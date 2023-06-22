In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best places to retire in Texas. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of retiring in the south, you may jump to 5 Best Places to Retire in Texas.

Retiring in Texas

The South may be an ideal retirement destination for most, but one Lone Star state stands tall amongst them all. Diverse landscape, vibrant cities, immense recreational opportunities, and just the right dash of Southern hospitality makes Texas every retiree’s dream abode. For those considering making it a permanent home, a comfortable retirement in Texas costs around $52,341.

So why retire in Texas? Well, retiring in Texas has many pros and cons. For starters, the state enjoys a low cost of living. Missouri Economic Research & Information Center notes the Texas cost of living index to be 93.0, implying that the cost of living is 7% cheaper than the national average. Affordability is a prime reason the state is experiencing rapid growth too. Between the years 2010-2020, the population in the state has increased by a whopping 4 million people.

Another benefit of retiring in Texas is cheap housing. With housing prices soaring across the United States in the recent years, this state still boasts home costs that are well below the national figures, on average. Texas Realtors Data reports the figures in Texas to be approximately $326,800. Meanwhile, the national medians hover around $388,800. Due to ample land available for housing and adequate building supplies, the living expense is considerably cheaper than other states.

Lower than average food expenses, cheap transportation and healthcare costs, as well as no state income tax are some other benefits of retiring in Texas. Those who wish to retire in the sunshine state should know it is getting pretty expensive there. Naples, Miami Beach, and Fort Walton may be the best places to retire in Florida, but Texas also has a lot to offer such as Boca Chica, South Padre Island, and even Galveston Beach. However, it isn’t all sunshine when it comes to retiring in the state. In fact, a report by the America’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report reveals that Texas is facing some significant health challenges as well. Ranking at number 38, the state reports a high economic hardship index score, a high percentage of household food insecurity, and also a high uninsured rate.

Best Places to Retire in Texas

Provided that these issues are worked on, Texas can truly become a retiree’s dream home. Some popular places that are on retiree’s radar in Texas include San Antonio, El Paso, Austin, and Killeen. While these places are ideal for retirement, some other Texas towns such as Lubbock, Lakeway, and Galveston are getting too expensive for retirees. Particularly those with smaller or empty retirement nests are looking to move from such places to retire in cheaper areas. In such a case, El Paso, Brownsville, Pharr, and San Juan are some of the best places to live in Texas for empty nesters.

Military retirees are also considering Texas for retirement. The state doesn't tax pensions, which, when combined with a low cost of living, paves the perfect breeding ground for maximizing military pensions. As such, San Antonio, El Paso, Fort Worth, and Austin are some of the best cities in Texas for military retirees.

Many retirees prefer places to retire that can offer them a laid-back, peaceful lifestyle. In such a case, small towns can be their best option. A lot of people are betting on Fredericksburg, Texas. So Is Fredericksburg, Texas A Good Place to Retire? Historical significance and small-town vibes make it a good place to retire indeed. There are lots of restaurants, bars, and parks to explore. Moreover, the place also enjoys a low crime rate as well as a pleasant climate. However, retirees must have a good nest egg to consider retiring here.

15 Best Places to Retire in Texas

Methodology

In order to compile the list of best places to retire in Texas, we selected places recommended by US News & World Report, Wealth Tender, as well as Yahoo based on their findings. We also considered what retirees had to say about best Texas places to retire on forums such as Reddit, Boggleheads, and Quora.

Next, we ranked the places individually on cost of living, housing affordability, and their livability scores. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s Best Places, livability scores from Area Vibes, which measures liveability on a scale of 1-100, with higher scores corresponding to higher liveability. Housing affordability was determined through median home prices from Redfn and other sources. Adding the individual rankings gave us a unique Insider Monkey score which decided our final rankings.

Places are ranked in an ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores.

Here are the 15 best places to retire in Texas:

15. Dallas-Fort Worth

Insider Monkey Score: 24

This vibrant metropolitan area in Texas offers retirees a wide range of amenities, health care services, and cultural diversification. The culinary scene is spectacular, with lots of shopping centers and entertainment venues as well. Climate remains pleasant year-round, and cost of living is also diverse depending on the neighborhood and area you choose to live in. Numerous cultural festivals, music performances, and art exhibits occur throughout the year too. Overall, it is a great place to consider for retirement.

14. San Antonio

Insider Monkey Score: 25

Great walkability, affordable cost of living, and year-round warm weather are the top reasons retirees consider San Antonio for their golden periods. Cost of living is 20% cheaper than the national average, and median rents are an estimated $1,344. Home prices are also pretty affordable at $288,000 reported as of May, 2023. Residents enjoy living here due to the various libraries, boutiques, coffee shops, and also the entertainment venues. The downtown is also a good place to hang out, with plenty of things to do such as yoga, hiking, golfing, and even kayaking.

13. Beaumont

Insider Monkey Score: 26

Neighboring Orange and Port Arthur, Beaumont is part of the southeast Texas’ Golden Triangle. Retirees can enjoy lots of activities downtown such as music and theater, cultural venues, and also museums. Jefferson Theater is famous for its live performances, while the Tyrell park offers opportunities to go horseback riding, play golf, and even enjoy the beautiful flowers at the botanical gardens. Gator Country Adventure park gives residents the opportunity to handle baby alligators too. Cost of living is 22% lower than the national average, a major plus to retire here.

12. Katy

Insider Monkey Score: 27

One of the best places to retire in Texas, Katy has a lot to offer to its retirees. The city has abundant healthcare centers, recreational facilities, as well as master planned communities to live in. 14% of the population is seniors, so retirees have a good chance of socializing with each other. Overall, the area gives off a small-town vibe but large city amenities are also available due to its proximity to Houston.

11. Raymondville

Insider Monkey Score: 27

With an estimated population of 15,000 people, Raymondville can be a good retirement destination for retirees. For starters, the cost of living is 34% lower than the national average, making it an extremely affordable place to live. Residents can also enjoy plenty of outdoor activities such as birdwatching, hiking, fishing, and also biking. Restaurants and bars offer delicious local cuisine, and public transportation is easily available to commute to these places. The people are very friendly, the scenery is beautiful, and overall it is one of the best places to retire in Texas.

10. El Paso

Insider Monkey Score: 28

One of the best places to retire in Texas is El Paso. Famous for its recreational and cultural offerings, the city offers many popular festivals such as the Hueco Rock Radio. Local restaurants are evident of the rich Mexican heritage, and there is an abundance of steakhouses in town too. Overall, cost of living is 18% lower than the national average, making it an affordable retirement spot. Livability index is decent too, and residents can live here peacefully. 20% of the population is above 60 with more adding to the figures. There is also the Padre Island National Seashore, an undeveloped coastline for retirees to enjoy the sun, sand, and water.

9. Corpus Christi

Insider Monkey Score: 29

Corpus Christi is one of the best mid-sized cities that retirees can choose to retire to. Affordable housing, warm weather, and even low taxes; this city has it all. Major hospitals such as CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital South and Corpus Christi Medical Center are located in Corpus Christi. The cultural scene in the city is also vibrantly thriving, including art districts; as well as beach landscapes topped by beautiful weather. Retirees can find miles long beaches in the metro area where they can go fishing, kayaking, snorkeling, surfing, and even kiteboarding. Hunting is also a popular sport in the area.

8. Brenham

Insider Monkey Score: 30

Nestled within Washington County, Brenham, Texas offers its residents plenty of attractions, a low cost of living, and also a good livability score. Residents can hike through the multiple trails, shop through outlets, or explore delicious eateries throughout the area. The Lake Somerville also provides some stunning views, while downtown is a lively place full of live events and more. Cost of living is 14% cheaper than the national average. Moreover, median listing prices for homes, as of May 2023, was $325,000, which is lower than the national median.

7. Fredericksburg

Insider Monkey Score: 30

Tucked in the beautiful Texas Hill County, Fredericksburg, Texas, is a city filled with striking German architecture and wineries. The wineries are just as beautiful, surrounded by herb farms, peach groves, and bluebonnet fields. Residents can shop through the many antique stores and boutique shops, stroll through art galleries, or even stop at the wine tasting rooms. Summers are hot while winters tend to be mild. Moreover, cost of living is a little over the national average. Meanwhile, the livability index is 83, making it a pleasantly safe place to spend your golden years.

6. Sweetwater

Insider Monkey Score: 30

Located in Nolan County, Sweetwater, Texas offers retirees a slower pace of life that suits their lifestyle. The population is close to 11,000 people and people mostly know one another. Cost of living is 31% cheaper than the national average, a major factor that drives people to this town. Housing is very cheap, with median listing home price recorded at $200,000 in May, 2023. Few attractions are also present in the city, such as the Texas State Theater. Annual Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup is the most popular festival of the city showcasing some of the best talents throughout the year.

