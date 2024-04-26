This article takes a look at the 15 best places to retire in Oregon. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on navigating retirement living in the US, you may go to 5 Best Places to Retire in Oregon.

An Oregon Retirement: Yay or Nay?

According to a recent survey by ClearMatch Medicare, 45% of American seniors name travel as a retirement-time goal. In fact, an insight into US traveler demographics by Zippia reveals that this goal often becomes reality. The average age of a US traveler is 51 years old, and if we look at white US travelers specifically, then this age grows to 57 and 53 for men and women, respectively. Moreover, a whopping 84% of all US travelers are in the 40+ age category. So, why is America’s older population so prone to traveling? And what are the drivers behind it?

Well, for one, there is the freedom - and the demand for a distraction from the loneliness - of an empty nest. As individuals grow older, it is more likely that children have left the home to pursue their own lives, leaving their parents free to follow their paths. Secondly, older adults may have better finances, allowing them to spend on luxuries such as travel. Vice President of Sales for ClearMatch Medicare, Jennifer Girdler, also weighed in on the trend.

“Many retirees are eager to embark on a new chapter filled with their passions and interests. While there are concerns about the challenges that come with later life changes, it’s inspiring to see that seniors are proactively addressing these issues by setting retirement goals.” -Jennifer Girdler, Vice President of Sales, ClearMatch Medicare

Among the many purposes of American travel is the drive to find the ideal retirement destination - whether simply in a different state or a different country. Reverting back to ClearMatch Medicare’s survey, results reveal that only about 41% of Americans in the 65 and above age group plan to stay put during retirement - the rest are open to relocation. Some of the most common reasons as to why American seniors relocate is in search of warmer weather and quieter, more peaceful locations.

If venturing abroad to some of the best expat retirement countries in the world seems like too far of a shot in the dark, then interstate moves can be just as rewarding - if not more. A search for favorable taxation policies, lower costs of living, and even moving closer to family are among the most common reasons why America’s retiring class moves. Of course, with over 50 states on hand, landing on a retirement destination can prove to be a taxing challenge - but among the hidden gems lies the state of Oregon.

Story continues

As with all places, retiring in Oregon has its pros and cons. To name one each, stunning meteor showers and troublesome brush fires. Statistically, there is favor on Oregon’s side. SeniorLiving reports that about 37% of Oregon’s population is in the 50 and above age group, and they tend to fare pretty well. For one, the state boasts an average life expectancy - 79.5 years - that is a full year above the US average. Senior citizens who choose to stay in the workforce also face favorable circumstances with them receiving a higher wage than the national average for the 65 and above population. Oregon also matches seniors’ climate expectations with Eastern Oregon embracing a semi-arid climate and Western Oregon holding a warm-summer Mediterranean climate.

In terms of living expenses, Oregon’s rental market is more advantageous than that of the US as a whole. According to Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), Oregon’s median figure for a one-bedroom rental lies at $1,400 - a whole 13% lower than the national median of $1,600. While even $1,400 is a sizeable figure to deduct from your monthly budget, retirees can search for more affordable options with Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) listing rentals as low as $338.

For senior citizens who are planning to make more permanent housing plans and purchase a property of their own, the Oregon market is more expensive than some other states. The median price for an Oregon house sits at $499,000, according to Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN). However, Oregon’s property tax rate of 0.82% is lower than the US average of 0.99%

The state is also welcoming to retirees living off of Social Security checks as Oregon is among the states that won’t tax Social Security income in 2024, helping those already on a small budget to live a little easier.

All of this brings us back to the question of ‘Is Oregon friendly for retirees - is it a yes or a no?’ With the right planning, the right financial advice, and the right location, an Oregon retirement can prove to be extremely rewarding and a decision you won’t regret.

To facilitate present and potential retirees in navigating the move to Oregon state, we have compiled a list of the 15 best places to retire in Oregon.

15 Best Places to Retire in Oregon

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology

To compile this list of the 15 best places to retire in Oregon, we consulted several sources including our lists of 25 Best Cities where You can Retire on $4,000 a Month, 16 Best Cities for Retirees in the Pacific Northwest, 20 Best Kept Secret Places to Retire in USA, 20 Safest Places To Retire in the US, 20 Best US Cities to Retire with $1 Million in Retirement Savings, Niche, SmartAsset, NewHomeSource, Unbiased, and Planswell.

Once a list of places was compiled, we ranked them across multiple factors, namely, cost of living, livability scores, and median house price. For this article, livability scores were taken from Area Vibes, median house prices were taken from Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), and the cost of living index was our own. To ensure that the recommended places were of a suitable living standard and not overly expensive, we removed places with a livability score below 60 and a cost of living index higher than 120. A cumulative score was then assigned - livability scores were given a double weightage - with the 15 highest-scoring places making our list of the 15 best places to retire in Oregon.

For places that gained an equal score, their cost of living index was used as a tie-breaker. The resulting list is presented in ascending order.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Here are the 15 best places to retire in Oregon:

15. Prineville

Insider Monkey Score: 65

Livability: 71

Cost of Living Index: 100.1

Median House Price: $413,500

Starting off our list of the best places to retire in Oregon is the Crook County city of Prineville. Known as the ‘Rockhound Capital of the U.S.’, Prineville gets the name due to the gemstones that are located in the area. The city holds a population of less than 11,500 - as per the last United States Census - offering retirees a break from the hustle and bustle of big cities. Prineville residents can spend their days at the Crook County Library, the Pine Movie Theater, and the Steins Pillar hiking trail.

14. Bend

Insider Monkey Score: 66

Livability: 84

Cost of Living Index: 118.5

Median House Price: $734,900

Our next pick is the riverside city of Bend. Located on the Deschutes River, the city is also near the Cascade Mountains which lie to its west and hold several trails and ski resorts. The city proves to be the perfect retirement spot for senior citizens who want to spend their retirement in nature, as Bend holds stunning views and plenty of access to the great outdoors. While the city’s high cost of living might be a hit to some, Bend does provide more affordable living options.

13. Corvallis

Insider Monkey Score: 66

Livability: 81

Cost of Living Index: 106.9

Median House Price: $555,000

The Benton County city of Corvallis is one of the best places to retire in Oregon for retirees, and it claims the twelfth spot on our list. A college town, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University, offering residents an urban-suburban feel. Residents can find fresh produce at the Corvallis Farmers’ Market, catch a film at the Whiteside Movie Theatre, and indulge in a delicious bite at the Block 15 Brewing Co. restaurant.

12. Grants Pass

Insider Monkey Score: 66

Livability: 70

Cost of Living Index: 96.3

Median House Price: $393,500

Our first Josephine County pick, the city of Grants Pass gets its name from a historical military event - General Ulysses Grant’s triumph at Vicksburg in 1863. A place with a reasonable cost of living, Grants Pass is welcoming to retirees living on a budget. Residents can visit the Reinhart Volunteer Park, the Grants Pass Museum of Art, and the Grants Pass Growers Market to find the best local shopping offerings.

11. Roseburg

Insider Monkey Score: 67

Livability: 66

Cost of Living Index: 89.8

Median House Price: $335,000

With a cost of living that is 10.2% lower than the national average, the Douglas County city of Roseburg is accommodating to the on-a-budget retiree. Located in the Umpqua River Valley, Roseburg is a city set in nature. The city is known as the ‘Timber Capital of the Nation’ as it operated as a timber town in the twentieth century - although currently, the town is a growing tourist spot. Residents and visitors alike can visit the TenDown Bowling & Entertainment bowling alley, Micelli Park, and the Riverfront Disc Golf Course.

10. Pendleton

Insider Monkey Score: 67

Livability: 63

Cost of Living Index: 88.8

Median House Price: $305,000

The city of Pendleton claims the number ten spot on our list with its low cost of living and frontier culture. The city provides residents with all the necessary amenities, including a hospital - particularly important for ailing senior citizens. Residents can spend their days enjoying a range of outdoor and indoor activities that Pendleton has to offer, including the Pendleton Center for the Arts.

9. Ontario

Insider Monkey Score: 69

Livability: 65

Cost of Living Index: 87.6

Median House Price: $317,500

Ontario’s winning point is its affordable living. With a cost of living that is 12.4% lower than the national average, the city of Ontario is among the best places to retire in Oregon on a budget. Located in Malheur County, the city witnesses the Snake River running alongside its Idaho border. The perfect nature resort, Ontario boasts river canyons, desert displays, and mountain ranges making for a picturesque retirement destination.

8. Astoria

Insider Monkey Score: 70

Livability: 82

Cost of Living Index: 107.6

Median House Price: $460,000

Astoria is one of the best coastal towns in Oregon to retire. The city is near the Pacific Ocean on the Columbia River, offering stunning water views to its residents. Astoria is Oregon’s oldest city, being founded in 1811, and is known as the first settlement that was set up to the west of the famous Rocky Mountains. Residents can visit the city’s historical landmark - The Astoria Column - traverse the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, and catch a bite at Mo’s Seafood & Chowder.

7. Dallas

Insider Monkey Score: 70

Livability: 79

Cost of Living Index: 101.1

Median House Price: $398,990

If a peaceful retirement is what you’re in search of, then the Polk County city of Dallas might just be your ideal spot. With a population of less than 17,500 at the time of the last United States Census, the city is friendly and welcoming. Residents can visit the Amalie Robert Estate winery, Dallas City Park, and the New Morning Bakery for some fresh baked goods.

6. Ashland

Insider Monkey Score: 75

Livability: 83

Cost of Living Index: 102.6

Median House Price: $517,500

With a reasonable cost of living, a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities, and plenty of dining options, Ashland finds its way onto our list of the best retirement locations in Oregon. The city is known for housing the Oregon Shakespeare Festival theater as well as being abundant in nature with its many parks.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Places to Retire in Oregon.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Best Places to Retire in Oregon is originally published on Insider Monkey.