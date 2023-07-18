15 best places to buy curtains online to tie a room together

Best places to buy curtains online: Crate and Barrel, Amazon, and other destinations for home decor that ties a room together.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Curtains have a magical way of truly tying the room together, whether you're going for a mid-century modern look or a cottage-core aesthetic. Despite this, curtains are often relegated to afterthought status. Factor in the high price tag and it's no wonder why most people are inclined to skip out on purchasing them.

The best places to buy curtains online offer plenty of cute and affordable picks that can help make a room feel cozier; for example, if you're searching for blackout curtains to reduce sun glares around your home. A quality set may also make your heating bill less gasp-inducing and improve privacy, as noisy neighbors are less likely to get a peep at what's going on inside your pad.

Whether you're shopping for thermal curtains or trying to find a retailer that can help you pick out the best fabric for curtains, this roundup covers all the best sites online to start your search and bring you one step closer to the interior design of your dreams.

1. Amazon

Best places to buy curtains online: Amazon

The internet superstore sells everything from trail mix to home projectors, so naturally it's a great place to score some home decor. Amazon has countless styles of curtains available with many of them available with that sweet two-day Prime shipping.

From $5 at Amazon

2. Wayfair

Best places to buy curtains online: Wayfair

When it comes to home goods, you can't do much better than Wayfair. The online retail giant carries thousands of highly rated curtains, from blackout curtains to kitchen valences, and more. Wayfair sells curtains in nearly every style and color, meaning you can find a perfect pair to match your own home style.

From $8 at Wayfair

3. Anthropologie

Best places to buy curtains online: Anthropologie

Anthropologie is well-known as a clothing store, but it's also a great place to shop for home décor, especially curtains. Being Anthropologie, you already know that its curtains fit a certain aesthetic—boho and shabby-chic lovers to the front, please—but if that's your style and you're willing to pay a little extra, you can get some stylish curtains that'll really make a statement in your home.

From $58 at Anthropologie

4. Society6

Best places to buy curtains online: Society6

If you're shopping for the best blackout curtains, Society6 is a great retailer to consider. It’s like Etsy, but it does all the manufacturing for the artists. Artists just have to make the design and Society6 applies it to different media. When it comes to blackout curtains, you can shop from an assortment of creatively designed panels, so whether you're into geometric patterns like soft blue hexagons or you're obsessed with finding the perfect fruity set to make your kitchen feel even more vibrant, Society6 has a little something creative for everyone.

From $67 at Society6

5. Home Depot

Best places to buy curtains online: Home Depot

You can buy more than lumber and gardening supplies at Home Depot. This home improvement retailer might have made a name for itself as the place where pros go to get supplies for renovations but we're going to let you in a little secret: It's actually a great spot for the best curtain rods and curtains, too.

There are thousands of options to choose from on Home Depot’s website, so you could definitely find something to your taste. Another advantage to shopping at the big orange retailer is that most of their curtains are very affordably priced compared to retailers like Anthropologie, and with the range of choices available, you could easily find a set to match the rest of your décor.

From $6 at Home Depot

6. Pottery Barn

Best places to buy curtains online: Pottery Barn

Unsure what the best fabric for curtains is? At Pottery Barn, you can shop for everything from flax linen to velvet twill, sheer lace, and other options, which makes it one of the best retailers to head to when you're searching for variety. Another advantage is that you can find a lot of the best noise-reducing curtains, too (like our favorite pick), and because the curtains are so understated, they won't overwhelm in a room the way that heavily patterned curtains might. If you love minimalism and really need a new set of curtains, these could be a winner.

From $19 at Pottery Barn

7. Urban Outfitters

Best places to buy curtains online: Urban Outfitters

Although Urban Outfitters is mostly known as a mecca for Gen Z-friendly fashion, this trendy retailer actually offers a ton of home goods, which could be great for shoppers looking to add a retro-style aesthetic to their pads. The curtains in particular run the gamut: You can get airy, light-filtering options that'll help add a burst of warmth to any space, but you can also shop for a wonderful assortment of beaded curtains.

While not ideal for reducing noise or cutting down on heating costs, beaded curtains conjure up a shabby-chic look that feels straight out of the 70s, in a good way. No other retailer offers as many adorable ones as UO, which makes it one of the best places to start—and end—your search for them.

From $39 at Urban Outfitters

8. Etsy

Best places to buy curtains online: Etsy

Our favorite: Jaipur Collecitive White Gold Mandala Window Curtains—$40

Prices: $$

Return/Exchange Policies: Varies by shop

If Society6 is where you could find any niche design you’d want, Etsy is where you’d go if you wanted to truly look at every curtain design on the planet. There are thousands of options on Etsy’s curtain page, and while it’s a lot to take in, the best approach for shopping on Etsy is to have some idea of what you want so you can search for that rather than clicking through endless pages. To narrow down the field, think of a color, pattern, trend, or general look you want your curtains to have.

From $18 at Etsy

9. West Elm

Best places to buy curtains online: West Elm

Our favorite: Luster Velvet Curtain, Midnight—from $101

Prices: $$$$

Return/Exchange Policies: 7 days for Quick Ship upholstery items; 30 days for all other merchandise

West Elm’s curtain selection is vast and ideal for interior design lovers who wants to bring an elegant touch to their living space. As far as shopping the site online, West Elm makes things moderately simple by having shoppers choose whether they want to look at solid color or patterned curtains. From plush velvet to Belgian flax, the curtain fabrics available on the site also offer a plethora of options, and you can segment by color palettes and patterns, to find the best fit for your abode.

From $39 at West Elm

10. QVC

Best places to buy curtains online: QVC

You can shop a lot of big-name brands at QVC, but something you might not know is that this iconic home shopping network also offers some of the best room-darkening curtains, which can be clutch if you're trying to add more privacy to your home. While some sets go for more money, a lot of QVC's curtains are affordably priced at between $40 to $60, so it means you're less likely to break the bank shopping there, too.

From $9 at QVC

11. Crate & Barrel

Best places to buy curtains online: Crate & Barrel

It’d be funny if Crate & Barrel was like the Container Store and only sold crates and barrels. But instead it sells all manner of home décor and curtains, so it suits our purposes. As with all of Crate & Barrel’s catalogue, the design of the curtains are very euro-chic. Think of bright whites or geometric patterns and you’ll have a good idea of what’s available.

From $70 at Crate and Barrel

12. Overstock

Best places to buy curtains online: Overstock

One of the biggest advantages to shopping at Overstock for curtains is that you can segment your search based on light filtration, so you can choose from blackout to room-darkening curtains (they are, in fact, different), to semi-sheer picks, and more. You can also browse an assortment of styles, based on your aesthetic. Overstock offers bohemian, farmhouse, contemporary, and other patterns, and you can typically find deals on top-rated selections, with some curtains going for even less than $15, which is incredible for anyone on a tight budget.

From $9 at Overstock

13. Walmart

Best places to buy curtains online: Walmart

If you're on a budget, Walmart can be a solid choice. If you shop the retailer's house brand, Mainstays, you can snag basic yet functional sets that would work well for off-campus apartments, dorms and other spaces. Another great advantage is that they have a good selection for kids' rooms and nurseries. If, for example, you're searching for the best blackout curtains for nurseries, you'll have a multitude of options that won't break the bank.

From $8 at Walmart

14. Kohl’s

Best places to buy curtains online: Kohl's

Being a department store, Kohl’s has tons of different curtain brands to choose from, and like Walmart, these offerings are cost-effective, especially if you shop during a sale (of which, Kohl's has many). You can choose from sheer to light-filtering curtains if you'd like a set that feels airy and will let a bit of sunshine into a room. If privacy is what you're after (or you're looking for a set that'll help keep heat inside your home, and thus reduce heating costs), then blackout or room-darkening curtains from Kohl's could be great. While the designs are pretty basic, you get a lot of bang for your buck at this retailer.

From $9 at Kohl's

15. Joss & Main

Best places to buy curtains online: Joss & Main

The main benefit of shopping on Joss & Main’s website is that each style of curtain comes in a variety of colors, making it easy to find the exact design you want. You don’t want to compromise on curtains because you’ll have to look at them for so long, so you could (and should) spend hours looking through Joss & Main’s options.

From $8 at Joss and Main

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 best places to buy curtains online: Best stores to buy curtains