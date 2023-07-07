In this article, we take a look into the 15 best coding games to learn programming for beginners. You can skip our detailed analysis of coding games to learn programming for beginners, how AI helps in learning programming for beginners, and the economic importance of learning programming and go directly to the 5 Best Coding Games to Learn Programming for Beginners.

In today's increasingly digital world, the importance of learning programming cannot be overstated. The success story of Samaira Mehta, a 10-year-old CEO and founder of CoderBunnyz, exemplifies the benefits of early coding education. Mehta's coding games for beginners have not only generated significant revenue but have also garnered recognition from industry leaders like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Google and Michelle Obama. This highlights how coding games can foster entrepreneurial skills while making programming accessible and enjoyable for young learners.

But you might’ve questions like what should a beginner learn first in coding? David Joyner, Executive Director of OMSCS and Online Education at the College of Computing at Georgia Tech, recommends starting as a generalist and building a strong foundation in computer science and coding. He suggests two paths: specializing deeply in a high-demand field like data science, web development, or artificial intelligence, or taking a broader approach and gaining exposure to multiple areas. According to Joyner, it is prudent to opt for the latter, as the computing field evolves rapidly, requiring ongoing learning and adaptability even within specialized domains.

The economic significance of programming skills is undeniable. According to a report by Burning Glass, jobs requiring coding skills earn an average of $22,000 more than those that don't. Furthermore, the demand for coding extends beyond the traditional tech sector, with non-tech jobs increasingly seeking workers with coding abilities. Acquiring coding skills not only enhances employability but also opens doors to various fields such as marketing, data science, and cybersecurity.

Looking ahead, technology's role in shaping the future of finance is particularly exciting. Developments such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), exemplified by projects like China's Digital Yuan or proposals for a Digital Dollar, highlight the central role of technology in the financial sector. This further emphasizes the need for individuals to acquire coding skills to actively participate and contribute to these advancements.

In addition to traditional coding methods, generative AI programs like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)'s Bard, or ChatGPT are revolutionizing the way beginners approach programming. Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Bard, for instance, is an AI language model that can assist in programming tasks. It can understand code snippets and provide suggestions, context-specific information, and even generate code based on user inputs.

Moreover, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s recent investment in Builder.ai, a no-code/low-code platform, showcases the growing significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Builder.ai software allows individuals with limited technical expertise to develop and manage apps using AI algorithms. The integration of Builder.ai's AI assistant into Microsoft Teams demonstrates the commitment to empowering users in building business applications. This partnership, coupled with access to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Azure cloud tools, aims to empower millions of software applications globally. This shows the importance of AI and programming knowledge for the next generation.

Leading technology companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are also making programming more accessible through initiatives like CodeFWD. By providing a free online education program, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) aims to increase the participation of underrepresented and female students in computer programming. Recognizing the value of diversity in driving innovation, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s efforts not only open up opportunities for aspiring programmers but also contribute to a more inclusive and diverse programming environment.

Now the question is, what role does coding games play for beginners to learn programming? With the rising popularity of game-based platforms, numerous options are available for individuals seeking to learn coding and programming. These platforms leverage the power of gamification to enhance motivation and engagement among learners.

Alex Balfanz's success story with his game Jailbreak on the Roblox platform demonstrates the potential of coding games in helping beginners learn and hone their programming skills. Balfanz began his coding journey at the age of 9, and Roblox served as one of his initial platforms for refining his computer programming skills.

Balfanz, just a high school student at the time, co-created Jailbreak, an open-world, multiplayer cops-and-robbers game, which gained immense popularity, attracting millions of players and generating substantial profits. With the money he earned from the game, Balfanz was able to pay for his college tuition and invest in his coding skills, showcasing the financial and educational benefits of programming.

So, let’s begin to explore questions like what games teach you to code, the best coding games for kids and for beginners.

15 Best Coding Games to Learn Programming for Beginners

Our Methodology

We carried out extensive research for our list using prominent discussion platforms like Reddit and Quora. We then considered several key factors such as user recommendations and ratings, educational value, and gameplay experience. Finally, we compiled a list of the best coding games for beginners to learn programming. We ranked each game in ascending order of scores on a scale of 1-5.

Here are the best coding games to learn programming for beginners.

15. Code Hunt

Overall Score: 3.3

Code Hunt offers a unique approach to learning programming. Through the game, players engage in activities such as identifying code fragments, analyzing them, modifying code to match the given fragments, and capturing working code segments. This game is more logic-based and allows beginners to learn and practice coding in Java or C#.

14. CodeCombat

Overall Score: 3.5

CodeCombat is an engaging coding game that provides an interactive and immersive learning experience for beginners. In this game, players navigate through a fantasy-themed world while writing real code to solve challenges and defeat enemies. It has a wide range of programming languages to choose from including Python, JavaScript, and Java. CodeCombat provides a more visually engaging environment and allows learners to see the immediate results of their code.

13. Robocode

Overall Score: 3.6

In this programming game, users play in an immersive and competitive environment to learn and practice Java programming. In Robocode, players design and program virtual robots, called "Robots," to battle against each other in a simulated arena. By writing code to control the behavior and tactics of their robots, players gain hands-on experience in areas like artificial intelligence and algorithm design. Robocode's multiplayer capabilities enable players to compete in tournaments and test their coding skills against others. This coding game is often considered suitable for beginners who have already acquired some foundational knowledge and skills, positioning it at a mid-level difficulty within the beginner category.

12. CodeWars

Overall Score: 3.7

CodeWars’s platform offers coding challenges to help beginners sharpen their programming skills. The game requires you to solve a variety of coding problems in multiple languages such as Python, JavaScript, and Ruby. This way, users can enhance their problem-solving abilities and gain practical experience. CodeWars also provide a supportive community where users can compare their solutions with others, learn from different approaches, and improve their coding techniques. This community-driven learning sets it apart from other coding games.

11. Elevator Saga

Overall Score: 3.8

In this coding game, players are tasked with programming the behavior of an elevator system to efficiently transport passengers in a simulated building. This game requires players to write code to control the elevator's movement. This way, players gain hands-on experience in problem-solving and algorithmic thinking. Elevator Saga stands out for its simplicity, practicality, progressive difficulty, interactive visualization, and gamified experience.

10. CheckiO

Overall Score: 3.9

CheckiO's coding game is for both beginners and advanced programmers. This game helps beginners improve their programming skills through interactive challenges. CheckiO offers a range of coding tasks to solve using popular programming languages like Python, JavaScript, and TypeScript. Players can tackle puzzles, practice algorithms, and even participate in coding competitions to enhance their coding proficiency. The platform also provides a supportive community where users can collaborate and learn from each other. The game has many languages and allows beginners to choose a language that suits their interests or aligns with their learning goals.

9. Flexbox Froggy

Overall Score: 4

Flexbox Froggy is one of the most enjoyable beginner-friendly coding games to learn the fundamentals of CSS flexbox layout. In the game, players navigate through different levels by writing CSS code to manipulate the positioning and alignment of frogs on a lily pad grid. By solving puzzles and applying flexbox properties like flex-direction, justify-content, and align-items, players gain hands-on experience in using Flexbox to create responsive and flexible layouts. This game often gets challenging for beginners with its progression to letter levels.

8. CSS Diner

Overall Score: 4.2

This coding game provides a comprehensive learning experience on CSS selectors. With its 32 levels, the game guides learners through various challenges. As you progress, you'll unlock more advanced concepts like Pseudo-selectors, Last of Type Selectors, First of Type Selectors, and the Universal Selectors. What sets CSS Diner apart is its ability to introduce CSS in a manageable and non-intimidating way. It allows beginners to become acquainted with the programming language without feeling overwhelmed.

7. 7 Billion Humans

Overall Score: 4.3

7 Billion Humans is a puzzle game that challenges players to solve complex problems using programming concepts. This game is set in a whimsical world. The players must navigate through a series of levels by programming the actions of office workers. By utilizing programming logic and algorithms, players automate tasks and optimize workflows to overcome various challenges. With its intuitive interface and gradually increasing difficulty, 7 Billion Humans offers an engaging platform for beginners to develop their programming skills. This game’s user-friendly interface, step-by-step learning, visual programming, engaging puzzles, and real-world application make it popular among beginners to learn programming.

6. CodeMonkey

Overall Score: 4.5

CodeMonkey is one of the best coding games to learn programming for total beginners. With its unique blend of educational content and game-based learning, CodeMonkey offers an interactive and engaging experience. The game introduces programming concepts through a fun and intuitive interface, allowing players to solve puzzles and navigate through challenges using real programming languages like CoffeeScript. This coding game is popular among beginners because it has a comprehensive curriculum and step-by-step guidance.

