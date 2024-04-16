15 Best Places To Retire in 2024

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

When it comes to meeting the needs of American retirees, certain cities fare better than others. There are factors, particularly quality of the health care and quality of life concerns, that are more important to senior citizens than they are to others.

Here are the 15 best cities to retire in 2024, ranked from best to worst by U.S. News & World Report.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg ranks highly within the U.S. for its proximity to many medical specialists and hospitals. It’s also tax-friendly to retirees. Those looking to stay active can hike along the Susquehanna River or the Appalachian Trail.

Reading, Pennsylvania

Reading shares a lot of Harrisburg’s desirable qualities for retirees, including the availability of health care and lower taxes compared to the national average. The cost of living is also similarly low.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

If you’re noticing a trend, rest assured it doesn’t stop here. Lancaster’s low cost of living, distinct seasons and diverse communities of residents make it a welcoming retirement spot.

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Scranton is another great retirement destination in Pennsylvania. Like its sister cities, it features accessible health care and a level of affordability that meets the needs of retirees on a budget.

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Rounding out the top five is Allentown, another city that benefits highly from Pennsylvania’s relatively low taxes and housing affordability. Like Harrisburg and the others, it promotes outdoor activity with a number of hiking opportunities.

New York City, New York

This may be surprising to rank so highly, as NYC is not exactly known for its affordability. In fact, it’s known for steep health care and housing costs. All that being said, NYC features premier health care services, private and public — including the New York Presbyterian Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital. While health care is expensive, it is comprehensive and highly ranked.

York, Pennsylvania

Should the hefty housing costs of New York City be too much of a detractor, Pennsylvania returns with its much more affordable housing and health care costs. York is another one of these cities. The sheer abundance of retirement destinations in Pennsylvania is great, because if one spot proves too competitive or otherwise undesirable, there are plenty of other attractive options.

Daytona Beach, Florida

In addition to the incredible allure of the beach, Daytona Beach has lower housing prices than the national average. It also boasts its share of solid health care and medical establishments.

Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown’s lower housing and medical costs make it a good choice for retirees. It generally has lower food, gas and utility costs than the national average, too. The Addison of Cornersburg is a highly regarded local senior living community with expansive services. You’ll also be surrounded by plenty of nature.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh doesn’t present itself like a prime retirement location, yet its cost of living is lower than other major metropolitan areas — and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is one of the most respected in the country. As a bonus, it’s also one of the greenest cities in America.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Affectionately referred to as “Tree Town” for its abundance of forested areas, Ann Arbor has excellent health care, with Michigan Medicine being a highly regarded and comprehensive health care facility. The amenities are also comparatively inexpensive as well. It also scores highly in terms of overall happiness of its residents.

Tampa, Florida

Tampa is another destination for ocean enthusiasts, one that offers a number of affordable, senior-friendly living communities. The respected Moffitt Cancer Center also helps make it a good choice based on the availability of health care services.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

World-class medical institutions and hospitals make Philadelphia a suitable place for retirees. Adding onto the great specialized care is the ease of access through its public transportation amenities — including subways, buses and trolleys — which enable residents to get to any of the parks and museums.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne has solid housing affordability and ranks highly for its residents’ happiness. Whether you’re interested in books or nature, there are libraries and parks available for you to enjoy. It also features a number of retirement communities.

Manchester, New Hampshire

Rounding out the list is Manchester, which is an affordable destination representing New Hampshire. There are well-regarded medical facilities like Elliot Hospital and several assisted living communities. The quality of life is good, with a low crime rate and diverse population. The surrounding trees, mountains and valleys make for great landscape viewing opportunities.

