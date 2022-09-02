U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

At 15.80% CAGR, Global In-Pipe Inspection Robots Market Size Worth USD 4157.81 Million by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[210 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global In-pipe Inspection Robots Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about USD 4,157.81 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 15.80% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are CUES Inc., Envirosight LLC, GE Inspection Robotics, IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG., MISTRAS Group Inc., RIEZLER InspektionsSysteme GmbH & Co. KG, Medit Inc. (Fiberscope), RedZone Robotics Inc., Inuktun Services Ltd., Xylem Inc., Honeybee Robotics Ltd. and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “In-Pipe Inspection Robots Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Thickness Measuring Robot, Diameter Robot, Welding Pipe Robot, Others) By Application (Water Supply Facilities, Oil Pipeline, Gas Pipeline, Plant), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global In-pipe Inspection Robots Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1,724.30 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4,157.81 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are In-pipe Inspection Robots? How big is the In-pipe Inspection Robots Industry?

Report Overview:

Robots are typically created to eliminate human involvement in harsh and hazardous working environments. The robots are also employed for investigating remote workplaces and hot-weather locations. Additionally, robots inspect pipes because they contain harmful chemicals and fluids and have a small internal diameter that makes them inaccessible to humans. Robotic inspection and measurement of the rust proportion in pipes, sludge sample, and creation of scale on the internal pipe surface are required due to the intricate internal structure of pipes and the dangerous materials present in them.

In-Pipe inspection robots specifically help with the analysis of the debris that is produced inside the pipe. Through visual responses supplied from the ground, these robots communicate with the controller of the in-pipe inspection robot. Customers can use this to determine the true condition of the pipe and the extent of encrustation on its walls.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global In-pipe Inspection Robots Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

One of the primary factors driving the market for in-pipe inspection robots is that these robots are built to operate in an environment requiring exceptional skill and capable of operating in hazardous conditions. It is considered a good methodology to inspect by employing in-pipe inspection robots because the pipeline is confined by several environmental factors that limit the examination inside. The market for in-pipe inspection robots is anticipated to grow during the projected period because of the petrochemical industry's dependency on pipelines for transportation. The pipeline also requires routine maintenance and inspection because contaminating the oil and gas inside the pipeline might have fatal results. As the product will produce precise results and generate positive cash flow during the projection period, large one-time investments in deploying in-pipe inspection robots might further enhance the market growth.

Additionally, manually inspecting the pipelines consumes a lot of time, resources, and money for the business. All of the elements above will contribute to the market's predicted scaling-up ascension to new heights. The market for in-pipe inspection robots is expected to face several challenges, including a significant initial investment and restricted movement within T-shaped pipes. This is expected to harm in-pipe inspection robots over the projected period.

Furthermore, the inspection and maintenance processes for the in-pipe inspection robot require tremendous costs, which businesses find difficult to provide, limiting the market's progress.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market

In-pipe Inspection Robots Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The epidemic caused by COVID-19 had a devastating effect on practically every business. Because participants were unable to move freely, the activities had to be cancelled. Supply networks were hampered on a global scale due to the disruption. This led to a decline in the production of in-pipe inspection robots as well as a decrease in market demand, which in turn limited the growth of the market for in-pipe inspection robots. Additionally, all government funding and private sector emphasis have gone to the healthcare industry, which has limited market expansion.

In-pipe Inspection Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global in-pipe inspection robots market is segregated based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segregated into thickness measuring robots, diameter robots, welding pipe robots and others. In 2021, the diameter robot segment dominated the global in-pipe inspection robots market. Based on the application, the market is segregated into water supply facilities, oil pipelines, gas pipelines and plants. In 2021, the gas pipeline dominated the global in-pipe inspection robots market.

The global In-pipe Inspection Robots market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

  • Thickness Measuring Robot

  • Diameter Robot

  • Welding Pipe Robot

  • Others

By Application

  • Water Supply Facilities

  • Oil Pipeline

  • Gas Pipeline

  • Plant

Browse the full “In-Pipe Inspection Robots Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Thickness Measuring Robot, Diameter Robot, Welding Pipe Robot, Others) By Application (Water Supply Facilities, Oil Pipeline, Gas Pipeline, Plant), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global In-pipe Inspection Robots market include;

  • CUES Inc.

  • Envirosight LLC

  • GE Inspection Robotics

  • IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG.

  • MISTRAS Group Inc.

  • RIEZLER InspektionsSysteme GmbH & Co. KG

  • Medit Inc. (Fiberscope)

  • RedZone Robotics Inc.

  • Inuktun Services Ltd.

  • Xylem Inc.

  • Honeybee Robotics Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the In-pipe Inspection Robotsmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15.80% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In terms of revenue, the In-pipe Inspection Robots market size was valued at around US$ 1,724.30 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,157.81 Million by 2028.

  • By product type, the diameter robot category dominated the market in 2021.

  • By application, the gas pipeline category dominated the market in 2021.

  • In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region was the world's largest market for in-pipe inspection robots based on regional segments.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for In-pipe Inspection Robots industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the In-pipe Inspection Robots Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the In-pipe Inspection Robots Industry?

  • What segments does the In-pipe Inspection Robots Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the In-pipe Inspection Robots Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Application, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global in-pipe inspection robots market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the global market for in-pipe inspection robots in 2021. The market growth for in-pipe inspection robots in the Asia Pacific area is driven by the increase in investment in petrochemical product transportation through the pipeline network. This is expected to greatly expand the market for in-pipe inspection robots in the Asia Pacific region.

The significant funds earmarked for infrastructural improvement and the region's extensive industries are also influencing its growth. It is anticipated that Asian countries like China, Japan, and India will offer the region's business great growth potential. The demand for energy-efficient alternatives and growing programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, both of which call for the widespread deployment of in-pipe inspection robots, are driving the market's expansion.

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1,724.30 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 4,157.81 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

15.80% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

CUES Inc., Envirosight LLC, GE Inspection Robotics, IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG., MISTRAS Group Inc., RIEZLER InspektionsSysteme GmbH & Co. KG, Medit Inc. (Fiberscope), RedZone Robotics Inc., Inuktun Services Ltd., Xylem Inc., Honeybee Robotics Ltd., and Others

Key Segment

By Product Type, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global In-pipe Inspection Robots Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/in-pipe-inspection-robots-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Market is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of Around 4.40% by 2028: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ballistic-targeting-system-software-market

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Share Is Likely To Reach At A CAGR Value Of Around 18.10% By 2028: https://www.fnfresearch.com/directed-energy-weapons-market

Global Hypersonic Technology Market Size to Reach USD 12.5 Billion, by 2028 at 9.5% CAGR Growth: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hypersonic-technology-market

Global Aircraft Braking System Market Revenue Projected Around USD 15.3 Billion by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aircraft-braking-system-market-by-brake-type-carbon-304

Global Counter UAV Market Projected to Reach Up To USD 2,041.09 million by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/counter-uav-market

Global Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 12.8 Billion by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/under-vehicle-surveillance-systems-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


