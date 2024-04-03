15 Best Cities To Move To in 2024 That Offer Affordable Housing, Jobs and More
If you’re looking to relocate this year, there are a number of factors you may want to consider including housing costs, cost of living, median income and employment rates. Forbes used these factors and more to determine the 15 best places to move to in 2024.
Here’s a look at the cities that made the cut.
1. Omaha, Nebraska
Median monthly housing costs: $1,188
Employment rates: 98%
Median family income: $68,198
2. Raleigh, North Carolina
Median monthly housing costs: $1,446
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $80,978
3. Oklahoma City
Median monthly housing costs: $1,081
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $56,714
4. Wichita, Kansas
Median monthly housing costs: $930
Employment rates: 98%
Median family income: $60,856
5. Colorado Springs
Median monthly housing costs: $1,500
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $69,266
6. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Median monthly housing costs: $990
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $56,133
7. Louisville, Kentucky
Median monthly housing costs: $1,060
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $64,399
8. Tucson, Arizona
Median monthly housing costs: $1,015
Employment rates: 96%
Median family income: $59,733
9. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Median monthly housing costs: $1,596
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $64,540
10. Columbus, Ohio
Median monthly housing costs: $1,203
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $63,284
11. Indianapolis
Median monthly housing costs: $1,063
Employment rates: 98%
Median family income: $62,958
12. El Paso, Texas
Median monthly housing costs: $974
Employment rates: 96%
Median family income: $43,791
13. Mesa, Arizona
Median monthly housing costs: $1,377
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $67,188
14. Austin, Texas
Median monthly housing costs: $1,688
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $85,404
15. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Median monthly housing costs: $1,101
Employment rates: 97%
Median family income: $58,214
Data is sourced from Forbes and is accurate as of March 21, 2024.
