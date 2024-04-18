In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 best alternatives to Dyson airwrap. If you do not want to learn about the success of the Dyson airwrap, head straight to the 5 Best Alternatives to Dyson Airwrap.

Revolutionizing Hair Care: The Impact and Success of the Dyson Airwrap

Hair care has always been a great concern for many women. These women have largely contributed to the growing hair care market, as seen by the expected increase in the global hair care market by 2027. The global hair care market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39%, expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2027. A major turning point in the hairstyle technology history was the release of the Dyson Airwrap, which has genuinely enchanted people both domestically and internationally. Just a few weeks after its release, more than 130,000 people signed up for a waitlist in anticipation of this breakthrough invention. Its enormous demand has continued over time which ensures that it remains a necessary cosmetic product for most of the ladies. Beyond just being popular, the Airwrap has had a significant influence on Dyson's remarkable sales growth. Dyson's sales increased largely from $6.2 billion in 2020 to $8.8 billion in 2023.

Despite its high price tag and initial learning curve, the Dyson Airwrap has won over many users. According to Dyson customer satisfaction study, most Dyson consumers, state that they are happy with the device. We note that 15.04% of respondents said they were "just satisfied," whereas 30.95% said they were "very satisfied." With about only 2.13% of respondents saying they were "Dissatisfied" and 1.91% saying they were "Very Dissatisfied," the degree of dissatisfaction is remarkably low. Importantly, 29.78% of respondents said they would "strongly recommend" it, and 10.62% more said they would "somewhat recommend" it. The fact that just 11.54% of respondents were undecided about suggesting the product highlights the general good attitude Dyson customers have for the Airwrap.

The success of Airwrap doesn't stop there. it has also gained a strong grip on websites like Amazon. Due to the increase in sales, the Dyson Airwrap is now the "#1 New Release" in the hair curling irons category on Amazon which demonstrates how popular and in-demand this hair styling tool is with customers.

Rising Competition: Dyson Airwrap Alternatives Making Waves in the Hair Styling Market

Since Dyson is on the expensive side, certain companies have come up with dyson airwrap dupes and are trending among the users. These companies include Shark Ninja, Inc. (NYSE:SN), Conair, and T3, among others.

Story continues

Talking about Shark Ninja, Inc. (NYSE:SN), it has emerged as a strong rival to Dyson in the hair styling market with its innovative Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System. It Leveraged its engineering prowess and created a versatile tool comparable to the Dyson Airwrap, featuring Coanda airflow technology for effortless curling and waving. It has a range of attachments including brushes and diffusers and adapts to various hair types and styling needs, making it highly sought after by consumers.

Financially, Shark Ninja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)'s Q4 2023 report showed impressive growth, with net sales increasing by 16.5% to $1,377.5 million. Their adjusted net sales saw a 19.7% rise and the operating income increased by 87.3% to $100.8 million. For the full year 2023, Shark Ninja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)'s net sales increased by 14.4% to $4,253.7 million.

Similarly, Conair has been a longstanding competitor to the Dyson Airwrap and boasts a rich history of hair styling innovation. It is highly known for inventing the first handheld hair dryer in 1959 and has consistently introduced groundbreaking technologies to meet consumers' evolving hair care needs. Their 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush which is a direct competitor to the Airwrap, offers versatility with three interchangeable attachments and features double ceramic technology for even heat distribution.

Conair has strengthened its position in the hair industry with their recent release of the Conair Turbo Styler, which uses cutting-edge ionic technology that help reduce frizz and static,. Conair disclosed $8.11 million in total revenue in 2022, along with equivalent statistics for gross profit, EBIT, and EBITDA. As of 2022,Conair had $333,250 in net income attributable to common stockholders with no debt recorded.

15 Best Alternatives to Dyson Airwrap

A customer in a franchised store trying out hair color products.

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the best alternatives to Dyson airwrap based on scores. We did thorough research using Reddit threads and sources like Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Woman and Home, WWD, and Business Insider. We gave each dupe point based on the number of times they appeared in our sources and arranged them in ascending order of these scores.

Here is our list of the 15 best alternatives to Dyson airwrap.

15. Luxx Air Pro 2 Hair Dryer Brush Set

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Luxx Air Pro 2 hair dryer brush set is one of the best and most affordable alternatives to the Dyson Airwrap priced at around $300 at Amazon. This multi-use hair tool gives salon-worthy results at home. It features 1.20” curlers that instantly wrap, curl, and set the hair with both anticlockwise and clockwise barrels. It generates negative ions, which help the hair to dry faster.

14. The Beachwaver Co.1.25 Curling Iron

Insider Monkey Score: 3

The Beachwaver Co.1.25 Curling Iron is a must-have if you are looking for something cheap yet effective. It is priced at $148 at Amazon and $198 at Walmart, so, you know where to run to get it. It has consistently been rated as one of the top-selling rotating curling irons. The best thing about is the adjustable temperature settings up to 410 degree F to accommodate different hair types.

13. IG Inglam Hair Dryer Brush Set

Insider Monkey Score: 4

IG Inglam Hair Dryer Brush Set is one of the most affordable Dyson Airwarp dupes you will ever come across, priced only at $77 at Amazon. It is a 4-in-1 styling tool that allows you to dry, volumize, curl, and straighten. It is super handy and allows you to efficiently switch between the different styling attachments. Although it isn’t of very much top quality, customers have shown their high appreciation and satisfaction with this brush set, calling it one of the most easily hair-drying tools.

12. BaByliss Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush

Insider Monkey Score: 4

BaByliss Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush, one of the best alternatives to Dyson Airwrap, can deliver highly efficient heat transfer, instantly leaving your hair shiny and smooth. It is usually priced at only $90 making it one of the affordable Dyson Dupes. It is highly popular among customers with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 on various retail platforms.

11. Remington Curl and Straight Confidence Airstyler

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Remington Curl and Straight Confidence Airstyler is priced at $80 which makes it one of the most affordable alternatives to Dyson Airwrap. It comes with a range of attachments including a 40 mm rounded soft bristle hot air brush, a concentrator nozzle, a hot paddle brush, and a 30 mm cylindrical hot air tong. These attachments allow convenient styling including bouncy blowouts, waves, and loose curls.

10. Shark HyperAir HD120 with Stylers

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Shark HyperAir HD120 with Stylers is one of the best and most affordable alternatives to Dyson Airwrap, priced at $150 on Amazon. It comes with a concentrator nozzle, diffuser, and two interchangeable styling barrels to create curls and waves. The 3 heat and 3 airflow settings are a cherry on top. It is listed as one of the best-selling hair styling tools because of its impressive blowout results, even better than the Dyson ones.

9. L'Ange Le Duo

Insider Monkey Score: 6

L’Ange Le Duo has a dual-purpose design including both a flat iron and a curling iron to provide maximum styling versatility. It also has a built-in 360-degree cool airflow feature that helps to set styles and give shine to the hair. It is priced at $89 making it one of the most affordable alternatives to Dyson Airwrap. Most importantly, L’ange Le Duo has dual voltages which can be used internationally with voltages from 100-240V, which makes it great for travel.

8. Elecsop Hair Dryer Brush

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Elecsop Hair Dryer Brush stands out as one of the best alternatives to Dyson Airwrap. It is best for people struggling with frizzy hair. It comes with a round brush and a hair dryer in one tool for easy drying and styling. It is priced at around $53 on Amazon with a rating of 4 out of 5 and more than 500 units sold in the past month.

7. Drybar Reserve Blow Dryer

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Drybar Reserve Blow Dryer is a top alternative to Dyson Airwrap. It has an Ionic desiccant technology that helps reduce relative humidity by 87%, which allows faster drying time and reduced frizz. Over 75% of stylists said that it is lighter than Dyson and 2 out of 3 stylists agreed that it provides finish with a less frizz and gives you more shine than Dyson. It is priced at $285 on Ulta Beauty’s website.

6. Chi Spin N Curl

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Chi Spin N Curl is available at a retail price of $110 but is usually available for $70-$75 on platforms like Amazon, which makes it one of the most affordable alternatives to Dyson Airwrap. It comes with a three-heat setting and a cool shot button to help set the curl. Around 2000 people bought it in the past month and has a rating of 4.4 out of 5. With the Chi Spin N Curl, you can achieve salon curls in no time. Unlike the traditional curling irons, it efficiently protects hair from heat.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Best Alternatives to Dyson Airwrap.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None: The 15 Best Alternatives to Dyson Airwrap is originally published on Insider Monkey.