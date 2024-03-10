In this piece, we are going to look at 15 Best Steakhouses in The US. If you feel like skipping on our detailed discussion on the meat and beef market, you can jump directly to 5 Best Steakhouses in The US.

The global meat market was worth a whopping US$ 1.4 Trillion in 2023. Looking ahead, experts predict it's gonna hit US$ 1.7 Trillion by 2032, growing at a steady pace of 2.01% from 2024 to 2032. Why? Well, folks are all about that protein-rich diet these days, plus they're big on sustainable, ethical meat production and all the cool tech that's making it happen.

People are chowing down on more meat than ever thanks to their love for protein-rich foods and their growing health consciousness, boosting meat sales worldwide. And let's not forget the trend toward leaner, clean-label options like antibiotic-free and hormone-free meats, or the rise of grass-fed, organic, and free-range meat as niche markets.

Resultantly, the global beef market is also set to explode from $414.98 billion in 2022 to a whopping $604.34 billion by 2029. It's all about that demand for steaks, ground cuts, and similar beefy delights.

The steaks market is all about those top-notch meat cuts, mainly from beef but you'll find some from pork, lamb, and veal too. Foodies go wild for steaks because they're known for their quality, taste, and tenderness. Lots of things shape how steaks are produced and enjoyed, like what consumers like, the way the meat is processed, and how cattle are taken care of. Quality standards play a big role, ensuring that steaks meet high standards for flavor, texture, and nutrition. Before we jump on to our list of 15 Best Steakhouses in The US, let’s first now discuss few big names in the industry, namely, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), JBS S.A. (Other OTC:JBSAY) and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQGS:PPC).

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), a big player in the meat industry, is based in Springdale, Arkansas. They're known for their chicken, beef, and pork products and rank as the world's second-largest processor and marketer, right after JBS S.A. In the first quarter ending on December 31, 2023, they reported sales of $13,319 million, showing a slight 0.4% increase from the previous year. However, their GAAP operating income was $231 million, down by 51%, and adjusted operating income was $411 million, down by 9%. Similarly, their GAAP EPS stood at $0.30, a 66% decrease compared to the prior year.

Story continues

JBS S.A. (Other OTC:JBSAY)

JBS S.A. (Other OTC:JBSAY) is this massive Brazilian company known for being the top dog in the meat processing world, dishing out beef, chicken, salmon, pork, and even selling by-products from these meats. In their latest numbers for the fiscal third quarter ending on Sept. 30, 2023, their net income took a big hit, dropping by a whopping 84.7% to $117.3 million compared to the previous year. The net revenue for the quarter was $18.7 billion, just a tiny 0.6% down from $18.8 billion a year ago. Now, JBS is focusing on getting things back on track for Seara and JBS Beef North America, two businesses that have room to grow.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQGS:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQGS:PPC) is a big food company in the U.S., dishing out tons of chicken. They're actually one of the biggest chicken producers stateside, plus they're second in Mexico. In the last quarter of 2023, ending 31 December, PPC knocked it out of the park with adjusted earnings hitting 59 cents per share, beating expectations. That's a huge improvement from the 49 cents loss in the same quarter last year. Their net sales for the quarter also went up to $4,528.3 million, a solid 9.7% increase compared to last year. Looks like they're on the rise all over!

15 Best Steakhouses in The US

Alexander Raths/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To curate our list of 15 Best Steakhouses in The US, we searched across some sources across the internet listing the Best Steakhouses in The US, which helped us shortlisting almost 100 best steakhouses in the USA. From that long list, we took each restaurant’s ratings from several sources like Google reviews, Tripadvisor, Yelp, Grubhub, and Opentable along with also noting down the number of ratings. Based on the two metrics, we then ranked our list and here we bring to you 15 Best Steakhouses in The US.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15. Barclay Prime, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rating: 4.9

Number of Ratings: 5,011

Barclay Prime in Philadelphia is a real standout, famous for its top-notch steaks and lavish caviar selection. They don't skimp on the sides, seafood, or desserts either. Start off with their tuna tartare, a zesty delight that won't weigh you down. For a fancy treat, dive into their caviar options, served on blinis with all the trimmings. The regular steaks are pure perfection—aged just right and cooked to your liking. But hold onto your hats for the Barclay Prime cheesesteak, featuring Wagyu steak, truffle cheese, foie gras, and a side of bubbly. It's the cheesesteak dreams are made of!

14. Guard and Grace, Denver, Colorado

Rating: 4.8

Number of Ratings: 5,504

Guard and Grace, with spots in Denver and Houston, knows how to treat you right from start to finish. They're all about revamping classics with a modern flair while maintaining that original magic. And oh, those steaks are something else! But don't sleep on their seafood—fresh oysters and lobster are winners. The prime tomahawk steak is a showstopper for two, while the Filet Flight offers a trio of heavenly filet mignons. Add in artisanal cocktails for a truly unforgettable dining experience at Guard and Grace!

13. B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Houston, Texas

Rating: 4.7

Number of Ratings: 6,417

B&B Butchers & Restaurant is the ultimate meat master thanks to their on-site steakhouse and butcher shop. With locations in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas, they're serving up top-notch dry-aged beef and even offer Japanese or North American Wagyu for a fancy treat. Stick to the classics with their divine filet mignon or heavenly beef Wellington. Picture the beef Wellington - medium-rare, wrapped in a flaky pastry, and dripping in decadent sauce for two hungry souls. And the filet mignon? Perfectly cooked, crispy exterior, tender inside. Feel like jazzing it up? Add some truffle butter or go Oscar-style.

12. RingSide Steakhouse, Portland, Oregon

Rating: 4.8

Number of Ratings: 6,864

Portland, Oregon is known for its great food scene, but RingSide Steakhouse shines with top-notch steaks, sides, and appetizers. Don't miss their homemade onion rings – sweet, savory, and lightly battered for a delicious start. Pair them with a glass of their premium wine or an old-fashioned cocktail for the perfect kickoff. When it's time for the main event, their expertly-prepared steaks with various sauces and sides steal the show. Wednesday dinners feature a three-course feast with prime rib, Yorkshire pudding, Caesar salad, and giant prawns. Save room for their famous crème brulée to top off a fantastic dining experience that'll leave you planning your next visit!

11. Steak 48, Charlotte, New Carolina

Rating: 4.9

Number of Ratings: 6,373

Steak 45 may be flying under the radar, but it's a hidden gem for all those steak lovers out there! With locations in over 7 cities, this spot is a favorite among hardcore steak enthusiasts. What's cool is that each Steak 48 restaurant has its own butcher shop, where skilled staff custom-cut those amazing 28-day wet-aged steaks. From bone-in Kansas City strips to grass-fed New York strips, they've got it all covered!

10. Keen's Steakhouse Restaurant, New York City, New York

Rating: 4.5

Number of Ratings: 7,511

The word on the street is that Keens Steakhouse has a gem of a dish - the "legendary mutton chop." But here's the juicy scoop: it's not mutton at all. Nope, it's lamb! Turns out, this meaty masterpiece has been winning over diners as a lamb lover's dream all along. This 26-ounce saddle of lamb, fat-skirted and towering at nearly two inches high, delivers carnivore bliss like no other. So, whether it's mutton or lamb, one thing's certain - it's a winner on the plate at Keens Steakhouse.

9. Geno's Steaks, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rating: 4.0 Number of Ratings: 13,722

Looking for the top Philly cheesesteak spot? Geno's Steaks has got you covered! Known for the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, swing by our shop on South 9th Street to learn the authentic Philly cheesesteak order and savor the goodness. Operating all day, every day, our welcoming team is ready whenever you're craving that Philly flavor. We're all about top-quality ingredients for an unbeatable cheesesteak experience—come see why we stand out! Drop by Geno's or order online for a taste of the best cheesesteaks in Philly, delivered straight to your door.

8. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse, Chicago, Illinois

Rating: 4.8

Number of Ratings: 7,864

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse has been an iconic Chicago steak spot since it opened in May of '89. Situated in the legendary space once home to Mr. Kelley's and later Sweetwater, Gibsons is a go-to dining spot in Chicago for celebs, tourists, and locals. Known for their Gibsons Prime Angus beef, fresh fish, classic cocktails, and top-notch service, it's the ultimate American steakhouse. With three stellar locations in Chicago, Rosemont, and Oak Brook, it's a must-visit for steak lovers in the USA.

7. The Precinct By Jeff Ruby, Cincinnati, Ohio

Rating: 4.8

Number of Ratings: 8,283

As a Southern United States premium steakhouse chain with locations in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, Jeff Ruby's Precinct has been serving iconic dishes and excellent steaks for over 40 years. The restaurant stands out for its attention to detail, especially in their starters. Classic salads like the Freddie, featuring generous slices of applewood bacon and creamy ranch dressing, and the wedge salad with thinly sliced red onion, bright dill, and chunky blue cheese are highlights. The appetizers, such as oysters Rockefeller with cheese and a hint of Pernod, are also noteworthy. However, the real star of the show at Jeff Ruby's Precinct is the steak selection. From the barrel-cut filet to the indulgent steak Diane with rich mushrooms and cream, the restaurant ensures a delightful steak experience. For those seeking extra flavor, options like roasted garlic butter or horseradish sauce are available to complement the prime cuts of mea

6. Golden Steer Steakhouse Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

Rating: 4.8

Number of Ratings: 9,628

Golden Steer Steakhouse in Las Vegas, Nevada, epitomizes the opulence and glamor of old Vegas with its luxurious ambiance, classic steakhouse fare, and top-notch service. Known as one of the city's premier dining establishments, Golden Steer offers an extensive wine selection, delectable starters, and high-quality USDA-aged beef. While not catering to avant-garde tastes, the restaurant excels at delivering a flawless traditional dining experience. Indulge in a tableside-prepared classic Caesar salad before savoring prime cuts like rib-eye or a 12-ounce filet mignon, which can be upgraded with rich hollandaise and crabmeat in an Oscar-style preparation. A standout dish is the "Chateaubriand for Two," a generous steak served with accompaniments and Caesar salads.

Click to continue reading and find out about the 5 Best Steakhouses in The US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Best Steakhouses in The US is originally published on Insider Monkey.