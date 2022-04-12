U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,410.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,229.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,009.00
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.80
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.16
    +3.87 (+4.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.00
    +10.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    +3.20 (+15.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5600
    +0.1750 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,159.62
    -1,341.04 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.34
    -46.83 (-4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.46
    -33.85 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

With 15.8% CAGR, Location Analytics Market Size Worth USD 43.97 Billion in 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies profiled in location analytics market research report are Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Esri, Hexagon Software, Here Technologies, Precisely AB, SAP SE, TomTom, SAS Institute Inc.

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global location analytics market size was USD 13.66 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 15.76 billion in 2022 to USD 43.97 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Location Analytics Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Industry Developments:

April 2021: Quuppa, which is a location intelligence company, collaborated with Actility, a supplier of LPWAN connectivity solutions. Through this collaboration, Quuppa and Actility intend to provide consumers accurate indoor and outdoor location services utilizing Abeeway’s ATEX licensed tags.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/location-analytics-market-102041




Economic Recession to Deter Market Growth amid Pandemic

The demand for location analytics intelligence solutions has grown considerably in the past few years. Nevertheless, owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has deteriorated slightly in 2020. This is on account of the negligible adoption of location intelligence solutions among verticals. Numerous market players functioning in the market perceived a fiscal depression and opposing influence on revenue growth.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

15.8%

2029 Value Projection

USD 43.97 Billion

Base Year

2021

Location Analytics Market Size in 2021

USD 13.66 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Location Type, Deployment, Application, Vertical and Geography

Location Analytics Market Growth Drivers

Vertical Segment to Dominate during Forecast Period

Surging Acceptance of Location-Based Applications among Numerous Industries to Foster Market Growth

North America to Dominate Stoked by Rising Demand for Services from Various Industries


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/location-analytics-market-102041


Driving Factors:

Surging Acceptance of Location-Based Applications among Numerous Industries to Foster Market Growth

In an environment of expansively establishing digitization, businesses are depending on data to offer the best customer services and thus bolster their business incomes. Businesses shall utilize the capability to predict advanced data to thereby administer their business plans, such as deciding regional preferences, suitable pricing tactics, and peak buying phases. Additionally, by merging geospatial data with GIS, businesses can access any customer's location to provide apt product details and supervision to nearby shops based on their requirements. This is expected to bolster the location analytics market growth during the forecast period.

Segments:

Vertical Segment to Dominate during Forecast Period

Based on component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.

Based on location type, the global location analytics market is segmented into indoor and outdoor.

By deployment, the market is diversified into cloud and on-premises.

By application, the global market is segmented into disaster and emergency response management, sales and marketing optimization, supply chain management, customer experience management, risk assessment and mitigation, and others.

By vertical, the global market is segmented into BFSI, transportation and logistics, government and defense, tourism and hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and others. The retail segment has captured the largest market share owing to the increasing use of GPS and spatial analytical tools to enhance indoor retail operations.

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/location-analytics-market-102041


Report Coverage:

The location analytics market report presents a methodical review of the market and an analysis of the leading segments of the market. It delivers an expansive breakdown of dominating companies and their perceptive notions to boost the market growth for financial gains. It also shares tangible insights that help business experts with their investment viewpoint. The regional aspects and their role in shaping the market positively are offered in the following report. Besides, COVID-19 effects have been added for surplus information and how it is anticipated to sway the demand for location analytics in the forthcoming future.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Stoked by Rising Demand for Services from Various Industries

North America is predicted to hold the largest location analytics market share. The growth is supported by the surging demand for position intelligence and geospatial analytics solutions among industry verticals such as government, defense, retail, and others.

Asia Pacific is projected to display the greatest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant augmentation in the acceptance of location intelligence solutions by governments in the area for public security intentions has fueled the growth.

Europe is estimated to demonstrate a significant CAGR. The surging significance of geospatial data in infrastructure management and planning is predicted to fuel growth.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.)

  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

  • Esri (U.S.)

  • Hexagon Software (Sweden)

  • Here Technologies (Netherlands)

  • Precisely AB (Sweden)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • TomTom (Netherlands)

  • SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)


Quick Buy - Location Analytics Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102041


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Location Analytics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

        • Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

        • Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

        • Reporting and Visualization

        • Data Integration and ETL

        • Others (Demographic Data, Route Optimization, Etc.)

      • Services

        • Consulting

        • Integration and Implementation

        • Support and Maintenance

    • By Location Type (USD)

      • Indoor

      • Outdoor

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-Premises

      • Cloud

    • By Application (USD)

      • Disaster and Emergency Response Management

      • Sales and Marketing Optimization

      • Supply Chain Management

      • Customer Experience Management

      • Risk Assessment and Mitigation

      • Others (Location Optimization, Remote Monitoring, and Management, Etc.)

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • BFSI

      • Transportation and Logistics

      • Government and Defense

      • Tourism and Hospitality

      • Manufacturing

      • Healthcare

      • Retail

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, Etc.)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Location Analytics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

        • Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

        • Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

        • Reporting and Visualization

        • Data Integration and ETL

        • Others (Demographic Data, Route Optimization, Etc.)

      • Services

        • Consulting

        • Integration and Implementation

        • Support and Maintenance

    • By Location Type (USD)

      • Indoor

      • Outdoor

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-Premises

      • Cloud

    • By Application (USD)

      • Disaster and Emergency Response Management

      • Sales and Marketing Optimization

      • Supply Chain Management

      • Customer Experience Management

      • Risk Assessment and Mitigation

      • Others (Location Optimization, Remote Monitoring, and Management, Etc.)

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • BFSI

      • Transportation and Logistics

      • Government and Defense

      • Tourism and Hospitality

      • Manufacturing

      • Healthcare

      • Retail

      • IT and Telecommunications

      • Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, Etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • Vertical

      • Canada

        • Vertical

TOC Continued…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Stocks Mixed, Inflation Surge, Veru, Cisco And Starbucks - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower, Treasury yields rise ahead of march CPI data; White House braced for 'extraordinarily elevated' March inflation reading; Veru shares surge after impressive Covid treatment data; Cisco shares slide on Morgan Stanley, Citigroup downgrades and Starbucks shares slip after Citigroup downgrade

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Sink on Mystery $1.9 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItDeutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG shares tumbled after stake sales worth a combined 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in Germany’s two largest l

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • China Stocks Storm Back on Bets of Policy Support, Covid Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks bounced back in afternoon trading as foreign investors accelerated purchases and speculation mounted that policy makers will take measures aimed at reviving economic growth. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.

  • Treasury Yield Surge to Threaten Bull Run’s Last Resistance Line

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Treasuries continued Tuesday, threatening to mark a resolute end to the four-decade bull run in bonds, at least according to one key metric.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Mi

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.