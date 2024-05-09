Insider Monkey
15 Best Places to Retire in New York
Ghazal Ahmed
10 min read

In This Article:

This article takes a look at the 15 best places to retire in New York. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on how to map your retirement, you may go to the 5 Best Places to Retire in New York.

Mapping Your Retirement: Insights, Solutions, and Top Places to Retire in New York

If you're a couple with shared goals for retirement, make sure that you work out the details. A research study called Ameriprise Couples, Money & Retirement by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) reveals that 94% of couples have shared retirement goals, and observe the same financial values, but overlook the importance of delving into the intricacies of such an important phase of life. The Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) led survey highlights how nearly one-quarter of respondents haven’t come to a consensus regarding particulars like how much they will be saving for retirement, or how they might be spending on their children or grandchildren.

“Our research shows couples trust one another and share the same dreams for retirement, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve mutually agreed on how they’ll spend, save, and give away their money when the time comes. Some couples avoid discussing these topics because they feel overwhelmed – especially knowing that unexpected events can happen at any time – but putting it off can lead to challenges down the road.”

The bottom line is that couples should be on the same page regarding money and retirement. Failing to share the specifics of retirement goals will lead to inefficiencies in savings and retirement planning in general, adding to undue stress. After all, retirement isn't a blissful time for today's retirees. Nearly two-thirds of American workers risk outliving their retirement savings anyway, according to a 2024 BlackRock Read on Retirement™ survey by BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The looming retirement crisis has been motivating heavyweights such as BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to come up with solutions that will allow retirees to have access to a regular income stream that "mimics" the paycheck that they used to receive in their working years. The Blackrock product, called LifePath Paycheck, is aimed at helping retirees by simplifying the process of withdrawing funds from lifetime investments.

“A top concern among American workers is the fear of running out of money during retirement. And yet the industry has focused on helping people understand they need to save – but not how to manage spending in retirement, even as companies have shifted from defined benefit to defined contribution plans. With this solution, we’re rethinking retirement. And part of that was working across the industry to build something new”.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories