15 best jewelry gifts that moms will love for Mother's Day

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Anne Klein watches, Blue Nile bracelets, Disney rings and more.

Finding the perfect gift for Mom on her special day can be tough, especially if you haven't touched base in a while. Jewelry gifts for her are a universally good gift for moms, wives, aunts, grandmas and even sisters this Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.

This year, there are tons of great jewelry gifts for moms out there to please all tastes and aesthetics. While there are some seriously stunning jewelry pieces that are sure to make the mother figure in your life well up with joy, there are plenty of surprisingly affordable options too. Here is our selection of the best jewelry gifts for Mother's Day.

Best jewelry for moms

1. For a perfect symbol of your bond: Swarovski Infinity Heart pendant necklace

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Swarovski Infinity Heart pendant necklace

Your mom's love for you is unending, and no piece of jewelry captures that idea better than this Swarovski Infinity Heart pendant necklace. This necklace for Mom combines a sparkling crystal heart latched to an infinity band making a seriously heartfelt necklace that will make any mom go "Aww" when she unwraps it on Mother's Day.

$98 at Amazon

2. For a gorgeous view: Brilliant Earth Mountain Range diamond pendant

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Brilliant Earth Mountain Range diamond pendant

Nothing punctuates the beauty of a mountain range like a diamond. This silver necklace displays a common nature scene with a diamond stud accent as its centerpiece. It comes with a delicate cable chain and goes with just about any outfit.

$125 at Brilliant Earth

3. For Disney moms: Beauty and the Beast rose ring

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: 'Beauty and the Beast' rose ring

This is the best Mother's Day jewelry gift for moms obsessed with the Mickey Mouse company. Pink and white cubic zirconia stones adorn the rose in the center of this ring that's reminiscent of the magical flower from the Oscar-nominated classic Beauty and the Beast. There are plenty of other Disney jewelry pieces available depending on your mom's favorite movie.

$75 at Pandora

4. For a vibrant accessory: Anthropologie resin hoop bracelet

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Anthropologie resin hoop bracelet

Not every mom is into expensive stones. For the mom who adores more casualaccessories this Anthropologie resin hoop bracelet is as eye-catching as any sparkly bangle. It's available in four colors including pink, navy, sand and green.

$28 at Anthropologie

5. For cosmically good earrings: Ana Luisa charm earrings bundle

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Ana Luisa charm earrings bundle

For moms who adore the stars there's no better jewelry set. The Ana Luisa charm earrings bundle comes with three pairs of earrings featuring round, opal and star-shaped cubic zirconia accents. All three pairs are tarnish-resistant and hypoallergenic for those with sensitive skin.

$99 at Ana Luisa

6. For eye-catching earrings: Anthropologie floral Raffia drop earrings

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Anthropologie floral raffia drop earrings

Earrings don't have to have jewels to turn heads. These drop earrings sport two Raffia ribbon balls dangling from a gold-colored floral accent. Ribbon balls come in one of four colors including white, blue, pink and mint.

$44 at Anthropologie

7. For a versatile accessory: Anne Klein women’s premium crystal bangle watch set

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Anne Klein women’s premium crystal bangle watch set

This attractive Anne Klein watch is actually three jewelry pieces in one. This watch comes with three different clasp closure bangles, each sporting a different design. Its dial is mother of pearl with rose gold-tone numerals and crystal accents.

$112 at Amazon (Save $38)

Fine jewelry for moms

8. For the most memorable Mother’s Day gift ever: Blue Nile Alternating size sapphire and diamond bracelet

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Blue Nile alternating sapphire and diamond bracelet

If your last few Mother's Day gifts have been duds, this gorgeous Blue Nile diamond bracelet will cover you for this and all past and future Mother's Day. It features alternating sets of diamonds and your choice of sapphires, rubies, pink sapphires, emeralds or aquamarines on a white gold band.

$4,700 at Blue Nile

9. For a heartfelt ring: Kendra Scott Heart 14k gold band ring in white diamond

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Kendra Scott Heart 14k gold band ring in white diamond

Sometimes the best jewelry gift is also the simplest. This 14k gold ring sports a charming white diamond heart in the middle, a symbol of your love for mom. You can choose between yellow or white gold for the band.

$450 at Kendra Scott

10. For moms who love rose gold: Blue Nile hoop earrings

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Blue Nile hoop earrings

Rose gold is a popular finish for everything from jewelry to smartphones. For the mom obsessed with rose gold, these Blue Nile hoop earrings are an excellent pick. These polished hoop earrings provide a muted, lightweight look that looks great year-round. If you want an even more simple finish, these earrings are also available in white and yellow gold.

$215 at Blue Nile

11. For moms protecting their vibes: Evil Eye sapphire and diamond medallion

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Evil Eye sapphire and diamond medallion

If you have a mom that's more in tune with her spiritual side, this is perhaps the coolest and most chic accessory for her. The stunning sapphire in the center of this 14k gold tumble-finish necklace charm is shaped like the popular symbol of evil eye protection. There are also a few extra sapphire accents to truly make it pop.

$1,275 at Brilliant Earth

Best jewelry for new moms

12. For an earthy look: Inbalmishan raw gemstone bracelet

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Inbalmishan raw gemstone bracelet

There are few things as charming as a piece of hand-crafted jewelry. Inbalmishan crafts raw stones into an attractive gold or silver armband. You can choose between 12 birthstones as well as the number of stones you want on the band. Each piece is made to order so mom can expect a totally original piece.

From $69 at Etsy

13. For staying close to her heart: Petite “Anna” locket necklace

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Petite “Anna” locket necklace

Lockets are a time-honored tradition of staying close to someone's heart, including mom. The Monica Rich Kossan Petite "Anne" sterling silver locket necklace has spots for two images. You can put a photo of yourself in it so mom can always keep you close to her heart. There are even custom engraving options to further personalize it.

From $225 at Monica Rich Kossan

14. For an inexpensive (but thoughtful) option: Loving Family heart-shaped pendant

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Loving Family heart-shaped pendant

Even if you're cash-strapped this Mother's Day, there's still a very heartfelt "thought that counts" option to get your mom. This Loving Family pendant charm displays a mother and one to four kids that make the shape of a heart as they hold hands. It's available in gold, white gold and rose gold finishes.

From $18 at Amazon

15. For storing Mom’s new gifts: Quinn leather jewelry storage collection

Best jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day: Quinn leather jewelry storage collection

This ain't your mother's jewelry box... but it could be. Quinn leather jewelry storage collection is inspired by modular design, with various sizes and styles to store everything from rings to bracelets. Each box is crafted from embossed leather with soft suede interior to perfectly nestle her jewels. You can choose between three different sizes and five different colors.

From $42 at Pottery Barn

