15 Affordable, Promising Cities To Buy Real Estate in 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don’t fret if this wasn’t your year to buy a home. Rocket Homes compiled a list of 15 cities with great potential, and affordable real estate, that buyers should have on their radar in 2024.

To find and rank the most promising cities of 2024, Rocket Homes and Best Places analyzed 383 metros which are home to over 85% of all U.S. residents. Thirteen key metrics were taken into account, including one-year home appreciation and net migration in 2022, to determine which cities are likely to surge ahead in 2024 and allow their inhabitants to thrive.

While past years of these rankings included markets from Western states, the 2024 ranking does not have any cities from the West Coast on it. Let’s see which 15 cities in 2014 are among the most promising to buy real estate.

Read More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Related: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

1. Ames, Iowa

Population: 97,117

Net migration in 2022: 0.54%

One-year home appreciation: 7.8%

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

2. Burlington, Vermont

Population: 220,411

Net migration in 2022: 0.73%

One-year home appreciation: 5.2%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

3. Portland, Maine

Population: 538,500

Net migration in 2022: 2.17%

One-year home appreciation: 2.8%

benedek / Getty Images

4. Ithaca, New York

Population: 102,180

Net migration in 2022: 0.40%

One-year home appreciation: 2.3%

Discover: 10 Most Affordable New York City Neighborhoods

dangarneau / Getty Images

5. Iowa City, Iowa

Population: 173,105

Net migration in 2022: 0.97%

One-year home appreciation: 9.5%

JamesBrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Appleton, Wisconsin

Population: 237,974

Net migration in 2022: 0.29%

One-year home appreciation: 4.3%

View: 5 Expensive Home Renovations That You’ll Probably Regret

Bram Reusen / Shutterstock.com

7. Charlottesville, Virginia

Population: 235,763

Net migration in 2022: 1.03%

One-year home appreciation: 2.6%

Story continues

jiawangkun / Shutterstock.com

8. Bangor, Maine

Population: 152,148

Net migration in 2022: 1.94%

One-year home appreciation: 6.1%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. State College, Pennsylvania

Population: 162,385

Net migration in 2022: 0.29%

One-year home appreciation: 5.1%

©Shutterstock.com

10. Richmond, Virginia

Population: 1,315,600

Net migration in 2022: 1.68%

One-year home appreciation: 5.7%

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

11. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Population: 263,670

Net migration in 2022: 0.80%

One-year home appreciation: 6.1%

©Shutterstock.com

12. Albany, New York

Population: 880,381

Net migration in 2022: 0.67%

One-year home appreciation: 5.3%

I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away

©Shutterstock.com

13. College Station, Texas

Population: 264,728

Net migration in 2022: 2.44%

One-year home appreciation: 4.6%

Jeffrey_Hynds / Shutterstock.com

14. Norwich, Connecticut

Population: 265,206

Net migration in 2022: 0.32%

One-year home appreciation: 4.5%

Housing Market 2023: 40 Places Poised for a Housing Crisis

AgnosticPreachersKid / Wikimedia Commons

15. Winchester, Virginia

Population: 140,566

Net migration in 2022: 2.70%

One-year home appreciation: 1.3%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Affordable, Promising Cities To Buy Real Estate in 2024