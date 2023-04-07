In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 best teeth whitening products of 2023. For more products, head on over to 5 Best Teeth Whitening Products of 2023.

Oral health is one of the most important yet often overlooked aspects of human health. After all, our survival and growth depends on the ability to eat food, and a healthy mouth is essential for a healthy diet as well. Dental diseases are also often some of the most ignored illnesses that most people face, despite dentists repeatedly warning people to be on the lookout for any changes inside their mouths. While most people think that brushing their teeth regularly is all that it takes to maintain proper oral health, dentists often recommend twice a year checkups as well as regular deep cleaning to ensure that the mouth remains healthy.

At the same time, keeping the mouth clean isn't only necessary to avoid gum diseases and other localized illnesses. You'd be surprised to learn that mouth problems are often associated with other illnesses as well. Don't believe us? Well, a study from Harvard University illustrates that plaque on the teeth can be directly related to plaque in the arteries. Coronary heart disease is caused by plaque building inside blood vessels which is called atherosclerosis, while plaque buildup on the teeth is dubbed periodontal disease.

Researchers investigated the link between the two by feeding rabbits a diet high in cholesterol that can cause atherosclerosis. After this, they injected the furry creatures with a bacteria that cause periodontal diseases. Surprisingly, the introduction of this bacteria caused plaque buildup in the arteries of the rabbits as well, which was higher than the buildup in the arteries of rabbits that were kept as part of a control test sample. To investigate whether both gum and heart diseases can also be cured at the same time, the animals were treated with a liquid that fights inflammation. This treatment reduced both periodontal disease and atherosclerosis in the rabbit, hinting that the two might have a stronger connection than initially believed.

Story continues

Gum disease really is a menacing illness that is also linked to diabetes. According to the U.K.'s National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, high levels of glucose in the blood can inflate the soft tissues around the teeth. This inflammation can lead to gum disease which if left untreated can cause the teeth to fall out. Other mouth diseases caused by diabetes include dry mouth, thrush, and burning mouth syndrome.

Economically speaking, another little known fact about dental diseases is that they result in billions of dollars spent each year for treatment. The U.S. National Center for Biotechnology Information's National Library of Medicine believes that the aggregated economic burden of periodontal disease in the U.S. stood at $3.49 billion and in Europe at EUR2.52 billion in 2018. These costs are just the tip of the iceberg, as the same body estimates that the indirect costs of periodontal disease were a whopping $150 billion in America and 156 billion Euros in Europe. What this means is that the diseases caused hundreds of billions of dollars in losses that might have been avoidable

These losses are not limited only to the costs spent in treating the illnesses. As anyone who has experienced wisdom tooth pain can attest to, it becomes near impossible to properly function when the pain is at its peak. This causes a loss in productivity, and according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), oral diseases cause over $45 billion in productivity losses each year. At the same time, they also lead to tens of millions of lost hours in school time and prevent a significant proportion of adults from efficiently securing a job as the CDC outlines that almost 18% of working age adults report that mouth and teeth appearances impact their ability to give a job interview. Summing these costs up, the CDC estimates that dental care costs America a whopping $136 billion annually - a figure that isn't too off from the Library of Medicine's data that we've shared above.

The Oral Care Industry

Within the oral care market, there are a variety of different segments. While some concern themselves with disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, others are for cosmetic products that enhance the user's appearance. One such segment is the teeth whitening industry. Yellow teeth are a serious problem, as they are not only caused by stains from the nicotine in cigarettes or tea but can also indicate a thinning of the teeth's outer protective layer called the enamel. Within the industry itself, there are several products that range from toothpaste to gels and other devices. The industry is populated by both large and small players, with notable firms such as GSK plc (NYSE:GSK), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Research from Grand View Market Research suggests that this segment was worth $7.2 billion last year and adds that it will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% between then and 2030 to sit at an estimated $10.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the research firm, the primary reason behind the industry's growth is a higher disposable income in developing countries, which has enabled people living over there to access better healthcare products. It also outlines that celebrities are also causing people to chase after the elusive perfect smile, with teeth whitening being the most popular dental procedure in the U.S. Finally, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market segment due to the reasons mentioned above. As of the last year, North America was the largest constituent segment as it accounted for a 37% market share.

Best Teeth Whitening Products of 2023

Solis Images/Shutterstock.com

With all these details in mind, let's now jump ahead to some of the best teeth whitening products that you can find.

Our Methodology

We cast a wide net in our hunt for the best teeth whitening product. The search required us to sift through twelve (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12) different sources to find out what the consensus is. Each time a product appeared in a list, it was assigned a single point. Then the teeth whitening products were ranked out of which the top fifteen are presented below.

15. Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening with Built-in Applicator

Insider Monkey's Score: 1

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening with Built-in Applicator is a leave on teeth whitening product that is a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and water. It is part of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)'s Crest teeth product lineup which is sold all over the world in European, Asian, and other countries.

14. Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste

Insider Monkey's Score: 1

Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste is another teeth whitening product made by Procter and Gamble's Crest teeth product lineup. The toothpaste promises 100% stain removal in five days of use and is made of ingredients under P&G's Smartlabel which primarily uses Sodium Fluoride as the active ingredient.

13. Vvardis Anti-Aging Serum

Insider Monkey's Score: 2

Vvardis Anti-Aging Serum is one of the more expensive teeth whitening products on the market. It has a retail price tag of $150, as it claims to be made of a concoction of ingredients that replace the tooth's protective outer layer called the enamel. Application steps include brushing the teeth, drying them, and then applying the serum. It is a leave in product with users recommended to not eat for at least thirty minutes after use.

12. GLO Science Teeth Whitening Device

Insider Monkey's Score: 2

If you thought the Vvardis Serum was expensive, wait until you find out about the GLO Science Teeth Whitening Device. The package contains an LED whitening device which is used with a whitening gel for eight minutes. The entire package will set you back a cool $199, but the company does say that the GLO Science Teeth Whitening Device improves color by five shades in five days.

11. Go Smile Sonic Blue Smart Brush Whitening Kit

Insider Monkey's Score: 2

Go Smile Sonic Blue Smart Brush Whitening Kit consists of an electronic brush, toothpaste, and teeth whitening gel. It costs $89, with the brush using blue light to kill germs and bacteria inside the mouth.

10. Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Insider Monkey's Score: 2

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen uses hydrogen peroxide to whiten the teeth during nighttime. It is a simple pen with the gel that is applied to the teeth at night after brushing and before sleep.

9. Bite Whitening Gel Teeth Whitening Kit

Insider Monkey's Score: 2

Bite Whitening Gel Teeth Whitening Kit is a peroxide, menthol, and oil based product that consists of a vial and an applicator. Its retail price is $24.

8. Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips

Insider Monkey's Score: 2

Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips claims to remove 14 years of teeth stains as it promises results that last for as long as 12 months. Full results are promised in 20 days.

7. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

Insider Monkey's Score: 3

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips are an all natural teeth whitening product that uses coconut and lemon peel oil instead of chemicals. A one time purchase costs $40 with seven day use recommended initially.

6. Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Trays

Insider Monkey's Score: 4

Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Trays are trays that are worn inside the mouth for a recommended time period and are available in concentrations of up to 15% hydrogen peroxide.

Click to continue reading and see The 5 Best Teeth Whitening Products of 2023.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. The 15 Best Teeth Whitening Products of 2023 is originally published on Insider Monkey.