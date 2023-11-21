In this article, we will look at the 15 best countries that need English teachers. We have also discussed the global English language learning market. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Best Countries That Need English Teachers.

Bloomberg reports that the global English language learning market is projected to grow from $11.35 billion in 2021 to an estimated $35.78 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.6%. The increase can be due to a rising adoption of smart and connected devices and an increasing number of online users. Individual learners dominate the market, accounting for around $4.99 billion in 2021, driven by a demand for customizable courses tailored to individual learning needs. Notably, the online learning segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.3% which reflects the growing preference for flexible, technologically advanced, and personalized language learning experiences.

This demand for English learning has also increased the need for English teachers around the world. However, with the rising concerns of teacher shortages, recruiting and retaining teachers has become important but difficult at the same time. For example, schools in England are facing an unprecedented struggle to hire English teachers, with hundreds still attempting to fill vacancies for the upcoming academic year, according to headteachers who warn of a recruitment crisis. Traditionally, subjects like maths and science have struggled to attract suitable applicants, but now English is also experiencing a shortage.

The demand for qualified ESL teachers will intensify as schools grapple with the broader teacher recruitment crisis. In many regions, including the Asia Pacific, where the English language learning market is rapidly expanding, the need for proficient English educators is critical. To read more about ESL teachers, see the highest paying countries for ESL teachers.

It is also true that English teachers are consistently in demand in countries where English is not the primary language, particularly in regions experiencing rapid economic development and globalization. Asian countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam are prominent examples that look for English teachers to meet the growing demand for language proficiency in international business and communication.

The Middle East, with countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, also presents opportunities for English teachers due to the desire for English in business and tourism. Additionally, many European countries, especially those with a strong focus on international trade, maintain a demand for English language instructors. It is, however, worth noting that, Canada is one of the best countries for English teachers to emigrate to, even though it’s an English-speaking country.

Before we dive into our list of the best countries that need English teachers, let’s explore what the key players in the English language learning market are up to.

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL), a leading US-based language-learning platform, is making major contributions to English teaching in China, capitalizing on the country's rapidly growing language-learning market. Since entering the Chinese market in 2019, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) has established itself as a key player, with China now ranking as its seventh-largest global market. Over the past three years, the platform has experienced 126% growth in active Chinese users for English learning. Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) also plans to launch an advanced monolingual English course tailored to Chinese learners. This course will equip users with fluent English for everyday life and professional settings, utilizing a "using English to learn English" approach.

Moreover, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s English Test (DET) utilizes AI throughout the testing process to provide a customized experience for users. AI algorithms align test items with proficiency levels, adaptively administering a shorter yet secure test. Security is fortified by a 1:2 candidate-to-proctor ratio, incorporating AI tools monitoring biometrics and behavioral data. The DET's digital-first strategy, coupled with automated item generation, ensures cost-effective and accessible testing. This innovative use of AI, guided by Responsible AI standards, establishes Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) as a pioneer in high-stakes language testing.

On the other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) for Schools has clinched the prestigious 2023 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Solution for English Language Learners (ELLs). This was Rosetta Stone's fourth CODiE Award win and its second honor in three years. Recognized for its immersive lessons, rich teacher resources, and advanced pronunciation recognition capabilities, Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) also received high praise from CODiE judges. Offering bite-sized lessons, audio from native speakers, and personalized instruction, Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) for Schools supports ELLs in speaking, listening, reading, and writing in English.

In July 2021, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) partnered with language service Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) to offer free language courses to its drivers and couriers amid a nationwide shortage of Uber drivers. The collaboration integrated Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)’s digital language learning programs, covering 24 languages, directly into the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) app used by workers. This was done to address a driver shortage crisis, especially in cities where a major proportion of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) drivers are immigrants. The language services were designed to enhance communication skills for ride-share drivers and delivery workers.

Our Methodology

To list the 15 best countries that need English teachers, we identified countries with a high demand for English teachers and the ones that offer high salaries to those teachers. Based on our research consensus, we gave each country a score out of 50 to scale their attractiveness for English teachers in terms of both demand and compensation. The list is presented in ascending order.

Without further ado, let’s look at the best countries that need English teachers.

15. Brazil

IM Score: 25

As the largest country in South America, Brazil has a high demand for certified English teachers, with opportunities in cities like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. A TEFL certification is usually required; while a degree is preferred, it's not mandatory. English teachers typically work 20-25 hours per week, earning $800-$1,300 monthly. Most teachers find jobs between March and August, often teaching on a tourist visa.

14. Cambodia

IM Score: 26

Becoming an English teacher in Cambodia offers non-native speakers a rewarding opportunity because, unlike some countries with strict regulations, Cambodia welcomes teachers from diverse backgrounds. While requirements may include a bachelor's degree and a TEFL certificate, Cambodia's inclusive environment values strong English proficiency above everything else. With large class sizes and limited resources, the teaching experience is balanced by the eagerness of Cambodian students to learn and the deep respect for teachers in the local culture.

13. Colombia

IM Score: 28

Teaching English in Colombia offers various opportunities like the Teach English in Colombia (TEC) program, private international schools, language institutes, and public high schools. TEC focuses on vocational English training for adults. On the other hand, private schools and language institutes seek experienced teachers with a bachelor's degree and TEFL certification. Public schools usually hire foreign teachers to co-teach, with monthly salaries ranging from $700-$1,000 and additional benefits like housing stipends and health insurance in private schools.

12. Mexico

IM Score: 30

In Mexico, factors such as a growing economy, increased tourism, and a government emphasis on English learning contribute to the high demand for English teachers. Mexico is one of the best countries for English teachers owing to its large job market, low cost of living, vibrant culture, and proximity to the US. Many teachers appreciate the ease of travel to and from Mexico, making it a preferred location to teach English abroad.

11. Morocco

IM Score: 31

Morocco has recently announced the full-fledged adoption of English education, shifting from its traditional focus on French-centered learning. The decision to introduce English instruction to all public middle schools by the 2025-2026 school year was taken to promote linguistic diversity and equal opportunities. As Morocco embraces linguistic pluralism, the demand for qualified English teachers is expected to rise.

10. Russia

IM Score: 32

Russia is an ideal destination for English teachers due to its growing demand for language education. With a competitive salary ranging from $1,500 to $2,000 per month, along with benefits like accommodation and airfare reimbursement, teaching in Russia provides financial stability. Russia is one of the best countries to teach English.

9. Spain

IM Score: 35

The demand for English teachers in Spain is such that even in smaller towns, jobs may be less competitive. With no legal requirement for a bachelor's degree and a TEFL certification opening doors, first-time teachers are welcomed. There are no age limits, and while fluency is preferred, opportunities also exist for non-native speakers. Spain is one of the best countries that needs English teachers in Europe.

8. Thailand

IM Score: 37

With several government-driven initiatives to improve English proficiency in the country, there is a high demand for TEFL teachers. The TEFL platform Teast connects teachers globally with eager students and learners in Thailand and offers competitive salaries ranging from 25,000 to 70,000 baht ($700-$2120) per month. It is one of the best countries with the highest demand for English teachers.

7. Vietnam

IM Score: 40

Vietnam has a comfortable cost of living, and since salaries for English teachers range from $1,200 to $2,000 per month, it allows them to experience a great work-life balance. Vietnam's rich cultural heritage and welcoming expat community also contribute to an exceptional living experience for English teachers. Vietnam usually requires native English speakers to have a bachelor's degree and a reputable TEFL certificate to access English teaching jobs there.

6. Hong Kong

IM Score: 42

English teachers in Hong Kong can earn salaries from HK$21,000 to HK$62,500 (approx. $3,600-$8,000) per month. To become an English teacher in Hong Kong, you need a TEFL certification, a bachelor's degree in any field, and native English proficiency. Thus, being a citizen of recognized English-speaking countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa is crucial. To Read more about English-speaking countries, see the Top English-speaking countries in Europe.

