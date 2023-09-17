In this article, we will be taking a look at the global bakery industry and its emerging trends, some of the biggest names in this market, and the 15 best baking countries in the world. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Best Baking Countries in the World.

The Baking Industry: An Analysis

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global bakery and confectionary industry was valued at $993.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $1.2 trillion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia Pacific dominates the market. China, Japan, India, and Australia are among the main markets for baked products. With increased urbanization in developing countries in Asia and an inclination towards convenient and ready-to-eat products, the demand for bakery products is increasing in the region.

Western Europe serves to be the second most growing region in the bakery products industry. Germany, Italy, and France hold a major share in this market. Although baked products continue to be a source of indulgence and pleasure in Europe, customers are considering more hygienic, naturally flavored, gluten and additive free products to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A Competitive Landscape

The global baked products market is saturated with several incumbents. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) and the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) continue to have a strong market position in this regard.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is one of the largest multinational snack companies in the world known for its cookies, chocolates, and baked snacks. On July 27, the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.76, and beat analyst estimates by $0.07. It also recorded a revenue of $8.51 billion, up 16.95% year over year and ahead of market consensus by $294.78 million. The company is trying to exploit the opportunity in the cakes and pastry market by expanding its offerings such as Oreo airy cake in China, cakesters in the United States, and pre-packaged croissants in Europe, to secure a higher share in this market. Commenting on the opportunity in the cake and pastry category for the brand, the CEO, Dirk Van de Put said:

Story continues

“The category itself has been growing quite nicely over the past three years. It is a category that exists across all markets. It covers different occasions than our typical biscuits and chocolate, so that makes it very interesting for them. And, so, we think with these new quality products and our brands, we can really make a significant impact. I’m not going to give an exact number, but we would expect that our cakes and pastry business in the coming year should double or triple and lift us up to close to a 10% market share. For us, it’s going to be a significant contribution to the growth of the company.”

Another dominant player in the market is Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY). It has a huge presence in its native Swiss market. Some of its popular baked desserts include Nestle Toll House cookie pucks, edible cookie dough, and the chocolate chip cookie spread. Since Nestle Toll House is the home to the company’s baked offerings, Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) continues to update this category. On July 26, Nestle Toll House took the internet through an Instagram post where it announced that it will be relaunching its two most famous ready-to-bake cookie doughs namely the pumpkin spice cookie dough and M&M’s ghoul mix sugar cookie dough in August. These products were previously available just for a limited time in 2022. Alongside, the company has also announced a new hot cocoa and marshmallow flavored morsel as the perfect fall treat for consumers around the world.

The Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is an American food manufacturing company that is quite established in its convenience foods market. The company is well known for its toaster pastries which replicate the original flavors of deserts distributed in multiple countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. On September 6, the company reported that Pop-Tarts, Kellogg company’s (NYSE:K) most famous brand in the United States, has announced a new frosted chocolate chip pancake flavor in the form of a toaster pastry.

Emergence of Healthy Indulgence

The trend of indulging in traditionally unhealthy things while seeking their health benefits has been on the rise. The purchase decisions of baked snacks enthusiasts have recently been driven by ingredients such as whole grains, natural sweeteners, nuts, seeds, and fruits which are perceived to have a positive impact on health. Understanding this evolving customer trend of healthy baked snacks, brands functioning in the bakery industry continue to incorporate healthy, nutritious, and low-calorie options for their consumers. Major market players such as Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), and the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) serve customers with traditional indulgent as well as nutritious baked products.

In a product lineup launched by the Canadian subsidiary of the Kellogg company (NYSE:K) for 2023, a vanilla almond protein bar, waffles in natural fruit flavors of strawberry and blueberry as well as a minimally processed waffle cereal with no artificial flavors were introduced. These products were especially meant to satisfy the urge of Canadian consumers to have occasional indulgence paired with nutrition in their baked products.

Now that we have taken a look at the global baking industry and its beneficiaries, we can study the top 15 baking countries in the world.

15 Best Baking Countries in the World

Methodology

In order to create a list of the 15 best baking countries in the world, we sourced data from the International Trade Centre’s export database. As the International Trade Centre reports, the Harmonized System from the World Customs Organization is a standardized numerical method of classifying traded products and is used internationally for the export of goods. Since ITC provides export statistics based on product groups, the product selected on the database was bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits, and other baker's wares. This category was selected based on the World Customs Organization’s classification of trade products according to which the harmonized code for baked products is 1905 and represents all processed baked products including crispbread, gingerbread, sweet biscuits, waffles, wafers, rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products.

The metric used for research was export volumes, expressed in dollars. The rationale behind choosing this metric was that an established baking industry implies that the national baked products are of high quality and hence demanded outside the country, in the form of exports. Thus, the best baking countries ought to have more exports. Finally, we have ranked the 15 best baking countries in the world, in ascending order of their export volumes from 2022, as follows:

15 Best Baking Countries in the World:

15. Austria

Export Value in Dollars: $789 million

Austria is one of the top baking countries in the world. The market is saturated with a large number of bakery products retailers in the country. Germany, Italy and Switzerland are among the top export destinations for Austria’s baked products. The country exported baked products worth $789 million in 2022.

14. Malaysia

Export Value in Dollars: $857 million

Another prominent market in the global baked products industry is Malaysia. Baking mixes, cakes, pastries, sweet pies, cereal bars, and cookies are some of the main baked products in the country. In 2022, the country exported baked products worth $857 million.

13. Indonesia

Export Value in Dollars: $896 million

Indonesia is one of the fastest growing South Asian markets for baked products. In 2022, the country exported baked goods worth $896 million thereby becoming one of the best baking countries in the world.

12. The United Kingdom

Export Value in Dollars: 1.2 billion

The United Kingdom is another top baking country in the world as it exports a significant amount of baked products. Large plant bakeries, in-store bakeries and high street retail bakeries form a part of the bakery industry. The country exported baked products worth $1.2 billion in 2022.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) and the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) are among the dominant names in the global baking industry.

11. Turkey

Export Value in Dollars: 1.4 billion

Turkey makes it to the list of the 15 best baking countries in the world as the cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir operate large bakery markets. In 2022, the country exported baked products worth $1.4 billion.

10. Spain

Export Value in Dollars: 1.6 billion

One of the most established bakery product industries is in Spain. A significant volume of baked products is produced in the Spanish cities of Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. The country exported baked products worth $1.6 billion in 2022.

9. Mexico

Export Value in Dollars: 2.3 billion

Mexico has a flourishing baking industry. Famous traditional baked offerings include conchas, bolillos, and empanadas. In 2022, the country exported baked products worth $2.3 billion, making it to the list of the top baking countries in the world.

Investors who wish to increase exposure to the global baked products market can look up Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) and the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

8. The United States

Export Value in Dollars: 2.4 billion

The United States is another known baking country. Pies, cakes, and sweet rolls are common baked products in the country. The country exported baked products worth $2.4 billion in 2022.

7. Netherlands

Export Value in Dollars: 2.5 billion

The world’s best baking countries also include the Netherlands. Dutch pastries, pies, cookies and doughnuts are some popular baked national products. In 2022, the country exported baked products worth $2.5 billion.

6. Poland

Export Value in Dollars: 2.7 billion

Poland is known for its gingerbreads, apple pies, and doughnuts. The country has rich baking traditions and exported baked products worth $2.7 billion in 2022 thereby qualifying as one of the best baking countries in the world.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Baking Countries in the World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Best Baking Countries in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.