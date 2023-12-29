This article takes a look at the 15 best places in Virginia for a couple to live on only social security. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on retiring in Virginia, you may go to 5 Best Places in Virginia for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security.

Retiring in Virginia: Balancing Social Security Challenges, Healthcare Costs, and Affordable Living in 2024

Come 2024, social security recipients are anticipated to receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of merely 3.2%, a rather small boost when compared to the past two years. With effect from January 2024, the modest increase will likely bump social security by $55, raising the average social security check to $1,760.37. Unfortunately, these hikes aren't enough to keep up with rising healthcare costs, let alone inflation in its entirety. According to The Senior Citizens League, the spending that older adults make on expenses is consistently outpacing cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

According to the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), healthcare is one of the biggest expenses that one must plan in retirement. Even with Medicare, many retirees are at risk of outliving their retirement savings.

“Many folks just assume Medicare is going to pay for everything but, in reality, it only covers about two-thirds of your costs." - Ben Storey, director, Retirement Research & Insights, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

To elaborate, Health View Services quotes that a typical healthy 65-year-old couple retiring in 2023 will likely use 70% of their lifetime benefits to cover medical costs in retirement. Rightly so, more than a quarter of adults surveyed by the Senior Citizens League in the first half of 2023 report having a depleted retirement account in the past twelve months. The figure is up from 20% in the second half of the last year. Moreover, their report also notes that 45% of respondents state that they had credit card debt for more than 90 days.

Story continues

Back in 2020, a report by the National Institute on Retirement Security revealed that 40% of retirees rely on their social security alone, and don’t have any retirement savings at all. This is still true for a large number of retirees today, which means that many retirees are struggling to make ends meet, and a large number of seniors live below the poverty line as a consequence.

To retire more comfortably, many seniors have also been relocating to cheaper areas. According to Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), 24.1% of home buyers looked to relocate to more affordable areas in the three months ending October. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) presents similar findings, stating that the most popular markets for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) home buyers have been small cities and towns across the country. As such, one of the best states that seniors can retire to on social security is Virginia. Virginia is a good place to live for retirees owing to its strong healthcare, affordable living costs, and low crime rates. The state is also good to retire for taxes. Social security is not taxed in this state, and other types of retirement income can be deductible up to $12,000.

However, home prices in Virginia have been increasing 7.3% year-over-year, notes Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) . The median price of a home in the state is $415,200, almost at par with the national median. While this isn't an affordable value for many retirees, there are several cities and towns within the state that offer a lower cost of living as well as affordable housing options. Retiring to these areas within the state can help seniors stretch their retirement incomes and lead a comfortable lifestyle.

15 Best Places in Virginia for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security

An elderly couple in a garden with a laptop, representing how the company empowers its customers to make the best retirement and tax-deferred investment decisions.

Methodology

To compile the list of best places in Virginia for a couple to live on only social security, we have used several sources such as Nasdaq, Smart Asset, and Travel & Leisure. Moreover, we also explored several forums such as Reddit and Quora to assess which places in Virginia are the best for older couples to live on social security. Next, we selected places with a cost of living index of 95 or below, indicating a cost of 5% or lower than the national average. We scored them on their cost of living index, median home price, and the average monthly rent of a 2-bedroom apartment. Scores were summed and places were ranked in ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores. Cost of living has been sourced from Best Places, whereas rent figures and home prices have been taken from Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) ,Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), and others.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Here are the best places in Virginia for a couple to live on only social security:

15. Colonial Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Cost of Living Index: 93.2

Median Home Price: $337,000

Average Monthly Rent: $1,624

Home to a beautiful mile-long beach, Colonial Beach can be a nice place to retire for seniors. Fun festivals such as the Potomac River Festival, the Rod Run to the Beach, and the Boardwalk Arts and Crafts Festival keep residents busy and entertained. Many waterfront and land-locked restaurants offer delectable cuisine, there is a boardwalk that runs along the beach, and there is a city pier popular for fishing. The closest hospital is 20 miles away.

14. Massanetta Springs

Insider Monkey Score: 12

Cost of Living Index: 90.2

Median Home Price: $375,000

Average Monthly Rent: $1,268

Situated in Rockingham County, Massanetta Springs is one of the best places in Virginia for a couple to live on only social security. Nestled in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, the town offers retirees a serene and peaceful environment to call home. Moreover, the nearby forests, hills, and streams offer many opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities. The cost of living in this region is 9.8% lower than the national average, and houses are also below the national median.

13. Abingdon

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Cost of Living Index: 83.7

Median Home Price: $359,900

Average Monthly Rent: $1,324

One of the most popular places to retire in Virginia is Abingdon. This beautiful city lies in the Blue Ridge highlands of the Appalachian Mountains, offering seniors a beautiful backdrop as well as several outdoor activities to engage in. Its historic Main Street is a popular attraction to explore, brimming with Victorian structures housing cafes, tea parlors, and more. The cultural scene is just as vibrant, specifically the Barter Theatre which is the oldest professional resident theater in the country. It has a full season of performances and a long list of famous alumni to boast.

12. Harrisonburg

Insider Monkey Score: 17

Cost of Living Index: 84.5

Median Home Price: $350,000

Average Monthly Rent: $1,268

Harrisonburg is a charming city located in the Shenandoah Valley. The city is revered for its vibrant cultural scene, bursting with theaters, galleries, and events. Its historic downtown, marked by preserved architecture offers a stunning backdrop for seniors to call home. It is also located in proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains, offering breathtaking natural scenery and opportunities for enjoying the outdoors. The community is very welcoming, and there are several local markets and diverse dining options that allow retirees to enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. Access to healthcare facilities and the presence of James Madison University to engage in lifelong learning make it one of the best places in Virginia for a couple to live on only social security.

11. Salem

Insider Monkey Score: 22

Cost of Living Index: 85.1

Median Home Price: $335,000

Average Monthly Rent: $1,201

Salem makes it to our list of best places in Virginia for a couple to live on only social security because of its scenic beauty, recreational activities, and affordable cost of living. Its magnificent beauty stems from its location in Shenandoah Valley between the Allegheny and Blue Ridge Mountains on the Roanoke River. Seniors enjoy and have plenty to do in these scenic landscapes.

10. Radford

Insider Monkey Score: 23

Cost of Living Index: 82.9

Median Home Price: $309,000

Average Monthly Rent: $1,379

A small town bursting with nature, Radford is one of the best small towns in Virginia to retire to. Its scenic location along the New River provides stunning views for retirees to savor. They also get to enjoy an active lifestyle here, enjoying activities such as fishing, hiking, and picnicking. There are four hospitals within 25 miles, and there are senior home care services as well. The cost of living is 17.1% lower than the national average.

9. Fairlawn

Insider Monkey Score: 24

Cost of Living Index: 82.3

Median Home Price: $254,900

Average Monthly Rent: $1,718

Fairlawn is another nice place to retire in Virginia tucked away in the scenic landscapes of the New River Valley. The people are quite friendly here, and the community is very close-knit. The region is small but provides access to all essential amenities and local conveniences as well. Overall, it is one of the best places in Virginia to live on social security.

8. Waynesboro

Insider Monkey Score: 26

Cost of Living Index: 80.7

Median Home Price: $315,000

Average Monthly Rent: $1,404

Lying within Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Waynesboro is a small town worth exploring for retirement. Its location in the Shenandoah Valley allows the town to boast stunning mountain views and proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway, offering abundant recreation opportunities in the process. The town also provides access to healthcare, local amenities, and cultural events.

7. Hollins

Insider Monkey Score: 28

Cost of Living Index: 90.8

Median Home Price: $290,000

Average Monthly Rent: $1,159

Located in the Roanoke Valley, Hollins is known for its small-town charm and peaceful atmosphere. There are plenty of parks and restaurants in the region that residents an enjoy. The median home price is well below the national average, and the cost of living is 9.2% lower than the national average as well. Seniors can stretch their retirement income and easily live on social security.

6. Roanoke

Insider Monkey Score: 33

Cost of Living Index: 80.9

Median Home Price: $269,900

Average Monthly Rent: $1,202

Situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the mountain city of Roanoke is known to be one of the most scenic regions in the country. Despite being breathtakingly beautiful, the cost of living in this city is quite affordable for a retiree to live on social security. The mild climate, quality healthcare, and plentiful cultural amenities are some other reasons that add to the allure of retiring here.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Places in Virginia for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Best Places in Virginia for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security is originally published on Insider Monkey.