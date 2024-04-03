15 Best Cities To Move To in 2024 That Offer Affordable Housing, Jobs and More

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re looking to relocate this year, there are a number of factors you may want to consider including housing costs, cost of living, median income and employment rates. Forbes used these factors and more to determine the 15 best places to move to in 2024.

Here’s a look at the cities that made the cut.

1. Omaha, Nebraska

Median monthly housing costs: $1,188

Employment rates: 98%

Median family income: $68,198

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median monthly housing costs: $1,446

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $80,978

3. Oklahoma City

Median monthly housing costs: $1,081

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $56,714

4. Wichita, Kansas

Median monthly housing costs: $930

Employment rates: 98%

Median family income: $60,856

5. Colorado Springs

Median monthly housing costs: $1,500

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $69,266

6. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median monthly housing costs: $990

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $56,133

7. Louisville, Kentucky

Median monthly housing costs: $1,060

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $64,399

8. Tucson, Arizona

Median monthly housing costs: $1,015

Employment rates: 96%

Median family income: $59,733

9. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median monthly housing costs: $1,596

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $64,540

10. Columbus, Ohio

Median monthly housing costs: $1,203

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $63,284

11. Indianapolis

Median monthly housing costs: $1,063

Employment rates: 98%

Median family income: $62,958

12. El Paso, Texas

Median monthly housing costs: $974

Employment rates: 96%

Median family income: $43,791

13. Mesa, Arizona

Median monthly housing costs: $1,377

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $67,188

14. Austin, Texas

Median monthly housing costs: $1,688

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $85,404

15. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Median monthly housing costs: $1,101

Employment rates: 97%

Median family income: $58,214

Data is sourced from Forbes and is accurate as of March 21, 2024.

