15 Best Perfumes For Teenage Girls

A New Entrant in the Perfume Industry:

A well-known US-based fashion brand, Kendra Scott, has just entered the perfume industry and it has added fragrances to its product line. Kendra Scott debuted three fragrances in November 2023, each given the name of a different stone: Ruby Musk, Amber Aura, and Jade Blossom. These scents can be purchased online and at Kendra Scott retail stores for between $30 and $120.

The Global Perfume Market:

As we have mentioned in our article 15 Best Everyday Colognes in 2024, Grand View Research states that the global perfume market was valued at $50.85 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2030. This research reports that the expansion is being fueled by a greater emphasis on personal grooming and a growing demand for luxury and exotic fragrances. Moreover, consumers spend more on premium fragrances as disposable incomes rise and living conditions improve, propelling this sector ahead. Another key point to note is that perfumes have become a vital part of the cosmetics and personal care markets, contributing to people's pride and confidence in the face of a growing personal care trend.

Sustainability in the Perfume Industry:

Companies are specifically focusing on sustainability, innovation, and transparency to cater to the shifting needs and preferences of their customers. Thus, this growing demand from consumers for environmentally friendly products is swiftly evolving the perfume industry.

For instance, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), which places a high priority on environmental sustainability, intends to switch out all single-use plastic in packaging by 2025 with 100% sustainable polyester, nylon, and cotton.

American apparel manufacturer PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is the owner of popular brands like Warner's, Olga, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and True & Co. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has a longstanding relationship with the perfume industry and also produces fragrances through its fully owned subsidiaries, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Most importantly, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) generated an annual revenue of $9 billion in 2023 and it is included in 11 Oversold Value Stocks To Buy Now.

A multinational beauty company, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is one of the major players in the perfume industry, with a whopping annual revenue of $5.55 billion in 2023.

In 2023, Coty introduced Where My Heart Beats Eau de Parfum, which was part of Gucci's The Alchemist's Garden line. It successfully became the debut fragrance to be released worldwide using 100% carbon-captured alcohol, making Coty stand out in the perfume industry. According to this company, the aforementioned technology recycles carbon emissions that would otherwise be discharged into the atmosphere into alcohol purified enough for use in high-quality scents. In addition, compared to conventional ways of producing alcohol, this approach requires less agricultural land and less water.

Coty Chief Scientific & Sustainability Officer, Dr. Shimei Fan stated:

"This is an inspiring example for sustainability being the ultimate driver of innovation. Beyond the science, there is something magical in upcycling industrial emissions into alcohol pure enough for use in fine fragrances."

With that said, here are the 15 Best Perfumes For Teenage Girls.

15 Best Perfumes For Teenage Girls

Methodology:

To pick out the 15 Best Perfumes For Teenage Girls, we searched the internet for the best teenage girls’ perfumes and ranked them based on their number of appearances in our sources, so each appearance got one score. Then we ranked the list based on the aggregated scores. In the list, we have also included each perfume’s price and quantity. We've used the price as a tie-breaker and then curated the perfumes for our list. We’ve also mentioned the prices for these perfumes for particular spray bottles with varying capacities. We’ve mostly relied on Sephora and Ulta for this. Please note, however, that we can’t guarantee the accuracy of prices, in case prices vary from region to region.

15. OUAI 'Deen Street' Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $64 for 1.7 o.z

Ouai Dean Street Eau de Parfum is a fruity floral scent that lifts the spirit. This perfume has heart notes of rose, magnolia, muguet, and violet along with top notes of mandarin, lemon, grapefruit, and apricot. This perfume has an alluring scent that is young and fresh. It is one of the perfumes that is best for student.

14. Ariana Grande 'God Is A Woman' Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $65 for 3.4 o.z

It is one of the most popular teenage perfumes. This is a warm, pleasant scent that isn't too sweet or musky and has just the right amount of creamy vanilla notes. Every other teenage girl loves Ariana Grande's fragrances, and this one is no exception.

13. Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Price: $172 for 3.4 o.z

If you're seeking a luxurious scent to wear on special occasions, look no further. Chance by Chanel is a distinctive fruity-floral fragrance with a soft and seductive aroma. Its main notes include citron, jasmine, and teakwood. It is also one of the best perfumes for 18 year old women.

12. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette Spray

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Price: $124 for 3.3 o.z

Teenage girls seeking something new and never too overwhelming may always consider D&G's Light Blue. Simple and delicate, just as its minimalist packaging implies, this perfume is ideal for someone new to fragrances. It is also one of the Top Selling Feminine Fragrances in France.

11. Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum Spray

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Price: $105 for 3.4 o.z

Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum Spray is one of the best perfumes in the world. It's true what they say: sniffing this will make you happy. It's a pleasant scent for the young fragrance enthusiast, with notes of orange, rose, and lily that is uplifting. This one is popular among teenage girls since it is not only citrusy but also has an affordable price tag.

10. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Price: $180 for 3.4 o.z

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb is a scent that brings together notes of orchid, rose, and jasmine to create a sensual but sweet aroma. Due to its amber floral fragrance, this scent also happens to be a favorite among teenage girls. It is one of the 20 Best Feminine Perfumes For Everyday Use.

9. Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Price: $37.90 for 1 o.z

Pretty in name, appearance, and fragrance, Vera Wang's Princess is the go-to perfume for every other teenage girl. The deeper, creamier tones of vanilla, amber, and dark chocolate wonderfully balance the fruity, flowery top notes to create a seductive whiff.

8. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Price: $168 for 3.3 o.z

The fragrance of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia perfume is true to its name. Imagine strolling through a mystical flower garden with purple jasmine and white gardenia blossoms in full bloom. For added sweetness, this scent also contains a small amount of brown sugar. Additionally, this perfume has been one of the 50 Perfume Award Winners In The Last 10 Years and one of the best perfumes for 16 year old girls.

7. Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Price: $72 for 3.4 o.z

This scent has warm musks, creamy vanilla, and sugared blossoms. Interestingly, the fragrance of this perfume feels like a cozy hug with warm notes. This mist can make you feel better overall and attract your partner's attention. Hence, it is ideal to wear for a romantic evening.

6. Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Price: $115 for 3.4 o.z

This fruity scent has a lot of citrus and berry notes. It is also delightful and relaxing. Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum has a base of vanilla, praline, caramel, and amber, along with hints of sandalwood and amber. One cannot help but appreciate the royal aura that the bottle's design exudes.

