting services, system integration and implementation services, support and maintenance services), type (chatbots, intelligence virtual assistants), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), enterprise size (large enterprise, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), business function (sales, finance, HR, operations, IT service management), industry (BFSI, healthcare and life science, IT & telecom, retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, automotive, others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa) to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the conversational commerce demand outlook.

Have a Look at Latest Trending Reports of Technology Domain

Cloud Computing Market Share: The cloud computing market is predicted to grow at a robust CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast. It is also predicted to reach nearly US$ 1.9 Tn by 2032, rising from US$ 445.3 Bn in 2021.

Cloud ERP Market Size: The cloud ERP market is anticipated to have a significant CAGR of 16% during the period of 2022-2032.

Accounts Receivable Automation Market Trends: The Accounts Receivable Automation Market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 10.7% during the period of 2022-2032.

Conversational AI Market Outlook: The Conversational AI Market is anticipated to grow at a prodigious CAGR of 17.2% during the period of 2022-2032.

Cognitive Computing Market Demand: The cognitive computing market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 28.7% during the period of 2022-2032.

3D Mapping and Modeling Market Growth: Newly-released 3D mapping and modeling industry analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of 3D mapping and modeling in 2021 were held at US$ 4.4 Bn with 13.8%, the projected market growth during the year 2022 - 2032.

Call Center AI Market Type: The global call center ai market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 13.5%, reaching US$ 6 Bn by 2032 from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021.

Enterprise Content Management Market Analysis Forecast: The enterprise content management market is likely to expand its roots in the global market at a promising CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2032.

Enterprise Mobility Market Sale: The enterprise mobility market is anticipated to have a steady CAGR of 22.3% during the period 2022-2032.

Affective Computing Market Value: As a result of increasing adoption of affective computing in the healthcare and retail industry, the market is expected to reach US$ 938 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 54 Billion in 2022.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/conversational-commerce-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut, Cineworld troubles

    AMC Entertainment is officially going "APE" in an effort to further solidify its financial future as its primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • AMC Has Found Another Way to Upset Shareholders

    The meme-stock crowd is backing AMC Entertainment again, but shareholders should probably be upset by the latest developments.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Retreat Gains Steam; Warren Buffett Stock Hot, Musk Makes FSD Move

    Futures fell sharply as the market rally pulls back. Elon Musk will hike Tesla FSD prices. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum surged Friday.

  • Elon Musk Is a Potential Land Mine for Tesla Stock

    Amid the chaos that is Wall Street stands exceptionally popular and widely held electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Since Tesla became a publicly traded company on June 29, 2010, the benchmark S&P 500 has managed a nearly 300% gain. Tesla has captivated the hearts of investors due to a variety of factors.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Memo to Bed Bath & Beyond investors: Ryan Cohen is not your savior

    How Ryan Cohen played an entire ecosystem of average investors like a fiddle, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, August 22, 2022.

  • These are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long, according to Citigroup

    Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. The number of Alibaba shares held by the Asia-focused funds increased 311% during the period, while that of Sea jumped by 110%. That’s based on the analysis of the 13F filings of 15 Asian asset managers -- including hedge funds Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. and Oasis Management Co. -- that had at least $200 million in quarter-end holdi

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • How to Tell if The Stock Market Is Crashing

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Pinduoduo to Enter US Market in First International Step

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinduoduo Inc., one of China’s biggest e-commerce operators, is preparing to enter the North American market in its first cross-border expansion, according to people familiar with its plans.The Shanghai-based company is looking for new growth avenues at a time when its domestic economy is sputtering, and will follow in the footsteps of successful international ventures like Shein and AliExpress. It’s currently preparing its merchant partners for the move, the people said, asking n

  • Pfizer Is Proving Itself in a Tough Post-Covid Scenario

    The company deserves credit for taking steps to navigate the potential economic outcomes of vaccine sales slowing down