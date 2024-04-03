Advertisement
15 Best Cities To Move To in 2024 That Offer Affordable Housing, Jobs and More

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re looking to relocate this year, there are a number of factors you may want to consider including housing costs, cost of living, median income and employment rates. Forbes used these factors and more to determine the 15 best places to move to in 2024.

Here’s a look at the cities that made the cut.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,188

  • Employment rates: 98%

  • Median family income: $68,198

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com
Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,446

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $80,978

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. Oklahoma City

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,081

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $56,714

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

4. Wichita, Kansas

  • Median monthly housing costs: $930

  • Employment rates: 98%

  • Median family income: $60,856

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Colorado Springs

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,500

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $69,266

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

6. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Median monthly housing costs: $990

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $56,133

Roberto Galan / Getty Images
Roberto Galan / Getty Images

7. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,060

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $64,399

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Tucson, Arizona

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,015

  • Employment rates: 96%

  • Median family income: $59,733

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

9. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,596

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $64,540

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

10. Columbus, Ohio

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,203

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $63,284

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Indianapolis

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,063

  • Employment rates: 98%

  • Median family income: $62,958

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. El Paso, Texas

  • Median monthly housing costs: $974

  • Employment rates: 96%

  • Median family income: $43,791

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

13. Mesa, Arizona

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,377

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $67,188

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

14. Austin, Texas

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,688

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $85,404

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

15. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,101

  • Employment rates: 97%

  • Median family income: $58,214

Data is sourced from Forbes and is accurate as of March 21, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Cities To Move To in 2024 That Offer Affordable Housing, Jobs and More

