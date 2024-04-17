This article takes a look at the 15 best places to retire in Georgia. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on navigating retirement living in the US, you may go to 5 Best Places to Retire in Georgia.

Navigating an American Retirement

Hitting your mid-60s, hanging up your work tie, and spending the rest of your days on the golf course - this is what the stereotypical American retirement has been painted to be. In reality, America’s retirement landscape is evolving and a greater number of US citizens are staying in the workforce well beyond their 60s.

A 2023 study by the Pew Research Center found that America’s current older workforce consists of about 11 million workers - a number that has quadrupled since the 1980s. Even in terms of percentage, the number of older Americans working today is much greater today than in the 1980s - 2023 saw 19% of all older Americans working, compared to a mere 11% in 1987.

This is not a temporary trend either. Research by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that the presence of older Americans in the workforce will grow over the next decade. The research suggests that by 2032, 8.6% of the US workforce will consist of workers over the age of 65, a 2% increase from 2022 numbers. All this has had an impact on the average US retirement age which Gallup says has risen to 62 from the 59 figure associated with the early 2000s.

The obvious question follows - why are Americans working more years? The answer is a mix of both want and need.

“You can think of it as both a reflection of empowered preferences to go work more and longer — versus curtailed savings that force you into the labor force. They’re both happening.” -Kathryn Edwards, Economist

Recent years have seen a noticeable change in retirement income sources. Gallup shares that about 59% of retirees account for Social Security as a major source of their retirement income. Other sources - such as home equity and insurance plans - are seeing record lows with the former being utilized by only 15% of retirees. All in all, Americans are pessimistic about their approaching retirement, with sentiments being the worst they have been since 2012 Gallup reports.

Unsurprisingly, American expectations for a comfortable retirement generally don’t align with their realities. A survey conducted by The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) revealed that Americans estimate needing $1.8 million for a comfortable retirement - eons away from the 59% of retirees who attribute a large part of their income to Social Security checks. Recently, several financial tools and services have entered the market, aiming to help Americans better manage their retirement savings. These include the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)'s Financial Wellness Tracker and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s Retirement Income Calculator. While useful, tools are only an assistive measure and cannot replace the financial realities that plague today’s average American citizen.

Story continues

Even if retirees are not looking to match the Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) survey number, many senior citizens work longer to get full advantage of retirement benefits. For those born after 1960, US retirement benefits are only fully realized at the age of 67, a motivating factor for many individuals to keep working past their early 60s.

As such, when retirement does finally roll around, the emphasis is on making the best of it. For some, this means finding the best places to retire around the world, and for others, it means simply partaking in interstate travel to find your best American retirement destinations. An increasingly popular retirement state is turning out to be Georgia. Subtropical climate, lower costs of living, and Southern hospitality are just some of the factors that draw retirees.

To facilitate retirees who are pondering the move to Georgia, we have compiled a list of the 15 best places to retire in Georgia.

15 Best Places to Retire in Georgia

Methodology

To compile this list of the 15 best places to retire in Georgia, we consulted several sources including our own lists, as well as external sources such asThe Tech Advocate, Movoto, Niche, Travel+Leisure, and New Home Source. Once a list of places was compiled, we then ranked them across multiple factors, namely, their livability score, their average monthly charge for a one-bedroom rental, and their average grocery bill for an individual. For this article, livability scores were taken from AreaVibes, rent figures were taken from Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Zumper, and grocery prices were taken from the Economic Policy Institute (where specific town or city grocery prices were unavailable, county prices were applied). To ensure that the recommended places were of a suitable living standard, we removed any places with a livability score of below 60. Places without one-bedroom rental listings were also removed. A cumulative score was then assigned to each place, with the 15 highest-scoring places making our list of the 15 best places to retire in Georgia. For places that gained an equal score, their grocery figures were used as a tie-breaker. Our list is presented in ascending order.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Here are the 15 best places to retire in Georgia:

15. Rome

Insider Monkey Score: 59

Livability Score: 64

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $950

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $325

Set in the foothills of America’s Appalachian Mountains, Rome is the largest city in Floyd County. With a suburban feel, residents can escape the noise and chaos of a busy city life, perfect for retirees who are in search of a more peaceful residential environment. As for leisure, retirees can visit the city’s many parks and museums.

14. Augusta

Insider Monkey Score: 60

Livability Score: 64

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $910

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $329

Set near the South Carolina border, Augusta in Georgia is one of the best places to live for seniors on Social Security. With monthly rent and groceries adding up to the $1,250 mark, retirees on Social Security will have ample budget left over for healthcare, transportation, and a little luxurious spending - think local vacations or retail therapy.

13. Kingsland

Insider Monkey Score: 61

Livability Score: 69

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $830

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $357

Located in Camden County, Kingsland offers retirees access to wildlife and water. Set in Georgia’s Southeastern coast, Kingsland residents can visit the nearby Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Here, visitors can immerse in a wide range of wildlife - including bears, raccoons, snakes, and birds. The cherry on top is the low rent - with average prices around the $800 mark, Kingsland is a great place for those surviving on a Social Security income.

12. Warner Robins

Insider Monkey Score: 61

Livability Score: 64

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $795

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $333

With a population of over 80,000 according to the last United States Census, Warner Robins is the perfect Georgia pick for retirees looking to experience city life. There’s lots to do in the city, meaning that retirees from all backgrounds will fit right in. Residents can visit the Museum of Aviation, Rigby’s Water World, and the Georgia Artisan Center to spend their days.

11. Tifton

Insider Monkey Score: 64

Livability Score: 71

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $1,025

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $331

A college town, Tifton is one of the best places for seniors to live in Georgia. Known as ‘The Friendly City’, Tifton’s residents are warm and welcoming - the perfect environment for senior citizens looking to beat the retirement blues. With a deep agricultural history, the city boasts expansive farmlands that combine a mix of modern and traditional techniques.

10. Jesup

Insider Monkey Score: 64

Livability Score: 68

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $1,250

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $299

Located in Wayne County, Jesup is best known for its attractions. The Jesup Drive-In Theater, the Historic Strand Diner Cinema, the Bill Moris Park, and the Pine Forest Country Club are just some of the spots that retirees can visit. A small place with a population of under 10,000, Jesup offers quiet, peaceful living - perfect for senior citizens.

9. Martinez

Insider Monkey Score: 65

Livability Score:

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $1,006

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $345

Martinez is the perfect spot for the outdoorsy retiree. The city hosts the Savannah Rapids Park which is situated along the Reed Creek Waterfall and the Augusta Canal. Residents can bike the Augusta Canal Trail, visit Lake Olmstead, or have a picnic amongst the scenic views.

8. Macon

Insider Monkey Score: 66

Livability Score: 75

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $1,050

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $340

Located in Central Georgia, Macon is best known for its rich musical history. Honored as the home of the Allman Brothers from 1970 to 1973, the band’s former residence has been converted into an interactive museum known as the Big House Museum. The city also holds other historical and cultural pieces, such as the Tubman Museum and its collection of African-American history, culture, and art, and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

7. Lawrenceville

Insider Monkey Score: 67

Livability Score: 85

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $1,452

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $344

Set in Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville is an Atlantan suburb. Having experienced significant growth in recent years, the city offers a combination of commercial, recreational, and residential areas - perfect for retirees who want some entertainment in their lives. Residents can visit the Aurora Theater, the Slow Pour Brewing Company Brewery, and the Rhodes Jordan Park to keep themselves busy.

6. Waynesboro

Insider Monkey Score: 67

Livability Score: 61

Average Monthly One-Bedroom Rental: $810

Average Monthly Grocery for an Adult: $287

The number six spot on our list of best places to retire in Georgia is the Burke County city of Waynesboro. With a relatively low average rental figure of $810, Waynesboro retirees can easily survive on a Social Security income. The city boasts a busy industrial and agricultural sector, making Waynesboro a great retirement pick.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Places to retire in Georgia.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Best Places to retire in Georgia is originally published on Insider Monkey.