15 Best Things To Buy With SNAP at Target

hapabapa / Getty Images

In a country where a significant portion of the population (11.6% as of 2021) lives in poverty and the cost of food is soaring, the importance of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cannot be overstated.

More: 8 Best New Grocery Items at Dollar Tree To Help Combat Inflation

Good To Know: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Rolled out in 1933 during the height of the Great Depression, SNAP was created to support farmers who had fallen upon hard times. Nearly 90 years later, more than 41 million Americans are enrolled in SNAP. How much money you get for food via SNAP depends on various eligibility factors, but for many, SNAP benefits are the difference between having a meal on the table and going hungry. Still, there's a big gap between not going hungry and being well nourished.

If you're a Target shopper, you may be wondering how to get the most bang for your SNAP buck while also getting the most nutritious (and tasty!) products. Consider the following multiple must-buy items using SNAP, according to finance and dietary experts, respectively.

Good & Gather Organic Milk

Price: $3.89 for 0.5 gal

Target's Good & Gather brand offers solid options at affordable prices. For a 0.5 gal of organic milk from Neutral, you'll pay more than $1 more.

Take Our Poll: Would You Move for a Job That Paid You a $10,000 Signing Bonus?

YelenaYemchuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Good & Gather Oat Milk

Price: $3.89 for 64 oz

"If you need alternative milks, Good & Gather has both original and vanilla flavors to ensure that you have one that appeals to your tastes," Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. said. "There's an even less sweet oat milk if you're trying to watch your sugar intake."

MSPhotographic / Shutterstock.com

Sargento String Cheese

Price: $4.49 for 12

Each serving has 7 grams of protein, which works out to more protein than a serving of almonds, hummus or an egg. You'll also get a good amount of calcium, and each stick is only 80 calories.

Story continues

©Shutterstock.com

Better Oats Steel Cut Original Oatmeal

Price: $4.49

Oatmeal is a breakfast staple for a reason. This particular brand is made with flax seed, which makes it a good source of ALA Omega-3, and it has 31g of whole grains per serving. As a bonus, it's also cholesterol-free.

More: 10 Cheap Aldi Grocery Products To Start Buying Now

©Shutterstock.com

Gardein Ultimate Frozen Plant-Based Chick'n Tenders

Price: $8.99

"Relish these non-GMO, vegan chicken tenders with 15 grams of protein per serving and zero dairy content," said Allan Stolc, founder and CEO of Bankly. "You can also mix them in your recipes or dip them in any sauce of your choice for a variety of flavors that you can enjoy."

Natalia Ganelin / Shutterstock.com

Honey Nut Cheerios

Price: $5.29

"The good thing about shopping for different grocery items at Target is that you can utilize same-day services (including pickup) to save even more," Ramhold said. "These aren't constant deals, but it's a bonus perk you can take advantage of by shopping at Target over other retailers."

©Shutterstock.com

Good & Gather Dried Spaghetti

Price: 99 cents

"Dried pasta is super versatile, and this works out to about 6 cents per ounce, compared to other brands that cost twice that," Ramhold said. "Additionally, Good & Gather's pasta doesn't have artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors, so you can shop with confidence that you're getting a great product."

Similar: 5 Kitchen Appliances That Just Aren't Worth the Money

ESstock / Shutterstock.com

El Monterey Family Pack Beef & Bean Frozen Burritos

Price: $5.59

"Sometimes it's nice to simplify your lunchtime routine by heating up a ready-to-go meal," said Mackenzie Burgess, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices. These burritos contain 9g of protein and 0g trans fat per serving.

Ravsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Frozen Chicken Fried Rice

Price: $3.99

"This dish is a combination of whole-grain brown rice, tender chicken breast, chopped carrots, and scrambled eggs in sesame sauce," Stolc said. "A single serving has 320 calories, 23 grams of protein, and 0 grams of trans fat. It's perfect for someone who follows a healthy and flavorful diet."

vlbentley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nature Valley Almond Butter Biscuits

Price: $6.39

"You can buy this must-have biscuit for an on-the-go breakfast or snack to start your day great," Stolc said. "It's made with whole grain oats and does not contain artificial flavors and colors. It also has almond butter that improves your heart health and boosts your immune system."

Learn: 30 Sneaky Ways Restaurants Trick You Into Spending More Money

©Shutterstock.com

Greek Yogurt

Price $7.19

"A kitchen staple I always have on hand is Greek yogurt," Burgess said. "I recommend choosing plain, non-fat Greek yogurt because it's packed with protein, low in calories, and has no added sugars. Layer yogurt into mason jar fruit parfaits, blend into salad dressings, or spoon over chili in place of sour cream."

©Shutterstock.com

Good & Gather Black Beans

Price 95 cents

"Beans are a great source of protein and fiber," Burgess said. "For example, 1 cup of cooked black beans packs in 15 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber. If you're tight on money, opt for dry beans, otherwise canned beans are an easy, ready to go option. Try mixing black beans into quinoa salads, blend into healthier dips, or stir into bean curry."

AtlasStudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Good & Gather Hass Avocados

Price $3.19

"Avocados are packed with fiber, which slows down our digestion and allows us to feel fuller longer. If you end up with extras, you can mash them up into guacamole or avocado truffles," Burgess said.

See: 10 Affordable New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Spring

©Shutterstock.com

Good & Gather Baby-Cut Carrots

Price $1.39/lb

Baby carrots can be worked into so many meals, and offer a lot of great nutritional value. Get your vitamin A serving and a tasty snack for less than $2 a pound.

oxyzay / Shutterstock.com

Good & Gather Organic Stir Crunchy Peanut Butter

Price $5.39

Peanut butter is another versatile food to have in your pantry. Make PB&J sandwiches, slather some on some celery sticks, or just eat it by the spoonful. This jar is luckily made without any added salt or artificial flavors.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Things To Buy With SNAP at Target