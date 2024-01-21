This article takes a look at the 15 best places in Washington state for a couple to live on only social security. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on navigating social security in Washington, you may go to 5 Best Places in Washington State for a Couple to Live on Only Social Security.

Retiring in Washington: Navigating Social Security on the Evergreen Budget Trail

Nestled amidst emerald forests and caressed by the Pacific, Washington State beckons to adventurous spirits and nature lovers. For couples navigating the terrain of fixed incomes, a crucial question arises: Can this postcard-perfect haven be a comfortable home solely on Social Security's modest stipend? The answer, though subtle, unveils a tapestry of possibilities. This guide meticulously explores 15 potential havens within Washington where couples can cultivate a modest life on Social Security alone.

Despite the breathtaking backdrop of mountains and endless coastlines, the price of paradise in Washington is notable. With the cost of living approximately 16% higher than the national average, it poses a significant challenge for couples relying solely on Social Security. ATTOM Data Solutions notes that the median single-family home price in Washington for the last quarter of 2023 was $564,995 and keeping up with the trend over the last 5 years these prices are likely to see an increase in 2024. Owning a slice of this scenic paradise often requires a combined income exceeding $100,000 per annum, a steep climb for retirees depending solely on Social Security. Despite the average monthly rent being 0.53% below the national average, according to Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), the median amount stands at $1,989. Looking at the Social Security figures, the median rent leaves behind very little for all the other expenditures.

The average monthly Social Security check for couples in Washington hovers around $3,822 in 2024, according to the Social Security Administration , which is slightly above the national average. While this may seem like a decent starting point, the higher cost of living in the state underscores the importance of careful budgeting. Prioritizing needs over wants, utilizing senior discounts, and carefully searching for affordable places within Washington State become crucial strategies for making those golden years shine despite financial constraints.

In an attempt to provide some relief to social security beneficiaries, the cost-of-living adjustment for 2024 has been fixed at 3.2 percent. It is aimed to benefit around 66 million beneficiaries by the start of 2024 according to the Social Security Administration. But is it enough? While any extra income is always welcome, the 3.2% COLA falls short of the inflation rates we've seen in recent months. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) currently forecasts 2024 inflation to average around 2.1%, meaning the COLA might just barely keep pace with rising prices.

In simpler terms, imagine your grocery bill going up by 2.5% each month. The COLA would essentially put an extra $3.20 in your pocket for every $100 you spend. While it helps, it doesn't quite cover the entire increased cost, leaving a small gap to bridge. While COLA offers a welcome buffer for couples on Social Security, its effectiveness hinges on inflation's ever-shifting reality. The CBO's 2.1% estimate hangs precariously, threatened by external factors like geopolitical tensions and supply chain woes. This uncertainty squeezes budgets further, forcing tough choices as everyday expenses, from groceries to healthcare, continue their relentless climb. While the COLA provides some much-needed breathing room, maintaining their pre-inflationary standard of living hinges on careful planning, resourcefulness, and potentially even exploring additional income sources. In this turbulent economic landscape, adapting and staying informed remains key for couples on Social Security to navigate the rising cost of living and secure a comfortable retirement.

While rising inflation might erode the benefits of the COLA across the nation, Washington still finds itself a prime destination for many baby boomers as their generation has recently started to contribute to a nationwide increase in the number of retirees. The state's active lifestyle and abundance of outdoor pursuits also align with the growing national focus on health and wellness, making it a haven for those seeking vibrancy in their retirement years. According to Insider Monkey, Washington is among the 38 states without income tax on social security. This, along with relatively low property taxes compared to other states with similar natural gems, makes it a fiscally sound option for those on a fixed income. This financial ease allows retirees to embrace experiences and adventures without the gnawing worry of mounting expenses.

15 Best Places in Washington State for a Couple To Live on Only Social Security

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To compile a list of 15 best places in Washington state for a couple to live on only social security, we shortlisted the most frequently mentioned places in the following articles (1,2,3,4,5,6,7). We also used forums such as Reddit and Quora to inculcate retiree experiences and opinions regarding the best affordable places for couples in Washington. Next, we used a consensus approach, awarding each place a point based on the number of times they were recommended. The cost of living index given by Best Places was used to rank them in order of least to most affordable. These cost of living indices are calculated based on factors such as grocery, health, housing, median home cost, utilities, transport, etc. An amount below 100, such as 99, means that cost of living in the stated place is lower (in this case by 1%) than the US average. A cost of living index above 100 (such as 101) means that the place has a cost of living higher (in this case by 1%) than the national average.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Here are the best places for couples to live in Washington State with social security only:

15. Spokane

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Cost of Living Index: 103.1

Affectionately known as the Lilac City, Spokane emerges as an inviting destination for couples on social security, situated just west of the Idaho border. As the easternmost city on this list, it boasts a large population and a myriad of attractions, such as the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and the historical Campbell House. Despite being Washington's second-largest city, Spokane maintains a small-town ambiance for its 226,000 residents. The city stands as the unofficial capital of the Inland Northwest, hosting events like the massive Hoopfest basketball tournament and the Lilac Bloomsday road race. According to Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), homes in Spokane are selling for a median price of $337,000. With a living index of 103.1, couples can manage living here on social security alone.

14. Spokane Valley

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Cost of Living Index: 103.1

In Spokane Valley, despite a Cost of Living Index of 103.1, indicating slightly higher expenses, the overall affordability stands out. Homes in the area are selling for a median price of $405,000. However, grocery and healthcare costs are below the national average, making it affordable for retired couples to live on social security. The city's balanced cost of living pairs well with attractions like diverse outdoor activities and cultural amenities in nearby Spokane. A supportive community, healthcare facilities, and senior services create an enriching environment. Washington's lack of state income tax adds financial advantage, enhancing the overall appeal. Spokane Valley offers a comfortable and rewarding retirement experience with its affordability and amenities.

13. Cheney

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Cost of Living Index: 102.0

Cheney, with its distinct pronunciation (CHEE-nee), emerges as a charming locale nestled about 15 miles southwest of Spokane and is notably home to Eastern Washington University. Despite its relatively modest population of around 13,000 residents, Cheney exudes a warm and community-oriented atmosphere. Residents and visitors alike can partake in local festivities such as Cheney Rodeo Days, an annual celebration held every July, showcasing the town's vibrant spirit. This close-knit community offers a unique blend of academic vibrancy and small-town charm, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a more intimate and engaging living environment. The cost of living in Cheney is 2% higher than the national average, and a couple can manage living here on social security.

12. Sequim

Insider Monkey Score:9

Cost of Living Index: 102.0

Nestled in sunny skies and surrounded by calming lavender fields, Sequim is another one of our best places in Washington state for a couple to live on only social security. It boasts a cost of living index of 102.0, indicating that living expenses are moderate enough to be managed on social security alone. Sequim offers a serene escape, inviting couples on social security to explore scenic biking trails, indulge in coffee at charming cafes, and bask in the abundant sunshine. It's unique blend of natural beauty and affordability creates a peaceful retreat for couples seeking a harmonious and picturesque setting in their retirement years.

11. Kennewick

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Cost of Living Index: 100.5

Nestled by the mighty Columbia River, this budget paradise invites couples on social security to stretch their income, with a cost of living index being an impressive 100.5. Embrace the vibrant local culture, explore nearby wineries, and embark on hikes up Badger Mountain, all contributing to a rich and fulfilling lifestyle. This riverside haven not only offers financial relief but also presents a diverse array of recreational and cultural opportunities. The cost of living is a negligible 0.5% higher than the national average, making it one of the best places in Washington state for a couple to live on only social security.

10. Richland

Insider Monkey Score: 13

Cost of Living Index: 100.5

Richland, with a living index of 100.5 is where budget bliss seamlessly intertwines with a high quality of life. Beyond the budget-friendly allure, Richland ensures top-notch healthcare services, contributing to a worry-free retirement. Immerse yourself in a vibrant arts scene and explore nearby hiking trails, adding cultural richness and outdoor adventures to your daily life. It stands as a compelling choice for couples on social security, offering a harmonious blend of affordability, quality amenities, and recreational opportunities.

9. Pasco

Insider Monkey Score: 14

Cost of Living Index: 97.0

Pasco, with its affordability and a touch of desert mystique, beckons couples on social security with a cost of living index of 97.0, making it an affordable place to live. The average living cost of $2,892 a month, provides room for stretching your retirement income . Immerse yourself in the unique desert landscape as you hike canyons, explore historic sites, and indulge in the vibrant local culture. With a blend of outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, and budget-friendly living, Pasco emerges as one of the best places in Washington state for a couple to live on only social security.

8. Walla Walla

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Cost of Living Index: 93.2

Walla Walla, a delightful blend of wine, culture, and affordability, welcomes couples on social security with a cost of living index of 93.2. The charming downtown area serves as a cultural hub, adorned with art galleries and wineries that enrich daily life. This picturesque locale not only provides an affordable living but also ensures a rich and diverse lifestyle, making Walla Walla an ideal choice for couples seeking a vibrant and cost-effective retirement destination.

7. Hoquiam

Insider Monkey Score: 16

Cost of Living Index: 92.2

Discover oceanfront serenity with a budget-friendly touch in Hoquiam, where the cost of living index is a remarkable 92.2. Immerse yourself in the coastal beauty by exploring scenic trails, kayaking on Grays Harbor, and indulging in the local art scene. Hoquiam combines affordability with a rich tapestry of seaside activities, making it an ideal destination for couples on social security seeking a peaceful and budget-conscious retirement by the ocean.

6. Aberdeen

Insider Monkey Score: 17

Cost of Living Index: 92.2

Aberdeen, where ocean breezes and affordability converge, invites couples on social security with a cost of living index at an impressive 92.2. Explore the charm of historic downtown, take leisurely strolls along the scenic waterfront, and embark on kayaking adventures on Grays Harbor. With a small but rich community of 17,000 residents enjoy the rich blend of coastal beauty, affordability, and recreational opportunities. Aberdeen stands out as an attractive choice for couples seeking a tranquil and budget-friendly retirement destination.

