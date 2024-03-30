In this article, we are going to discuss the 15 best tequila brands at Costco and Sam’s Club. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global tequila market, the premiumization in the tequila industry, and sustainability in the tequila industry, and go directly to the 5 Best Tequila Brands at Costco and Sam's Club.

The tequila we know and love today didn't start off the way we recognize it now. The origins of tequila date back to around 250-300 A.D., when the Aztecs first fermented the sap of the agave plant to produce their ceremonial wine, ‘pulque’. This liquid was very important to Aztec culture as they also worshiped two Gods – Mayahuel, the goddess of the Maguey, and her husband Patecatl, the god of pulque. Though the first documentation of the agave wine appeared much earlier, the drink really caught on centuries later when the Aztecs received a surprise visit from the Spanish Conquistadors.

The parched Spaniards introduced the region to the process of distillation and when their brandy supplies ran low, they turned to agave and produced Mezcal. The first large-scale distillery was built in the 1600s in what is now Tequila, Jalisco, and the commercial production of tequila started in the following century when the famed Cuervo family started distilling the liquor in 1758.

Global Tequila Market:

Tequila is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World. The global market of the popular liquor was valued at $14.7 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach $30.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The growth in popularity of tequila can be attributed to a number of factors, including the expansion of the premium spirits market, the introduction of new flavors, and a greater social media presence.

Tequila's popularity has been on the rise in the United States for years, and in 2021, it even surpassed whiskey in retail sales, making it the country’s second best-selling spirit behind vodka. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, tequila and mezcal revenue rose to $6 billion in 2022, an increase of 17.2% from 2021.

As we mentioned in our article – 20 Most Expensive Tequilas in the World – 2022 was a record year for Mexico’s tequila exports, amounting to $3.6 billion between January and October – a 34.1% jump year-over-year. The tequila industry also attracts hordes of tourists to Jalisco every year, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy and supporting over 70,000 jobs.

Premiumization in the Tequila Industry:

Premiumization has been driving liquor trends across all categories and tequila has been no exception. Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in higher-quality options that offer superior taste and craftsmanship.

In the year 2021, purchasing platform Drizly noted that inventory SKUs had grown 10.5% for blanco, 11% for reposado, and 15% for añejo – the last of which tends to carry the highest price tag. Over the last five years, the average unit price of tequila sold on Drizly has also grown 29%. As a result, several new premium tequilas, boasting everything from longer age statements to artisanal bottles, have hit the market over the last few years. These premium offerings are often compared to fine-aged spirits like whiskey and cognac.

Sustainability in the Tequila Industry:

The modern consumer has become increasingly aware of the climate emergency we unfortunately find ourselves in, and actively seeks out sustainable brands, even if it means paying extra. So, as tequila makers find themselves in an increasingly competitive market, committing psychologically and economically to reducing their impact on the planet may also be the only means to make their businesses sustainable in the long run.

Several tequila brands have incorporated a number of green initiatives into their supply chains to reduce their impact on the environment. In 2023, the Japanese spirit giant Beam Suntory Inc. debuted a pilot program that aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions for its Casa Sauza tequila brand by 2030. The Jim Beam-owner plans to introduce plants that absorb carbon during the day in between rows of agave, which naturally absorb carbon during the night. The company says that the program could capture more than 36,800 tons of carbon per year if pulled off successfully. At Beam Suntory’s La Alteña Distillery, master distiller Carlos Camarena has also spearheaded the Bat‐Friendly Tequila Project to increase the natural resistance of the Blue Weber agave species against the threat of disease.

Similarly, in 2021, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s Don Julio Tequila became the first brand to receive the Environmentally Responsible Agave (ARA) Certification from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) and the Government of the State of Jalisco. The ARA certification’s purpose is to assure consumers that the tequila they are drinking has been manufactured in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner with no deforestation in the production process.

Moreover, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has also established the Tequila Don Julio Fund, with a commitment of $1 million over the next four years to approved charities that support the communities that have helped build the iconic spirit into one of the Most Renowned Tequila Brands in the World. The Guinness-owner is also making efforts to actively involve more women in the otherwise male-dominated tequila sector, particularly in areas where they have been historically under-represented, like farming, engineering, and science. Today, 18% of the positions in Diageo’s tequila agriculture operations are occupied by women. This is all in line with the company’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress plan that promotes sustainability from grain to glass.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is counted among the Best Brewery and Distillery Stocks to Buy Now.

With that said, here are the Top Tequilas at Costco and Sam’s Club.

15 Best Tequila Brands at Costco and Sam's Club

Igor Normann/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to websites such as Tasting Table, Liquor Laboratory, Reddit etc., looking for the Best Tequilas to Buy at Costco and Sam’s Club. We picked tequilas that appeared multiple times in these subreddits, assigned them a score of 1 each time they were recommended on these threads, and then summed up the scores and ranked our list accordingly. When two or more tequilas had the same score, we ranked them by the price of their 750 ml bottles.

15. Patron Gran Platinum Silver

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Made from only the finest, highest-quality Weber Blue Agave, Patrón has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury tequila brands in the world. This particular expression is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, is triple distilled, and then rested in oak tanks for 30 days at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

Patrón was acquired by Bacardi Limited in 2018, in a deal worth $5.1 billion. The transaction followed a successful relationship the two companies had had since Bacardi’s initial acquisition of a 30% minority stake in Patrón Spirits in 2008.

14. Código 1530 Barrel Strength Añejo

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Aged for more than two years in the world's finest French White Oak Cabernet barrels, this award-winning spirit is one of the smoothest barrel strength tequilas in the market. Código 1530 Barrel Strength Añejo’s silky smoothness and robust flavor set it apart from other tequilas.

A Código 1530 Tequila spokesperson recently confirmed that the brand has partnered with Costco to create a custom-selected bottling of its barrel strength añejo. While this particular tequila usually goes for around $160 on online retail stores, it is available for only $125.88 at a Costco in San Francisco.

13. 1800 Añejo

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Perfect for sipping, 1800 Añejo is made from 100% Blue Weber agave harvested at its peak, double-distilled in copper stills, and aged in new American and French oak barrels for more than a year.

1800 has been around for over 200 years and has yet to change its original formula or the distillation process. Owned by the Beckmann family, the 100% Blue Agave tequila is bottled in Jalisco. 1800 Tequila has been imported to the United States since 2008 and with 1.79 million 9-liter cases sold in the country in 2021, sits among the Top Tequila Brands in America.

12. Casamigos Reposado

Insider Monkey Score: 2

This small batch, top shelf tequila is made from hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves from the rich soil of the highlands of Jalisco and then aged for 7 months, giving it that beautiful silky-smooth oaky vanilla taste.

The Casamigos brand is also the proud winner of several gold medals in various international spirits contests, including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, and others.

CR is a Great Reposado Tequila that Costco and Sam’s Club Have.

11. Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Made with 100% pure agave and formulated using a blend of Extra-Añejo, Añejo, and Reposado tequilas, this exceptional liquor is then subject to a proprietary filtering process that removes the color while at the same time making the tequila exceptionally smooth and creamy in texture.

The USTA announced in August last year that it had partnered with Maestro Dobel Tequila to make the world's first Cristalino the first ‘Official Tequila’ of the US Open, beginning with the 2023 event.

10. Teremana Small Batch Blanco

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Crafted in a small Mexican town amidst the highest peaks of the Jalisco Highlands, every step of Teremana’s tequila-making process is meticulously done to create a delicious spirit that truly honors the land it comes from.

Teremana Small Batch Blanco ranks among the Best Cheap Tequilas Under $50 for 2024.

9. Kirkland Signature Silver

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Like many other retailers, Costco also has a proprietary brand – Kirkland Signature – named after the city of Kirkland, WA, the location of Costco’s head office. The famed alcohol line has earned a reputation for great quality items at only a fraction of name-brand prices.

Distilled in Corporate Distillery Santa Lucia in Tesistán, the floral and fruity Kirkland Signature Silver is made from 100% blue agave, and double-distilled and double-filtered using stainless pots with copper coils.

This high-quality Costco tequila ranks among the top 10 in our list.

8. Herradura Ultra Añejo

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Made from hand-harvested agave and barrel aged to perfection, this premium añejo tequila undergoes a charcoal filtering process that creates a superior clear finish and unparalleled smoothness.

The Casa Herradura was acquired by the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) in 2007, in a deal worth $776 million.

7. Espolòn Blanco

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Created in the highlands of Jalisco as a tequila for the people, Espolòn Blanco is inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture. Handcrafted with 100% Blue Weber Agave, the liquor is double distilled using column and pot stills to give it a smooth and balanced taste profile.

Owned by the Campari Group, Espolòn is one of the Best Tequilas Brands in the Market, boasting sales of 1.1 million 9-liter cases in 2022, an increase of 19.8% from the previous year.

6. Herradura Reposado

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Tequila Herradura introduced the world to Reposado in 1974 and has been setting the standard ever since. Aged longer than the industry standard for 11 months, Reposado has a rich amber color with notes of cooked agave, vanilla, and butter.

The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) announced in 2023 that it was investing approximately $200 million to expand its Casa Herradura tequila distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The expansion will allow the Jack Daniel’s maker to meet the increasing global demand for its premium tequilas. The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) is included among the Most Valuable Alcohol Companies in the World.

Herradura Reposado ranks 6th in our list of the Best Tequilas Available at Costco and Sam’s Club.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Tequila Brands at Costco and Sam's Club.

