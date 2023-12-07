In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best selling laptops in 2023. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Selling Laptops in 2023.

The Laptop Industry: At a Glance

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global laptop market was valued at $194.25 billion in 2022. The global laptop market is expected to grow from $210.13 billion in 2023 to $334.51 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. While the traditional laptop segment held the highest market share of 56% in 2022, the 2-in-1 laptop segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast years. Additionally, laptops between sizes 11 to 12.9 inches are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2023 and 2030. More laptop users prefer convenience supported by better computing software, contributing to the rise in demand for compact laptops. As per the report, North America dominated the market with a 28.5% share in 2022, followed by Europe, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.69%. You can also check out some of the countries with the most advanced computer technology.

The growth of laptop usage in emerging economies is immense. The rising youth population supported by an improving standard of living shows promising signs of demand for laptops in emerging regions. On October 19, Reuters reported that India had allowed the restriction-free imports of laptops and tablets from notable companies, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). The government launched an authorization system dedicated to monitoring imports without halting supply. The new system started operating on November 1 and will be tabulating and checking the quantity and value of imports. The report suggests that the data will only be used for monitoring, and no import will be restricted. According to the report, the electronics and software imports in India were recorded at $33.6 billion between April and August, up 8% from 2022. The new system will be revisited in September 2024, and further action will be based on the data collected over time.

Prominent Names in The Laptop Industry

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) are among the leading companies that manufacture some of the best-selling laptops in 2023. Let's check out some of the recent updates from these companies.

On November 6, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced new features to Final Cut Pro across Mac and iPad. Final Cut Pro now boasts strong features in timeline navigation and organization. The new tool also launched a new machine-learning model for Object Tracking with turbocharged export speeds on Mac. Some notable features include automatic scrolling, timeline adjustments, and keyboard shortcuts. The new features improve workflow for editors, making them more efficient in their daily tasks.

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) commitment to enhance customer experience with notable updates explains the company's strong financial results. On November 4, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.46, beating estimates by $0.07. The company also reported revenue worth $89.50 billion during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $132.13 million.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is a well-known name in the laptop industry. Wall Street is positive on Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). On December 1, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and raised his price target to $86 from $78. Over the past 3 months, 12 Wall Street analysts have recommended to Buy the stock. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has an average price target of $80.43 and a high forecast of $95.

On September 14, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) revealed the HP Spectre Foldable PC. The 3 in 1 device is the world's thinnest and smallest foldable PC. The device comes with a wireless keyboard, pen, and OLED display. No cables are required to charge the keyboard and pen. The device also has built-in artificial intelligence for security, wellness, and gesture controls. The AI chip adapts to the user's needs and offers tailored solutions.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), another prominent company in the personal computers market, is committed to enhancing the customer experience. Such explains the strong financial results of the company. On November 22, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.90, in line with market consensus. The company also reported revenue worth $13.82 billion during the quarter.

If you are a student, you can also check out some of the best laptops for students and home use. Let's take a look at the 15 best selling laptops in 2023.

Our Methodology

Figuring out a methodology for the 15 best selling laptops in 2023 was challenging due to the unavailability of sales data. Therefore, we first sifted through the bestseller tabs of Amazon, eBay, and BestBuy to compile our list. We created an initial pool of the 25 best selling laptops. Since Amazon accounts for a large e-commerce market, we sourced sales figures from Amazon for all our items, to keep our data consistent. We then identified the top 15 names based on the number of items sold in November on Amazon. To get a better idea of the market, we sourced the global search volume from Semrush for each of the items. More search volume reflects popularity and is therefore indicative of sales. Our list of the 15 best selling laptops in 2023 is in ascending order of the units sold in November on Amazon, with the global search volume as of December 7, used as a tiebreaker.

It is to be noted that we were only able to source the number of items sold for November 2023 on Amazon. Also, Semrush updates its search volume data monthly.

15. Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop 15.6"

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 1,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 14,500

The Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop 15.6" is one of the best selling laptops in 2023, with a star rating of 4.2 on Amazon. The device comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 12GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD. The device weighs only 3.82 pounds and has a display refresh rate of 60 Hz. The laptop is available on Amazon at a 14% discount for $498.

14. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6"

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 1,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 20,200

According to our methodology, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6" is one of the best selling items in 2023. The device comes with a FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, and 256GB Storage. The device has a star rating of 4.3 on Amazon and is available at a 16% discount for $590.

13. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Laptop 14.0"

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 1,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 22,200

According to our methodology, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Laptop, 14.0" is one of the best selling laptops in 2023, with a star rating of 4.0. The device comes with a Celeron N4020 CPU model, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and 64 GB M.2 PCIe SSD storage. The device only weighs slightly over 3 lbs and is less than 1 inch thick. The device has a battery life of 12 hours on a single charge.

12. Samsung Chromebook 4 Chrome OS 11.6"

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 1,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 32,300

The Samsung Chromebook 4 Chrome OS 11.6" ranks as one of the best selling laptops in 2023, with a star rating of 4.4 on Amazon. The device comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Gigabit Wi-Fi. The laptop has an Intel Celeron Processor, is spill-resistant, and has a battery life of 12.5 hours on a single charge. The device is also listed on the Amazon's Choice tab and is available at a 36% discount for $161.

11. HP Notebook Laptop 15.6"

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 1,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 49,900

According to our methodology, the HP Notebook Laptop, 15.6" ranks as one of the best selling laptops in 2023. The device comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD. The touchscreen laptop is rated 4.4 stars on Amazon and is available at a 33% discount for $470.

10. HP Spectre X 360 Luxury 13.5''

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 1,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 59,300

The relatively expensive and lightweight HP Spectre X 360 Luxury 13.5'' ranks as one of the best selling laptops in 2023. The laptop comes with WUXGA touch, Intel Evo Platform Core i7 1355 U processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD. The device is available on Amazon for $1,127.99 and has a star rating of 4.7.

9. Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop 15.6" (2022)

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 1,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 272,600

According to our methodology, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 (2022) is one of the best selling laptops in 2023, with a star rating of 4.3 on Amazon. The device comes with a core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB PCle NVMe SSD. The laptop weighs 4.07 pounds and has a battery life of 7 hours on a single charge. The device is available on Amazon at a 10% discount for $327.

8. Lenovo 3i Chromebook 2023 15.6"

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 2,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 32,300

According to our methodology, the Lenovo 3i Chromebook 2023 15.6" is one of the best selling laptops in 2023. The 4.2-star rated device comes with 8GB memory, 64GB storage, and a Celeron P4500 CPU model. The laptop is available on Amazon for $290.82 and is also listed on the Amazon's Choice tab. The device has a battery life of up to 10 hours and has a USB type C port along with two USB 3.0 ports.

7. Acer Aspire 1 A115-32-C96U Slim Laptop

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 3,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 12,500

The Acer Aspire 1 A115-32-C96U Slim Laptop is one of the best selling laptops in 2023, with a star rating of 4.0 on Amazon. The 15.6-inch slim laptop comes with a 4GB DDR4 processor and a 128GB eMMC. The laptop has Wi-Fi 5 capabilities and a Microsoft 365 subscription for a year. The laptop is available on Amazon at a 13% discount for $199.99.

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Estimated Units Sold on Amazon in November (2023): 3,000

Global Search Volume as of December 7, 2023: 56,800

According to our methodology, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop ranks among the best selling laptops in 2023. The 11.6-inch device is a lightweight portable touch device, with 4GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC. The device also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and has a battery life of 10 hours. The laptop is available on Amazon at a 33% discount for $195.

