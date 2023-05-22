15 Best Places in Texas for Couples To Live Only on Social Security

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're looking to live off Social Security as a couple in Texas, you'll have a lot of options. Outside of the major metropolitan areas, there are numerous cities in Texas that have below-average costs across the spectrum, from rent and groceries to healthcare and utilities.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Learn: Demand for Gold Is Up - Here's Everything You Need To Know

To determine which cities were the best to live off the average couple's $3,568.58 Social Security benefit, GOBankingRates conducted a study of the 750 largest cities in Texas. Using data from the Social Security Administration, Sperling's Best and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, GOBankingRates compared results with the national averages for the above expenses, which were $23,448 per year ($1,954 per month) for rent, $4,497 per year ($374.75 per month) for groceries, $7,030 per year ($585.83 per month) for healthcare, and $3,921 per year ($326.75 per month) for utilities.

From this data, GOBankingRates determined where couples could best live off just their combined Social Security checks. Livability scores for each city, provided by AreaVibes, factored into the final ranking. Here are the results, presented in reverse order.

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Mission

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,772.01

Livability : 77

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,567

Mission has a good livability score and lower-than-average costs in groceries, healthcare and utilities. Only the cost of rent keeps the city from ranking higher in the study.

Retirement Savings: Here's How Much Cash Baby Boomers Need To Retire in the Next 5 Years

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Sarah Elese Dockery / Shutterstock.com

14. Bryan

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,605.54

Livability : 73

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,354

Groceries and utilities cost about 5-6% below the national average in Bryan, but healthcare costs just a bit more.

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Brownsville

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,562.42

Livability : 73

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,341

Story continues

If you're planning to cook at home a lot in retirement, check out Brownsville. The city has the lowest grocery costs of any city in the top 15, running about 11% below the U.S. average.

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Baytown

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,596.35

Livability : 75

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,373

Utilities, groceries and healthcare all cost about 5% below the national average in Baytown, which also has a good livability score. Rents are a bit high for Texas though, even though they are well below the national average.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Wichita Falls

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,557.46

Livability : 75

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,104

Wichita Falls has cheap groceries, a much lower-than-average rent and a good livability score. But be careful if you need healthcare or spend a lot on utilities, as the average scores here exceed the national average by 29.2% and 10.1%, respectively.

Read: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable

Mudman Photos / Shutterstock.com

10. Conroe

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,844.77

Livability : 84

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,569

Conroe costs a bit more than the average city in this top 15 list, but many residents say it's worth the added cost, as it has a very high livability score.

Regan Bender / Shutterstock.com

9. New Braunfels

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,982.69

Livability : 88

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,705

New Braunfels has among the highest rents in the top 15, but it's complemented by a very high quality of life. Grocery costs are still more than 6% below the national average here, too.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. San Angelo

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,582.94

Livability : 78

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,179

San Angelo combines a very good livability score with quite low rents. Healthcare and utilities are things to watch out for, however, as they cost 21.1% and 6.5% above the national average, respectively.

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Abilene

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,423.03

Livability : 75

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,051

Abilene and San Angelo have very similar characteristics, at least when its comes to cost structure. Both have good livability scores and low rents, but healthcare and utility costs run high.

6. Longview

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,487.27

Livability : 78

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,262

Longview boasts below-average costs across the board, from rent and utilities to healthcare and groceries. With a good livability score to boot, only slightly higher rents keep Longview out of the top 5.

Patrick Feller / Flickr.com

5. League City

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,953.55

Livability : 91

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,705

Even with its quite-high rent, League City is a top-5 contender in Texas. With one of the best livability scores in the whole state, you're getting your money's worth. Unlike in some other Texas cities, both utilities and healthcare are relatively cheap in League City.

©Shutterstock.com

4. Pearland

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $3,004.61

Livability : 93

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,779

Pearland may be a little pricier than some other locales in Texas, but its extraordinarily high livability score boost it into the top four in terms of overall places to live in the Lone Star State.

Related: Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. McAllen

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,538.08

Livability : 81

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,329

McAllen's rents aren't the cheapest in Texas, but it boasts a high livability score and the lowest utilities cost of any city in the top 15.

vorDa / Getty Images

2. Pharr

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,296.52

Livability : 79

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $1,095

Pharr's high livability score and low monthly rent are nearly enough to push it to the top spot in the study. Overall expenditures are just $95.60 more per month than in the top-ranking city.

Mig Esc / Wikimedia Commons

1. Edinburg

Monthly Necessities Expenditures: $2,200.92

Livability : 77

2023 Average Monthly Rent: $993

Couples retiring on just Social Security can't do better than Edinburg, which combines a low overall cost of living -- and very low rents -- with a good livability score.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best cities in Texas for a couple to live on only a Social Security check based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,784.29 ($3,568.58 for a couple), sourced from Social Security Administration. GOBankingRates first isolated all cities in Texas (that also were one of the 750 largest cities in America) with a 2023 average monthly rent under $1,785. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each listed city, looking at grocery and healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a couple 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, and healthcare costs together to find where a couple 65 and older could survive on their Social Security or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study the city had to have a livability score above 70 as sourced from AreaVibes. GOBankingRates scored and combined both livability and monthly necessities expenditure, with the lowest score being best, to determine final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Places in Texas for Couples To Live Only on Social Security