This article takes a look at the 15 best places to retire in Arizona. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on navigating retirement living in the US, you may go to 5 Best Places to Retire in Arizona.

Deciding Where To Make Your Retirement Home

Retirement is not just about staying at home - it’s about deciding where to stay at home. According to HireAHelper’s 2023-2024 Moving Migration Report, 2023 was a historic year for migration trends. A mere 7.8% of Americans moved states, the lowest ever number since the 1948 US Census when US migration trends were first recorded.

Despite these faltering numbers, retirement moves were on the rise. Compared to 2022, 2023 saw a 44.4% rise in retirement moves. There’s a host of reasons why American retirees are changing destinations as they enter the golden years of their lives. According to United Van Lines, some of the top reasons why retirees move are to seek a lower cost of living and warmer weather.

While moving may not seem like the ideal retiree choice - after all, it’s not an easy process - there are steps that senior citizens can take to make the move easier. U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) lists a number of helpful tips for seniors on the move. This includes decluttering, finding friends and family to help, and taking the assistance of moving companies. U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) itself operates in all 50 American states and can help senior citizens in packing, loading, unloading, and cleaning up. Not only this, but U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) also offers a U-Box container service that provides direct delivery to the senior citizen’s new home.

For retirees who do choose to move, there are certain trends. According to AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), the top five states that American retirees are moving to are Florida, South Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington, in order of likelihood. While these may be the most popular choices, American retiree migration trends are much more varied. Arizona, for instance, is another state which attracts retirees.

You might be wondering, is Arizona a retirement friendly state? Well, the state experiences a favorable climate with hot summers and mild winters, perfect for retirees who may want to avoid the nuisance of extremely chilly weather. Arizona also offers good healthcare - the state received a number 24 healthcare rank according to U.S. News & World Report. This combined with the many stunning natural landscapes and mix of indoor and outdoor activities that the state holds make it a great pick for a retiree on the move.

That being said, there are destinations to navigate within the state. Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) puts the median house price for Arizona at $433,500 - a figure that presents itself to be out of reach for many retirees. As for rent, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) puts the average monthly charge at $1,305 for one-bedroom rentals. While these numbers may not seem daunting to some, to others - especially Social Security retirees - they can be quite burdensome. Of course, both Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) list more affordable options - but knowing which places to look at certainly helps.

To facilitate present and potential retirees in navigating the move to Arizona state, we have compiled a list of the 15 best places to retire in Arizona.

15 Best Places to Retire in Arizona

Methodology

To compile this list of the 15 best places to retire in Arizona, we consulted several sources including NewHomeSource, Niche, MoneyTalksNews, GOBankingRates, AZAnimals, The Travel, and World Population Review. Once a list of places was compiled using these sources, we then ranked them across multiple factors, namely, their cost of living, their livability scores, and their median house price. For this article, cost of living indices were taken from Best Places, livability scores were taken from Area Vibes, and median house prices were taken from Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN). A cumulative score was then assigned to each place, with the 15 highest-scoring places making our list of the 15 best places to retire in Arizona.

For cities that gained an equal score, their cost of living index was used as a tie-breaker. The resulting list is presented in ascending order, with the highest-ranked place being presented last. It is important to remember that personal preference plays a big part. The best course of action is to visit the place you plan to move to, converse with locals, take advice from a financial consultant, and only then make your final decision.

Here are the 15 best places to retire in Arizona:

15. Vail

Insider Monkey Score: 64

Cost of Living Index: 97

Livability: 66

Median House Price: $439,495

First up on our list of best places to retire in Arizona is Vail. This destination offers retirees a cost of living that is 3% lower than the national average - helping them save dollars and get by on a smaller retirement budget. Residents of Vail can visit the Colossal Cave Mountain Park or enjoy a day of golfing at the Del Lago Golf Club.

14. Marana

Insider Monkey Score: 67

Cost of Living Index: 97

Livability: 66

Median House Price: $406,000

Our next selection is the Pima County town of Marana. With a desert climate, Marana is the perfect destination for retirees looking to avoid the cold. The town holds a deep farming history and offers residents a host of recreational activities - including golfing and a brewery.

13. Bullhead City

Insider Monkey Score: 73

Cost of Living Index: 100.1

Livability: 64

Median House Price: $293,000

Located on the Colorado River, Bullhead City enjoys ample tourism throughout the year. Receiving over 300 sunny days annually, many retirees and visitors flock to the area during the winter season to escape colder states. Once here, residents can find plenty to do, including golfing, fishing, participating in senior sporting events, and visiting the city’s many museums.

12. Fortuna Foothills

Insider Monkey Score: 74

Cost of Living Index: 91

Livability: 60

Median House Price: $349,000

With a cost of living that is 9% lower than the national average, Fortuna Foothills is accommodating to retirees with a smaller monthly budget. The city experiences low rainfall over the course of the year, making it a perfect spot for senior citizens who like to avoid wetter weather.

11. Sun City

Insider Monkey Score: 75

Cost of Living Index: 98

Livability: 71

Median House Price: $288,250

An age-restricted suburb, Sun City is a an ideal place to retire for those who wish to lead physically active lifestyles. Owing to its abundant amenities and a warm climate, this community offers retirees an active and sociable lifestyle in an affordable setting.

10. Drexel Heights

Insider Monkey Score: 78

Cost of Living Index: 97

Livability: 65

Median House Price: $322,400

Claiming the tenth spot on our list - and one of the best places to retire in Arizona for retirees - is none other than Drexel Heights. With a lower-than-average cost of living and median house price, the place is perfect for the financially conscious retiree.

9. Oro Valley

Insider Monkey Score: 79

Cost of Living Index: 97

Livability: 81

Median House Price: $517,000

A suburban town, Oro Valley in Arizona is best known for the rumored gold deposits that inspired the town’s name. Retirees can enjoy a laid-back environment as they partake in water-based activities at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, visit the Honey Bee Canyon Park, or catch a bite at the Harvest Restaurant.

8. Ajo

Insider Monkey Score: 84

Cost of Living Index: 97

Livability: 63

Median House Price: $179,000

If you’re looking for small towns in Arizona to retire, then you might’ve just found your perfect spot in the form of Ajo. Located in Pima County, Ajo is one of the smallest towns on our list with a population of under 3,000 according to the latest United States Census. Retirees can enjoy a cost of living that is 3% lower than the national average, and median house prices that are also under the $180,000 mark.

7. Bisbee

Insider Monkey Score: 86

Cost of Living Index: 84.8

Livability: 59

Median House Price: $255,000

At a cost of living index of 84.8, Bisbee in Arizona has one of the lowest cost of living figures on our list. Set in Southeast Arizona within the Mule Mountains, Bisbee is popular for its mining history. The city is known to store deposits of gold, silver, Bisbee Blue Turquoise, and most famously, high-grade copper. Interested residents can visit the Bisbee Restoration Museum and the Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum to learn more about the city’s history.

6. Nogales

Insider Monkey Score: 90

Cost of Living Index: 81.6

Livability: 66

Median House Price: $358,000

Nogales’ place on our list of best places to retire in Arizona is self-explanatory. Located in Santa Cruz County, Nogales is an excellent spot for retirees looking to get by on Social Security payouts or an otherwise small monthly budget. The city offers residents a cost of living that is 18.4% lower than the national average.

