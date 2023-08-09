In this article, we will look at the 15 best medical specialties for female doctors and moms. We will also explore the representation statistics of women in healthcare industry and discuss companies committed to providing quality healthcare. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Best Medical Specialties for Female Doctors and Moms.

Despite women comprising about half of the U.S. population and workforce, progress in innovation and investment in women's health is still lacking. In 2022, women's health startups secured 13.26% of health tech funding which was a huge increase from 2020. However, this relatively small share raises concerns about the attention given to this vital sector. Moreover, a 2019 analysis revealed that women held a 12.6% of partner positions in venture funds involved in digital health which further highlighter the gap in decision-making authority. It is evident that more work is needed to bridge the gender gap and prioritize women's health both in funding and leadership roles within the healthcare industry.

Companies Promising Better Female Healthcare Around the Globe

Morgan Health, a new business of the JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), aims to improve employer-sponsored healthcare quality, efficiency, and equity. Thus, Morgan Health focuses on investing in promising healthcare companies, with a keen interest in women's health initiatives. JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) recognizes the importance of women's health in building a strong and diverse workforce. Hence, Morgan Health has made significant investments in various sectors of women's health, including maternity care, menopause care, and fertility care.

Their recent investment is in Kindbody which is a renowned fertility clinic network, aimed at addressing the pertinent need for accessible and affordable fertility services. This strategic investment approach reflects JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)’s commitment to advancing women's health and empowering employees with comprehensive and inclusive healthcare solutions.

On the other hand, the Endosee Advance system by CooperSurgical, a business unit of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO), is a revolutionary medical device that enhances female healthcare by providing direct visualization for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. This all-in-one system offers instant endometrial imaging and thus, eliminates the need for blind biopsies while enhancing patient care. Its clear color visualization and reusable display module aid in efficient workflow during in-office exams which reduces the need for costly OR visits. By offering a low-cost investment reimbursed as hysteroscopy, the Endosee Advance system by Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)empowers healthcare providers to elevate in-office procedures and improve the overall quality of female healthcare.

Moreover, the Mara Water Ablation System by CooperSurgical is a gentle and efficient endometrial ablation device designed for office-based treatments. It uses water vapor to conform to each woman's unique uterus. The procedure takes only 4 minutes, with the water vapor treatment lasting just 2 minutes. This innovative system by Cooper Corporations Inc (NYSE:COO) can significantly reduce heavy menstrual bleeding, improve quality of life, and maintain long-term access to the uterine cavity for women.

An Analysis of the 2022 Physician Specialty Data Report

Let’s now move on to women in healthcare as professionals. The 2022 Physician Specialty Data Report provides valuable insights for moms and female doctors in the US looking for high-paying medical specialties that also suits their preferences. Among the top specialties with the largest numbers of active physicians in 2021, internal medicine, family medicine/general practice, and pediatrics stand out. Notably, pediatrics has the highest percentage of female physicians at 65.0%. In contrast, orthopedic surgery, with only 5.9% female representation, remains less popular among women. On a side note, the rise of telemedicine is a great opportunity for doctor moms to manage their professional and personal lives with a fairly high work-life balance. It is also one of the best work-from-home jobs.

The report also highlights the age distribution of active physicians and revealed that 46.7% were 55 years or older in 2021. For female doctors considering work-life balance, choosing specialties like sports medicine, which experienced remarkable growth of 42.5% from 2016 to 2021, might offer suitable opportunities. Speaking of work-life balance, you can also check out our article on best jobs for work-life balance.

Moreover, it's noteworthy that certain specialties, such as child and adolescent psychiatry and family medicine/general practice, have high percentages of physicians practicing in the same state where they trained, which could certainly provide more stability for moms that aim to establish their careers close to home.

In the U.S., women represented 45.6% of active Graduate Medical Education (GME) trainees in 2019. Obstetrics and gynecology was the medical specialty with greatest proportion of female doctors at 83.4% female resident. The next female dominated medical specialties were allergy and immunology at 73.5%, and pediatrics at 72.1%.

15 Best Medical Specialties for Female Doctors and Moms

Our Methodology

To list the 15 best medical specialties for female doctors and moms, we read several reddit threads to pick a total of 20 best medical specialties. To filter out the “best specialties”, we tried to target those specialties that were repeatedly described as highly flexible in terms of timings or highly demanded for female doctors. Of those 20, the 15 highest paying ones were eventually selected. The specialties were then ranked based on national average salaries in the US. We acquired our data on national average salaries from Indeed.com. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of 15 Best Medical Specialties for Female Doctors and Moms

15. Allergy and Immunology

Average Salary: $114,780

The field of Allergy and Immunology (AI) has experienced a considerable shift towards a more female-dominated workforce. Back in 1989, only 10% of professionals in AI were female, but this number increased to 25% by 2004. More recently, the trend has accelerated, with 66% of AI fellows in training in the United States being women.

However, the scenario is different in academia. A study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology analyzed the US academic allergy and immunology workforce. Among full professors, 83% were male, and only 17% were female. Female allergists had fewer mean total publications and were less likely to have NIH funding. According to Medifind, Dr Monica G Lawrence is one of best Allergy and Immunology Doctors in the US.

14. Pediatrics

Average Salary: $162,413

Pediatrics is the medical specialty concerned with children's health to provide care, treatment, and prevention of childhood illnesses and promote their well-being. In 2017, the field of pediatrics in the US observed increasing female representation with women comprising 72.3% of residents, 63.3% of physicians in practice, and 57.4% of academicians.

13. Pathology

Average Salary: $174,422

Pathology is one of the best medical specialties for women owing to the work-life balance, varied career paths and reduced physical demands. The job is also intellectual stimulating with an increasing female representation. With flexibility in practice settings and fulfilling patient care through disease diagnosis and treatment guidance, it is one of the most demanded medical specialties for doctor moms.

12. Preventive Medicine

Average Salary: $184,437

Physicians who specialize in preventive medicine focus on promoting health and preventing diseases at both individual and population levels. They are trained to analyze health data, and identify risk factors while developing preventive strategies, and implementing interventions to improve health outcomes and reduce the burden of disease. Preventive medicine specialists play a crucial role in public health efforts and healthcare systems. It is one of the best medical specialties for female doctors and moms.

11. Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Average Salary: $216,545

Hospice and palliative medicine is concerned with offering a compassionate care to improve the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses. Thus, women often find fulfillment in providing comfort, emotional support, and symptom management to help patients and families navigate end-of-life challenges with empathy and understanding. Their nurturing nature along with the flexibility that comes with the role enriches this vital medical specialty.

10. Urology

Average Salary: $236,627

According to AUA census data, the representation of women in urology has increased over the years. In 2020, women accounted for 10.3% of practicing urologists, up from 7.3% in 2014. On the other hand, there were 570 female urologists in US academic institutions, constituting 14.8% of all academic urologists.

9. Plastic Surgery

Average Salary: $245,601

Despite comprising nearly half of medical school graduates, women remain underrepresented in surgical specialties like plastic surgery. Embracing this specialty can empower women to bridge the gender gap and contribute to an ever-evolving field. With a female-to-male ratio of approximately 1:5 among practicing plastic surgeons and residents, the field presents opportunities for women to make a pertinent impact. Moreover, plastic surgery offers flexibility, suitable for balancing professional and personal life effectively.

8. Rheumatology

Average Salary: $253,417

Rheumatology presents an attractive option for women in medicine as it has a reduced work-burden compared to some other specialties. With fewer on-call demands and less physically demanding procedures, rheumatologists often enjoy a better work-life balance. Moreover, the field provides flexible working hours that lets women tailor their schedules to accommodate personal and family commitments. It is one of the best medical specialties for doctor moms.

7. Public Health

Average Salary: $254,862

Public health is a highly demanded domain owing to its usually flexible schedules and focus on community well-being. The field allows them to contribute significantly to population health with a sense of purpose and impact. With diverse opportunities, women often find public health a compelling and meaningful career choice.

6. Neurology

Average Salary: $255,510

Neurologists are medical doctors who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders related to the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. They focus on conditions such as epilepsy, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological disorders. Thye undergo specialized training to provide expert care for patients with complex neurological issues. They are also one of the highest paid medical specialties in the world.

