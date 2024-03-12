In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best eBay alternatives to try in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best eBay Alternatives to Try in 2024.

Why is eBay a Go-To Choice Among Sellers?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a multinational e-commerce platform based in San Jose, California. The company's platform is available in more than 190 countries across the globe. Buyers and sellers can purchase or sell a range of products including electronics, clothing items, cars, clothes, and collectibles. To sell on eBay, users must create an eBay account. Once sellers sign up, eBay then verifies the account. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) charges two different types of fees. These include the insertion fee and a final value fee. The insertion fee is charged when a merchant creates a listing on their seller account. Every month, sellers are awarded with 25o zero insertion fee listings. eBay charges a final value fee once an item is sold. It is calculated as a percentage of the final amount of the sale added to $0.30 per order.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is committed to enhancing the selling experience. As part of a February update, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced new selling tools and tips. Sellers can now create sales events from the Seller Hub Active listings tab and the eBay app. Such allows sellers to add items to a sale event as soon as possible. The feature is currently available on desktop and will be launched on the eBay app soon. Additionally, with the new updates, sellers will now see new "Sell it Faster" recommendations on their Seller Hub Active Listings page. The seller can then decide if they want to follow eBay's recommendations. If sellers choose to act on the recommendations, they will be able to send automated offers to buyers based on the product category, price of production, and product condition. You can also take a look at the best online businesses you can start at home with no money.

Story continues

Some of the Best Alternatives to eBay

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) are among the few best alternatives to eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Let's discuss some recent updates and offerings from these companies. You can also take a look at the best Etsy alternatives for your online store in 2024.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is one of the best alternatives to eBay. The company is based in the United States and was founded in 1962. The company is home to more than 120 million monthly visitors. Merchants can avail 50% off on the referral fee and Walmart Fulfilment Services fee if they sign up today. The offer is valid for 90 days. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) offers a range of tools to its sellers. These include the Walmart Sponsored Search, Walmart Connect, a Pro Seller Badge, Enhanced Returns, Listing Quality, and the Brand Portal. These tools help sellers protect their intellectual property, gain insights into their performance, manage logistics, gain recognition, and enhance advertising.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides ample opportunities for sellers to grow their business and sales. Merchants can easily manage their business on Amazon Seller Central. The hub is a 360-degree platform where sellers can manage their products, adjust prices, fulfill customer orders, and handle business operations. Users can create two different types of accounts: professional or individual accounts. Some of the key tools by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) include pricing automation, inventory management, order management, feedback management, Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), Amazon Business, and the product opportunity explorer.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is another great alternative to eBay. To become a seller, merchants must submit an elaborate form listing details of the business and products. Under the Target Accelerators Program, sellers can gain access to educational material, reach the industry, and receive mentorship. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) offers two programs to its sellers including Forward Founders and Takeoff. Forward Founders is targeted at consumer packaged goods companies in their early stages while Takeoff is targeted at consumer packaged goods companies in their mature stage. Both programs mentor companies to establish long-term growth and success.

Now that we have discussed some key players in the industry, without further ado, let's take a look at the 15 best eBay alternatives to try in 2024. You can also read our piece on the top e-commerce companies in the world.

15 Best eBay Alternatives to Try in 2024

Bloomua / Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To come up with the 15 best eBay alternatives to try in 2024, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the best alternatives to eBay. Of them, we picked items that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the total site visits in the past 28 days from Similarweb. Our list of the 15 best eBay alternatives to try in 2024 is in ascending order of the total site visits as of March 10, 2024.

15 Best eBay Alternatives to Try in 2024

15. Lazada

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 1.16 Million

Lazada ranks 15th on our list of the best eBay alternatives to try in 2024. Lazada is a subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). Lazada was founded in 2012 and is present in 6 countries. By 2030, the company aims to target more than 300 million customers. To become a seller on Lazada, merchants must submit documents and sign up. Once approved merchants are directed to take a training session. Users can sign up to become a LazGlobal Seller, a LazMall Seller, or a Local Marketplace Seller.

14. Bonanza

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 2.14 Million

Bonanza is an online marketplace aimed at small businesses. It has been operational for the past 15 years. To sell, merchants must set up a booth on the website. A booth is an online store where a merchant can display all their product offerings and their images. A booth prompts a greater chance of impulse buying eventually leading to more sales to a merchant.

13. Zalando SE (OTC:ZLNDY)

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 10.35 Million

Zalando SE (OTC:ZLNDY) ranks 13th on our list of the best eBay alternatives to try in 2024. The company is based in Berlin, Germany, and was founded in 2008. Under the Zalando Partner Program, merchants can sell their products to over 51 million active customers across 25 countries. Zalando SE (OTC:ZLNDY) provides sellers with marketing and elaborate analytics tools. Sellers can set their prices and can avail the Zalando Logistics Solutions to save transportation and shipping costs.

12. Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 11.81 Million

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is an online retail company based in California. It was founded in 2001. The marketplace sells a range of gaming and technology products. To become a seller on Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG), budding merchants, must create an account, register, and then wait for approval.

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 23.99 Million

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) ranks 11th on our list of the best eBay alternatives to try in 2024. The marketplace was launched in 2008 and is based in Illinois, United States. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) connects customers with local merchants to avail discounts and promotional deals. To become a merchant, users must fill out a form for evaluation.

10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 91.35 Million

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is one of the best alternatives to eBay in 2024. The online store is home to more than 40 million active buyers and is available in over 190 countries and regions. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) offers a range of marketing tools to sellers. Sellers can use keyword advertising, paid search ads, display ads, and more.

9. Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTC:RKUNY)

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 98.15 Million

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTC:RKUNY) ranks ninth on our list of the best eBay alternatives to try in 2024. The company is based in Japan. The Rakuten marketplace is home to more than 3,500 stores. Customers can find all types of items on the marketplace including clothing items, travel deals, electronics, and toys. Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTC:RKUNY) has total site visits of 98.15 million.

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 117.1 Million

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), commonly known as Jingdong, is one of the largest retailers in China. Merchants can set up a virtual store on JD Worldwide's platform and sell to Chinese customers. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) offers four different types of stores to merchants depending on their qualifications. These include the Brand Flagship Store, the Outlet Type Flagship Store, the Franchised Store, and the Exclusive Store.

7. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 125.7 Million

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a great alternative to eBay. The company is based in Minnesota and was founded in 1902. To sell on Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), sellers must fill out a form and provide links to their company website and social media.

6. Mercari, Inc. (OTC:MCARY)

Total Site Visits as of March 10, 2024: 138.4 Million

Mercari, Inc. (OTC:MCARY) ranks sixth on our list of the best eBay alternatives to try in 2024. The e-commerce platform, Mercari Marketplace, is based in Japan. The marketplace specializes in the provision of unique and pre-loved items. Sellers do not have to pay to list their products. Mercari, Inc. (OTC:MCARY) only charges sellers once a sale is made.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best eBay Alternatives to Try in 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Best eBay Alternatives to Try in 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.